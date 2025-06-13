The evidence is in and the world has an unexpected 'naughtiest' dog breed
And no, it's not the beagle.
First of all, all dogs are good boys and sweet girls. Let's just start there. But if you want to get kind of scientific about it, the folks at Protect My Paws were ready for the assignment. Turning to Instagram (as all good scientific studies should), they analyzed 87,886 posts and made charts to show the results of which breeds were the best behaved and which, well, were not.
"We counted the posts that mentioned a breed along with a popular behavior hashtag (#gooddog, #cleverdog, #cleverpuppy, #baddog, #naughtypuppy, #cheekydog, #muddydog). And then we balanced the positive hashtags against the naughty ones and looked at where they were geotagged."
First, the good news: according to their findings, the "best behaved dog" is the Korean Jindo dog. This means that, following the Instagram data, this breed had the most positive-related hashtags.
But there's more! They also figured out where the best-behaved (and naughtiest) breeds lived geographically. "Ukraine is the land of good boys," they report, "with 96.72 good boy behavior." Also, nearly all states in the US report more good boy hashtags than naughty. ("Kansas and North Carolina are the only states who vote ‘naughty dog’–and only by a small margin.")
Now for the naughty. According to this study, the naughtiest dog breed is (drum roll please) the Japanese Spitz, with 86.67 hashtags or mentions noting unruly behavior. For those who haven't heard of this breed, they are tiny little white marshmallow fluff-balls who are cousins to the Pomeranians. They note these pooches' "lack of respect for your personal space with a mischievous sense of humor, and you can expect to be clambered over, interrupted, snuzzled, and maliciously cuddled."
They seem to be tiny little adorable Velcro-dogs.
According to 2puppies.com, as cute as these little babies are, problems might arise with their suspicion of strangers. They relay, "Despite its small size, it can show aggression towards intruders. The dog chooses only one person in the family to obey without question."
Furthermore, while they seem to be little cuddle bugs, "These animals cannot tolerate the loneliness. If left alone for too long, your Spitz can destroy the interior and scratch on the doors without interruption for hours."
Also on the list, according to their naughty hashtags, are the following breeds in order: the wirehaired Vizsla, the Shichon, the Mudi, the Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel meets poodle), the Chug (chihuahua meets pug), the Shichon, the Poochon, the Welsh terrier, the Keeshond, and the English springer Spaniel. (I will say as someone who watched their beagle attempt to chew the blinds clear off the rod, I was shocked they didn't make the list!)
A beagle sits on a table. Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash
The map they share also shows the country with the most misbehaved dog breeds by the research's account. South Africa is number one on this unfortunate list, followed by Slovakia, Singapore, Australia, and the UK. The data is collected by posts showing their dogs being silly little house destroyers.
But dog-lovers, before you breathe a sigh of relief that your dog didn't make the list, there's a slightly newer report out from just this year. The folks at Country Living cite a report made by Many Pets, an insurance company, who sifted through thousands of claims and insights from their customers to come up with the list of dog breed.
Their list is quite different, with one exception. The, as they call it, most mischievous dog breeds are:
Labrador
Cockapoo
French Bulldog
German Shepherd
Cocker Spaniel
A cockapoo puppy sits in a field. Photo by Hugo Kruip on Unsplash
If you cross reference those lists, only one breed makes both and it's… the Cockapoo. So if you've got one of these adorable pups, hide your favorite shoes. Otherwise, you should be fine.