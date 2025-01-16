Proud owners of this dog breed quickly call out a trainer who dubbed it a 'terrible choice'
The trainer thought these dogs were "frenzied lunatics." Others heartily disagreed.
Will Atherton, an England based Clinical Canine Behaviourist (MSc), recently dubbed the Springer Spaniel a “terrible choice” of dog breed for most people. In a video posted to his TikTok, Atherton explained that while many people get them because they “look awesome” and “match a barber jacket which makes it cool for Instagram pictures,” they aren’t taking into account what Springer Spaniel were bred for—hunting.
These dogs, Atherton notes, are bred to “work non-stop like frenzied lunatics,” rather than sit on the “sofa and chill.” Since the latter is so “rarely achievable” with Springer Spaniels (since they “don’t have an off-switch”) Atherton sees so many of them being sent to his center for “problem behaviors.”
However, an overwhelming amount of Springer Spaniel owners were quick to disagree.
@iamwillatherton Let's talk about the honest truth behind Spaniels shall we... p.s. before you comment I know there are some that are chill but they're the outliers and congratulations you got lucky! And remember, I'm honest about these things because I want people to be happy with their dogs and I see SO many that aren't with their Spaniel because their Spaniel was a terrible choice for them because they can't train it well.
“My springer is probably the laziest dog I’ve ever seen.”
“My springer just sleeps most of the time.”
“Mine is either running around like a lunatic or sleeping and chilling, just two extremes it’s great.”
“My springer must be a bit dodgy because you’ll never meet a dog who wants nothing more than [to] cuddle. Yes when he’s out he’s a lunatic but as soon as he’s home all he wants is sleep and hugs, love them.”
“I must be lucky my Springer [is] both brilliant outside and chilled outside.”
“We had a Springer Spaniel when I was growing up. Yes he was very active but he was also very friendly and good around kids. I loved that dog.”
While the American Kennel Club does echo Atherton’s sentiment that Springer Spaniels are built for “long days in the field,” the site notes that they are also “highly trainable people-pleasers,” in addition to being highly affectionate, good with both children and other dogs. The AKC also recommends adding enrichment activities that require not only physical exercise, but mental exercise as well. Otherwise they’ll find their own projects, “and they probably won't be the kind of projects you'd like.”
And while everyone might not agree with Atherton’s point of view, it does provide a great reminder of the importance of researching dog breeds before you buy one. Studies have shown that certain behaviors are indeed passed down through lineages (this goes double for purebreds). And those natural behaviors might not align with a person’s lifestyle, making a satisfying situation for both dog and human.
Still, other research indicates that environment plays a much bigger role in a dog’s personality. So providing things like training and/or socialization from an early age can help things mesh better.
Bottom line: Dogs are individuals, with their own personalities. Not carbon copies. However, in order to give them the best possible life (which is what every dog owner wants to do, right?), one should probably know about a dog’s breed before purchasing.