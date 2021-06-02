Heroes

A student was barred from graduation for his shoes. So a teacher gave him the pair off his feet.

via John Butler / Facebook

Daverius Peters, 18, must have felt like he was wandering through a nightmare on May 19 when he was refused entry to his high school graduation. He was dressed in his cap and gown, ready to receive his diploma in front of his proud family when he was stopped at the front door for a dress code violation.

"She said my shoes violated the dress code and I couldn't attend the ceremony unless I changed them," Peters, a senior at Hahnville High School in Boutte, Louisiana, told The Washington Post.

Male students were instructed to wear dark-colored dress shoes to the ceremony. Peter wore black leather sneakers with white soles. "I thought I could wear them because they're black," he said.


After being barred from being admitted to one of the most important events of his young life, he went outside to figure out a solution. Unfortunately, he didn't have enough time to buy a new pair of shoes.

He paced nervously in front of the gym until he spotted John Butler, a paraeducator at the school for the past two years. Peters explained the situation to Butler and he couldn't believe what he heard.

"Of course, that sounded crazy to me," said Butler. "There was nothing eccentric about his shoes."

"In total disbelief I go down to confirm," Butler later recalled on Facebook. "And sure enough she tells me the same thing. So then it becomes a no brainer to me, a no more questions asked scenario," he wrote.

So Butler gave Peters the shoes off his feet and he was allowed back into the ceremony. The funny part is that Butler wears a size 11, and Peters, a size nine, so he looked a little clumsy while walking on stage to get his diploma.

The new shoes caught the attention of his mother, Jima Smith. "Wait a minute, whose shoes does he have on?" Smith recalled telling her family. "We were all confused."

Her other son noted there was a man in the audience who had no shoes and they put two and two together.

After the ceremony, Peters returned his loafers to Butler and he wasn't shocked by the educator's generosity. "I wasn't surprised because Mr. Butler is that type of person," Peters said. "At school, if you're having a bad day, he'll be the one to take you out of class, walk around the school with you and talk to you."

Butler later posted a photo of the type of shoes Peters wore to the ceremony and they could easily be mistaken for dress shoes.


Butler is having a meeting soon with school officials to discuss its graduation dress code.

"Something that small shouldn't rob a kid from experiencing this major moment," said Butler. "It's something that needs to be thoroughly discussed."

Butler's quick thinking and sacrifice won't soon be forgotten by Peters' mother.

"He gave the shoes off his own feet to my child," Smith said. "That says a lot about what type of man he is."

This woman almost dropped out of school due to poverty. Now she's helping others stay in school.

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell
True

Alice Saisha was raised in the Luapula Province of Zambia with 10 brothers and sisters. She always had big dreams for when she grew up. However, she almost didn't achieve them. "I nearly had to drop out of school because of poverty," she says. She also almost became a child bride to a much older man.

"If CAMFED did not step in, my story would have been different."

CAMFED is a pan-African movement revolutionizing and supporting girls' education — which is exactly what it did for Saisha. Not only did she finish school with their support, she also got her undergraduate degree in Sociology and her Master's degree in Development Studies. She's currently looking to get her Ph.D.

And she didn't stop there. "All of the knowledge I obtained was applied right in the community where I grew up," she explains. Saisha is a trainer and facilitator in leadership and enterprise, financial education and psychosocial counseling — and an activist, philanthropist and advocate of women's rights.

"We speak out for the voiceless, create leaders along the way, and amplify the importance of children's welfare in school and at home."

Today, Saisha is a CAMFED ambassador, using her education to benefit her community and make sure that other girls, just like her, find a way out of poverty through education. Her work creates a bridge between the young women, children, youths and all the existing opportunities, information, and aid they can access. She provides mentorship and financial aid to those in need. "I come up with innovative ways to reach out to other young women or girls through media, calls, and one-on-one or group meetings," she explains. "To share knowledge, use my experience and give room to lend a listening ear whenever need be."

"I am very passionate about seeing women progress in all areas of life."

Without a doubt, she says her life story helps drive her work, not only because it is the motivation behind what she does, but also because it helps her relate to the girls she supports. Saisha is currently supporting 11 orphans and vulnerable children by directly funding their education. She is also fostering two of the children. "[They] come from similar backgrounds," she says. "They were at the verge of dropping out due to early marriage." She met them during her volunteer work in district communities and noticed a reflection of her own experiences. "I instantly connected with them and I believed they had brighter futures."

"Seeing them transform is priceless, and hearing them dream big is so touching. Their achievements speak to it all."

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell

Saisha is one of Tory Burch's Empowered Women this year. The donation she receives as a nominee is being awarded to CAMFED — the very organization that helped get her where she is today.

"I want girls to be heard. It does not matter where they are in the world, what race they were born into or the type of background they came from," Saisha says. "Girls should be supported to escape unsafe environments. They need to always have a safe space which allows them to grow, and to nurture the great visions they possess."

To learn more about Tory Burch and Upworthy's Empowered Women program visit https://www.toryburch.com/empoweredwomen/. Nominate an inspiring woman in your community today.

