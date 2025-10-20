People debate which dog breeds are the 'goofiest' and experts agree they have two traits in common
"My goofy goober will chew on his own ear."
There are some dogs who are undoubtedly stoic. Other dogs are extremely helpful, and simultaneously adorable. But when it comes to the goofy dogs in our lives—some breeds have that title on lock.
Of course, some can (and do) often argue over which breeds are the "goofiest." Some even debate as to what "goofy" or "silly" even means. It's often hard to define, but here's one example. When it's time to go "walkies," my dog sees me putting on my shoes. Every time, he grabs a shoe and runs around the apartment with it until I chase him. There's a whole song that follows called "Where Ya Gonna Go with My Shoe?" As I share this, I'm realizing that perhaps I'm the goofiest one, but he's a close second.
It's those floppy, silly, clumsy, and also purposely funny, canine clowns who are in the running. IHeartDogs.com, a site dedicated to understanding dog breeds, nutrition, and other health needs, compiled their list of goofiest dogs.
Writer Ivan Rodriguez listed the top ten goofiest breeds, at least according to him, which include:
- The Bulldog
- The Boxer
- Pembroke Welsh Corgi
- French Bulldog
- Springer Spaniel
- Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
- Labrador Retriever
- Miniature Bull Terrier
- Border Collie
- Siberian Husky
Rodriguez lists different traits for each breed listed. Adjectives like silly, mischievous, and playful often fit the bill. But the traits these dogs seem to have in common? Intelligence and stubbornness. (Perhaps these two characteristics go paw and paw.)
People in the vet world weighed in on the matter. Upworthy spoke with Stacy Cole, a certified vet tech in Wisconsin, whose thoughts on the goofiest breed were quite clear.
"Frenchies are absolute clowns, and if you could put them in human form, they'd be comedians," she said. "They are the most fun and outrageous breed I've ever met. They are nature's antidepressant, as far as I'm concerned."
A close second, she says, are Golden Retrievers: "They're sweet and nutty. They will seek out puddles just to jump into."
Annie Mae-Levy, a professional dog trainer with the online app Woofz, had her own picks.
"In my opinion, the most ‘goofy’ dog has to be the Irish setter!" she said. "These guys are known for having tons of personality and rarely taking life too seriously. They are generally very playful and silly dogs and their faces are full of expression most of the time. In terms of smaller breeds, Boston terriers often seem to have a lot of that silly personality types especially in the home or when playing with other dogs outside!"
Speaking of Golden Retrievers, they get their own thread over on Reddit called "The goofiest dog I've ever had." Many of the commenters include photos of their Goldens in various positions, often with their rear hind sticking up for no apparent reason.
A Redditor who goes by the name abbstractassassin shares their big, nutty dog:
Obviously, it's not all about Goldens (though their "people" might tell you otherwise). On the subreddit r/dogs, someone asks, "Inherently goofy dog breeds?" Boxers are a popular answer, with many excited to share their goofy nature. Again, Goldens and Frenchies are mentioned. But truly, it seems nearly everyone gives their breed a shout-out.
Some of the most adorable comments include:
"English Mastiffs are doofuses."
"Bull Terriers are hilarious dogs. The only breed that could conceivably be a spokesperson for a brand of beer."
When it came to Malamutes, this Redditor shares, "Digs holes that resemble something a Hobbit lives in? Eat everything that’s not 7’ off the floor? Howl like a demented banshee because, why not? I have had exactly ONE Malamute puppy. She about broke me. Only adults and seniors now!"
And then of course, there's the Beagle. From experience, I can tell you these are the silliest billies on Earth. Will they eat a roll of toilet paper when you're not looking? Of course. Will they dig holes and drop your keys in the dirt? Sometimes. They are the most fascinating creatures made up of pure love and mischief that I've ever had the pleasure to know. And yes—both intelligent and stubborn. (They may not always SEEM intelligent, but they are.)
Whatever the breed, or the level of goofiness, our dogs are little bright lights in this world.