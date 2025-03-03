Why following Upworthy on Facebook is so important
It will only take a few seconds of your time but would mean the world to us.
If you're a longtime Upworthy reader, there's a good chance you first found our stories on your Facebook feed. Upworthy was one of the first news websites to write stories with a Facebook audience in mind. For years, Facebook accounted for more than 90 percent of our readership.
However, Facebook has made radical changes to its algorithm that hide stories from people's feeds, even those who follow pages like Upworthy. That change has been devastating for countless publishers, especially independent, small businesses like us.
We've talked to countless people who follow Upworthy on Facebook but who can't find our stories no matter how hard they try. Or, other people who will occasionally see our stories but only days or weeks after a story was first published. That's not great for us or for you as an Upworthy reader.
The good news is that Upworthy has found new ways to thrive beyond Facebook. But that doesn't mean Facebook isn't important to us! With more than 10 million fans, we're one of the larger Facebook pages in the world and proof that people are still passionate for positive news and stories about the best of humanity.
By following us on Facebook and then adding our page as one of our "favorites," you'd be doing us a huge favor. Adding us as a favorite will ensure that Upworthy stories show in your feed and that when you share one of our stories, you're friends are more likely to see it as well. It really would make a world of difference for us.
It will only take a few seconds of your time. First, please go to our page on Facebook. Click on the icon to follow us. Then, click on the icon again to add us as a "favorite." That's it!
Upworthy FacebookUpworthy on Facebook
We're working hard every day to share the best of humanity. We believe there is so much good news out there and so many people doing great things worth celebrating. With your help, we can all make a difference.