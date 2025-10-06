20 meals under $10 that can feed your family on a budget
Quick, easy, and cheap.
Feeding your family keeps getting more and more expensive. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, a family of four in America spends between $996-1,603.a month on groceries.
To keep food costs low, many families are finding frugal ways to cut down on food costs and save on groceries. And keeping a budget can help.
Spending $10 or less per meal can be a challenge, but plenty of budget food shoppers and frugal food makers shared their go-to's on Reddit. These are 20 meals under $10 that will feed your family.
Creamy Veggie Pasta
"Bought some half price veggies at my store which were: bag of peppers, $2.50; Container of tiny tomatoes, 2.50; Block of cream cheese, 2.00 And a box of pasta, 2.50. Already on hand was fresh garlic and spices (chipotle spice, dried parsley, salt &pepper, optional red chili flakes) and whole garlic in with the tomatoes to roast and oil. Chopped my veggies up seasoned my veggies and cream cheese with spices and oil and baked at 350 for about an hour till everything was soft . Boiled pasta mashed the tomatoes and cream cheese and mixed in the pasta add pasta water to thin out the." - Delicious_Walrus_698
Red Beans & Rice
"Red beans and rice. If you have the spices, I make this often. It also leaves a lot of leftovers. Sometimes I'll add extra beans and increase the water and bullion. It's delicious and cheap and filling. Add a cheap box of .69 Jiffy corn bread and it's great. This website is great overall. She breaks each each meal down by cost." - unconfusedsub
15-Bean Soup
"I bought a 15-bean soup mix with cajun spices ($3) and a kielbasa ($3). Spooned it over white rice and it was so delicious." - belleandbent
Pulled Pork Shoulder
"Pulled pork is fantastic when you can get a whole shoulder on sale. I'm in a HCOL city right now and even here I see it sometimes for $2 a pound. You can season it neutrally and keep frozen (cooked) family sized packs of it in the freezer to use for many different meal." - KetoLurkerHereAgain
Roasted Chicken and Vegetables
"Initial outlay will be more like $20 but you’ll get several meals out of it. Buy a whole chicken, a bag of potatoes, a bag of carrots, a bunch of celery and an onion, 1 tomato, and 1 bag of egg noodles. You get roasted chicken and vegetables with some of your potatoes and carrots. Pick most of the meat off and save any leftovers. Make stock with the carcass, celery, onion, and tomato. Make chicken noodle soup with your broth, leftover chicken and egg noodles. Leftover roasted veggies make a great hash too. Couple of solid meals for the family." - mstrong73
Chili
"Big pot of chili can be a meal one day, then served on baked potatoes another day, then chili dogs for a third meal (if you have leftovers). Growing up, we had a lot of ham and bean soup with cornbread when things got tight financially." - Ill-Description8517
Biscuits & Gravy
"Ground breakfast sausage, milk, packet of country gravy and one can of biscuits." - Prestigious_Fall_441
Chickpea Curry
"Chickpea curry, I just use Golden Curry, a can of chickpeas, and a can of coconut milk. I usually have rice and a salad with it. Lentil bowls are also good and lentils are really cheap and of course beans, I will have this with rice." - lenorefosterwallace
Chicken Thighs and Veggies
"Chicken thighs (bone in, skin on) and a veggie side (your preference, mine is green beans cooked with diced onion/bacon bits/broth or bouillion). I really recommend shaking chicken thighs up with your preferred spices and some baking powder and baking on a baking rack so they come out crispy outside and moist inside. This is a sub $10 meal that feeds 3-4 as I can usually can get 5~ chicken thighs for $4-$5~,a can of green beans and an onion, bacon optional to cut cost or include if you have bacon all the time anyways like I do. I also highly recommend marinating chick breast for at least 30 minutes (recommend asian style flavor, soy sauce, garlic powder, salt, pepper and some vinegar, corn starch to thicken) cut it into bites and then pan searing it in some oil, taking it out, then throwing in green cabbage with a bit of butter and garlic powder mixed around (and the remnants of what cooked off the chicken marinade) , then throw the chicken back in when the cabbage is done and before you started the chicken start some white rice in a rice cooker. It's basically a $10 meal for 4 ppl , about $5 of chicken breast and your price of cabbage and the portion of white rice. This one makes a shit ton of food you could literally meal prep 4-5 meals for 1 person with this. If you like cabbage I really recommend youtubing some cabbage based stir fry recipes because one head of cabbage just explodes into a gigantic amount of food." - RuckFeddit70
Potato and Chorizo Burrito
"Potatoes and chorizo! Just dice up some potatoes, fry them in a pan with some oil and the chorizo until it’s all nice and crispy! We’ll put them in tortillas to make a burrito out of it." - TripleGoddess93
Turkey
"If you have the money to lay out, big chain grocery stores have turkeys for under a dollar per pound. A 14 lb turkey could feed a family for a week easily. $14/7 days/4 people is 50 cents per person per dinner." - snoopmt1
Pork Butt with Onions, Jalapeños and Pineapple
"Today, I have a pork butt in the crockpot with onions, jalapeños and a can of pineapple chunks. After an all day cook, I shred then ladle on rice. If I want fancy, I stir a can of coconut milk in the rice while cooking. The pork butt was 99 cents a pound this week at Hannaford. I paid $3.19 for it! Winner, winner because I can get 2 meals out of it! Spread leftover in taco shell topped with a simple slaw. Yummy for the tummy, both meals." - Vtfla
Salsa Chicken
"Salsa chicken is a good value meal. 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken. Can be breasts or thighs and frozen chicken is a great option as it is cheaper. If using frozen chicken, make sure you thaw it first before placing in crockpot. 1 cup corn 1 cup beans - black, red or pinto 1 small jar of salsa or Rotel tomatoes- I usually use Rotel and then add some salsa 1 packet taco seasoning. Place thawed chicken in crockpot and sprinkle with taco sealing. Add salsa, corn and beans on cook on low until chick men is tender. Remove chicken and shred and then return back to crock and mix. If the mixture is too watery you can add a little rice and it will thicken as the rice cooks. You can make nachos, tacos or burrito bowls out of the mixture and is many servings." - FurryFreeloader
Drumsticks
"If you are near a Walmart, you might be able to find a 5 pound bag of drumsticks for about $6. I put the whole bag in half a pot of water, let it simmer for about 3 hours. Then I took out the chicken, let it cool fir a few minutes and took off all the chicken. Put the chicken back into the broth, added 6 large carrots that were chopped and a container of chicken broth and let it simmer for an hour or so until the carrots are cooked. You could do something similar and add other veg, rice or noodles? What I made is about $8.50." - Maidenonwarpath
Beef and Noodle Soup
"My favorite easy cheap meal is a hearty soup that is so satisfying. You brown a lb of ground beef, boil some macaroni noodles, drain most of the fat from your beef, but not all of it. Saute an onion in the remaining fat in your pan, then once the onion is cooked you pour in a can of diced tomatoes (I like fire roasted, but any canned tomatoes will work) and a bag of mixed veggies (I also toss in any veggie leftovers I have in the fridge) add about 2 cups of water a beef bouillon cube and 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, a teaspoon of Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika and bring that to a simmer. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes and then add the macaroni back in and salt & pepper to taste. It is a comfort food at my house. You can use any ground meat, any shape pasta, and any other veggies you want. I also make garlic bread or cheese toast out of whatever leftover bread that I happen to have. It is great with Italian sausage too. It is so easy and good." - RapscallionMonkee
Thai Curry
"If your family likes spice, Thai curry. $1 can of coconut milk, 1-2 lbs of chicken (get on sale can get for around $3-$4 a lb). Throw some potatoes and carrots in there for filler $1-2 worth. Mae Ploy or Arroy-D curry paste $5 but has enough to make about 10-15 servings worth (more if you don’t like it spicy) and premade paste lasts about 2 years. Fish sauce is a good one that runs an initial $10 investment but will last like 100 meals worth for many different recipes (it does smell bad while cooking but tastes great). Sugar (I just use brown sugar cause it’s cheap and easy). Just serve over rice." - hauttdawg13
Pasta a la Norma
"Pasta a la Norma (eggplant pasta). 2 eggplants Box of rigatoni or ziti 28oz crushed tomatoes Parmesan Garlic Oregano Fresh basil optional Red pepper flakes. Cut eggplant into 1in pieces and roast in oven with olive oil salt and pepper. Sauté garlic lightly in olive oil, add crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil and red pepper flakes. Toss cooked pasta with sauce and roasted eggplant. Top with parmesan." - Remarkable-Ice-2951
Breakfast Tacos
"Egg/cheese/potato Breakfast tacos! you need a package of 10 flour tortillas $1.50, a dozen eggs $3.50, 6 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese $3, and three medium or two large potatoes $2. Scrub and microwave the potatoes, probably 11 minutes? No need to peel. While that’s cooking, warm and slightly toast each tortilla by lighting the burner flame under it for about 10 seconds, turn off the burner, flip it over and do the other side. Repeat with each tortilla. Put the tortillas between folds of a folded dish cloth to keep them warm. Mix maybe eight eggs in a bowl with a little bit of water and salt. Not much salt, the cheese will supply salt too. add other seasonings as desired. Heat your large skillet medium high, add a little butter or spray of oil to the bottom of that pan. Pour in the eggs, turn down the heat to low. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the eggs as they cook. Take the potatoes out of the microwave and carefully so as not to burn your hands, roughly chop them. Add the chopped-up potatoes to your skillet. When the eggs are mostly set but still a little bit wet, turn off the heat. Then flipped them over one more time. Add a scoop of eggs/potato/cheese to each tortilla and fold/roll them up." - annalitchka53
Dirty Rice
"Dirty Rice. Ground beef browned with chopped onions, bell pepper, celery. Seasoned with creole/cajun seasoning and garlic powder. Drain. Add frozen peas and carrots, uncooked rice. Enough water to cook the rice, chicken bouillon to taste. Simmer until rice is cooked and fluffy." - WoodwifeGreen