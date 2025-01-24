High school principal visits hospital so dying mom can see her son graduate
They stood proudly by her side one day before she passed away.
Caleb Woodrum's mom, Stacey, had one dying wish: to see her son graduate from high school. Ten years prior, she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Woodrum, a senior at Blanchard High School in Blanchard, Oklahoma, was set to graduate months later in May 2023 when Stacey's health took a turn for the worst.
“The hospital actually contacted me and they said, ‘Listen, things are getting bad and the only thing that she wants is to see her youngest son graduate.’ So I told them, I said, ‘What do I need to do? Let’s get this going,'” Woodrum’s sister-in-law, Cara Harris, told KFOR News.
Within 24 hours, a ceremony was put together. Southwest Medical Center's intensive care unit agreed to hold a graduation ceremony for Woodrum and his mom. Hospital staff rallied around them, providing food, balloons, personalized signs and music for the ceremony. Blanchard High School Principal, Greg Jackson, handed Woodrum his diploma and ensured Woodrum had a cap and gown.
“A lot of people were supporting me. My school, the Southwest medical staff, but especially my family. That was a moment that really made me proud. I didn’t expect the hospital to go above and beyond, but it was truly amazing what they did, and especially my principal, Mr. Jackson,” Woodrum told KFOR.
Caleb Woodrum embraces his mom Stacey following his graduation ceremony.GoFundMe
During the short ceremony, Woodrum and his mom held hands as Mr. Jackson presented Woodrum with his diploma. Stacey applauds as his son accepted it, and they shared an emotional embrace together. Woodrum wiped away tears following the ceremony. Unfortunately, Caleb's mother died the very next day on March 29, 2023, on her 57th birthday.
"I have a really good relationship with her. I took care of her. She was on oxygen, so I had to fill her bottles regularly and stuff like that. Made sure when she needed to go to the doctors, she had a ride to the doctors and stuff like that," said Woodrum. "It was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve actually ever had. Like, she did want to see me graduate. She did want to see me go to college. Unfortunately, she won’t have the chance to do that. But she got to see me graduate high school, which I know is one of the biggest accomplishments for me and her."
A GoFundMe was started by Cara Harris to help with Woodrum's college tuition and expenses.