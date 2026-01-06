9 common English words and phrases that take on entirely different meanings in England
"American 'quite' and British 'quite' are quite the opposite."
Evan Edinger, an American-British YouTuber living in London who often shares playful comparisons between life in the two countries, recently highlighted how even approaches to the mother tongue can vary widely.
And we're not talking about "lifts" versus "elevators" or "fries" versus "chips" here. Even terms that seem universal among English speakers can turn out to mean entirely different things.
"English is full of words that quietly flip meaning when you cross the Atlantic. Words that you think sound polite…[but] can really land you in hot water if you use them across the pond," Edinger said in a now-viral video, before listing some of the most surprising ones he's come across while living abroad.
Read below and see if there's an innocent phrase you use often that could be met with furrowed brows should you ever go on a jaunt in jolly old England.
1. "Quite good"
Using a graph from YouGov, Edinger showed how in the UK, "quite good" actually ranks lower than "good," meaning something "quite good" is worse than something "good." It'd be the same as saying something is "fairly good," or just so-so. Conversely, in America, it's used as an intensifier to denote something "better than good."
As Edinger put it: "American 'quite' and British 'quite' are quite the opposite."
2. "With all due respect"
If you ever hear a Brit say this, Edinger warns that "they do not mean it." It's really just a polite, passive-aggressive way of saying "you're an idiot, and I think you're full of sh*t."
To be fair, plenty of Americans use "with all due respect" to preface remarks that are anything but respectful. But you get the gist.
Kaitlin Olson in 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' media1.giphy.com
3. "Thanks, I'll bear that in mind"
Generally speaking, many Brits use "I'll bear that in mind" as an indirect refusal, while Americans are more likely to mean it sincerely.
4. To "table" something
Edinger noted that this phrase is a particular source of confusion between Americans and Brits. In the UK, to "table" a discussion means to bring it forward for immediate consideration. Americans, by contrast, use it synonymously with "shelving" something, saving a less important topic for a later date—or, better yet, never mentioning it again.
5. "Moot point"
Originally, a "moot point" was something brought up in a public assembly or court. Brits have held onto this meaning, so when something is "moot," it's an important topic worth debating. However, in America, a moot point is "usually something completely irrelevant," because the opportunity to act on it has passed.
6. "Solicitor"
Americans might associate the word with a "door-to-door salesman…or a prostitute," Edinger quipped. In the UK, however, a
"solicitor" is a far more prestigious title, referring to a legal professional who provides specialized legal advice.
Image from 'Rocko's Modern Life' media0.giphy.com
As an American, you might be wondering, why not just call them lawyer? In the UK, however, "lawyer" is a broad term for anyone who works in law, without the same formal qualifications implied by "solicitor."
7. "Public school"
Public schools in America are free and government-funded, and are the source of many debates among parents and educators for that very reason. In the UK, however, "public school" refers to private boarding schools for the wealthy elite, the most famous of which is Eton College. "State school" would be used to describe what Americans know as a "public school." Bonkers.
8. "Momentarily"
To an American, this means "in a moment." To a Brit, it means "for a moment." The real-world implication of this discrepancy really shines in Edinger's pilot analogy. If a Brit heard that their plane would be "landing momentarily," it might suggest touching down on the tarmac only briefly before going back up. Hope you don't have a connecting flight!
9. "Not bad"
Edinger explained that while "not bad" could mean "good" to a Brit, he thinks it's another tool for understating true feeling. In that sense, "not bad" can mean anything a little better than good, much like how Americans tend to interpret "quite good."
You can watch the full video below. And be sure to give Edinger a follow on YouTube and Instagram.
