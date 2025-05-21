107-year-old WWII veteran gets his diploma 93 years after dropping out of high school
"It's a wonderful thing to graduate."
Orville Von Ehwegen is proving that it's never too late to give up on your dreams. At 107 years old, he finally received his honorary high school diploma from East Sac County High School in Lake View, Iowa. He was honored during the high school's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 18.
Von Ehwegen, a veteran of World War II, received his diploma 93 years after he was forced to drop out of school in 8th grade to help his dad on their family farm during the Great Depression.
He never got the chance to attend high school. "“It was gone. That part of my life, it was out,” Von Ehwegen toldKTIV News 4.
Years later, he served in the United States Army during World War II from 1942-1945. Following his military duty, he owned a successful appliance store with his wife.
But earning his high school diploma was something he always missed, something his friends and family knew. Recently, they rallied around him and reached out to East Sac County High School.
"I didn’t hardly think that it would ever, ever, ever happen. Never happen to me anyway. And it was just wonderful the way it turned out," Von Ehwegen told KTIV News 4. "That’s quite an honor. I’ve never been honored like that before."
During the ceremony, Von Ehwegen was presented with his honorary diploma, and received a standing ovation. He also posed with his fellow Class of 2025 graduates.
"I was always kind, worked hard, and just enjoyed the life that I could. And it worked out just beautiful. Probably wasn’t as nice as going to high school and getting a diploma. But look what I got here," he told the news outlet.
In another interview with SiouxCity Journal, he shared that the news he would be graduating came as a total surprise. And when he found out he would be recognized, he said, "Oh my God!" before agreeing to be honored.
Von Ehwegen's friend Steve Irwin helped lead the charge to get him the honorary diploma. "One thing led to another, and the school agreed to do an honorary diploma. So, I called back and and asked him if he thought that would be a good idea. And he kind of hemmed and hawed for about a half a second and said, sure, that sounds like a really good idea,” Irwin told FOX 17.
Von Ehwegen has had an incredible life. He told The Messenger that he was born on Aug. 21, 1917. He recalled life growing up as "hard work" and "long hours," noting that he rode a pony eight miles to attend a Lutheran school. But when things got more difficult for his family during the Great Depression, his dad approached him about dropping out of school.
"He says, ‘Bud, I can’t send you to high school this year because I can’t afford a hired man.’ That was in ’33," Ehwegen told the publication. "‘And you have to stay home and help me with the farm.'"
Through it all, he persevered. Congrats, Mr. Von Ehwegen!