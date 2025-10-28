'90s kids ate these 12 classic foods every week. They're affordable and still available.
Millennials lived for Old El Paso taco kit night
There's a lot of pressure on people, especially parents looking to feed young children, to cook impressive meals at home.
We're bombarded with messaging about the dangers of pre-packaged foods, high sugar content, preservatives, food dyes, and heavily encouraged to do things like prep our own baby food and make Mac and Cheese with sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and little bits of shredded spinach hidden inside for good measure.
The problem is, many of us are too busy, burnt out, and worried about the budget to meet the culinary ideal every single night. Luckily, there was a time not that long ago when people were also busy and pinching pennies, and back then, there was way less guilt about just whipping up something cheap and easy at home even if it had a few too many preservatives in it.
That time was the 1990s.
Here are a few affordable and delicious '90s grocery store staples that most millennials grew up eating several times per week. Better yet, all of these nostalgic favorites are still available at your local grocery store.
1. Totino's Pizza
Totino's frozen pizzaMike Mozart/Flickr
Every household in the '90s and early 2000s had a preferred budget-friendly pizza. In my house, it was Totino's, which we often rotated with Elio's, which was somehow even cheaper. We'd stock up whenever there was a 10/$10 deal or something similar.
These personal pan pies weren't the greatest pizza on Earth, but in some unexplainable way, they tasted the way childhood should taste.
One user wrote on Reddit, "They are so nostalgic for me because my grandma used to stockpile them in her freezer. Sometimes I would come visit and she would pop one in the oven for me ... whenever I miss her or have a bad day, I buy one and bake it. I then somehow feel a little bit better."
2. Bagel Bites
Speaking of pizza, any good '80s or '90s kid worth their salt knows this little diddy like the back of their hands: "Pizza in the morning. Pizza in the evening. Pizza at supper time. When pizza is on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime."
Whether you frequently bought Bagel Bites or made them at home with a cheap pack of bagels, red sauce, and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, pizza on a bagel was certainly having a moment in the '90s. It was a pretty inexpensive and delicious snack for us kids back then, and while they've gotten a little pricier, you can still find Bagel Bites in any freezer aisle.
Bagel BitesMike Mozart/Flickr
3. Shake 'N Bake
Chicken breast was, relatively, quite a bit more affordable in the '90s. It's also filling and full of protein and other vital nutrients, making it a great way to feed a family of four.
However, dressing that chicken breast up is and always has been a pain. In the '90s, struggling parents figured out complicated marinades were a waste of time when you could just sprinkle Shake 'N Bake on that breast and have an instant main course. Even better, you could switch up the flavor of your Shake a couple times per week and keep the party rolling.
We didn't ask questions back then about what "Artificially Flavored Coating Mix" meant, and we liked it that way.
Shake 'N BakeMike Mozart/Flickr
4. Tuna/Hamburger Helper
The '80s and '90s were the era of the casserole. Middle-class families with lots of mouths to feed figured out you could take plain noodles and really beef them up with a creamy soup sauce and simple protein—and then you could chuck whatever vegetables you had laying around into it for good measure.
Tuna Helper, then, was an amazing and affordable way to turn a can of dry (but very high in protein) tuna into a meal for the whole family. If you could get your hands on some ground beef, Hamburger Helper was just as good.
One Redditor wrote, "Oh hamburger helper was a ... staple growing up. My mom was a single mom working at Walmart w 3 kids, it was cheap, easy, and fed all of us. I'm 26 and I still love it. The cheesy ranch burger w a piece of buttered bread is an absolute chefs kiss"
Tuna HelperAllen/Flickr
5. Rice-A-Roni
You know what made a great side for a dish of Shake 'N Bake chicken? Rice.
You know what was the easiest and yummiest rice you could get your hands on in the '90s? That's right, The San Francisco treat itself: Rice-A-Roni.
Not only was it yummy, but the marketing for Rice-A-Roni was incredibly effective. The commercials and jingle were extremely stubborn ear worms that you simply could not get out of your head.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
6. Kid Cuisine frozen dinners
Millennial kids got incredibly excited any time it was going to be a "TV dinner" kind of night. When mom and dad just didn't have anything in the tank and you knew you were going to sit on the couch, watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, and, of course, eat a Kid Cuisine.
The food inside was definitely of questionable quality, but the meals were colorful and usually came with a brownie so that was all it took to get the '90s kids on board.
"Aw man I loved [Kid Cuisine]! Grew up in the 90s, had those several times a week for dinner. Flintstones vitamins are the only reason I didn’t die of malnutrition," a Reddit user wrote.
These, like everything else on the list, still exist today!
Kid CuisineWordshore/Flickr
7. Lunchables
Lunchables need no introduction. Invented in 1988, they instantaneously became every millennial kid's dream lunch.
In the beginning, there was only the humble turkey and cheese. The pizza Lunchable wasn't invented until the mid '90s. These are still an amazing lunch option for parents who get overwhelmed by meal prepping and want to press the Easy button once or twice a week.
Lunchables pizzaBy Jake Przespo/Flickr
8. Taco Kit
You knew you were in for a special night when your parents came home with the Old El Paso "taco night in a box" kit.
It was simply a box that came with some tortillas, seasoning, and sauce—you had to prepare your own meat and toppings for the tacos—but it felt like an event.
Popular foods in the '90s just made things easy. You didn't have to make sure you had fresh tortillas, figure out how to make taco seasoning, realize you were out of chili powder, and then realize the jar of salsa in your fridge had gotten moldy. You just grabbed a box of Old El Paso and some cheap ground beef and you had dinner for the whole family 30 minutes later.
Sometimes, modern parents need that kind of energy in our lives.
Old El Paso tacosEugene Peretz/Flickr
9. Chef Boyardee
We should really have a conversation about the decline in popularity of canned food. Sure, canned foods are highly processed and a little high in sodium and other preservatives, but they were an amazing Easy button hack for parents in the '80s and '90s raising millennial kids.
Spaghetti night was never easier than when you still had a couple of cans of Chef Boyardee floating around in the pantry. They lasted forever and were absolutely delicious. Is homemade spaghetti with lean-protein meatballs and whole wheat pasta better and healthier? Probably. But, again, people in the '90s really valued occasionally just being able to take a night off from actually cooking in the name of mental health.
Chef BoyardeeMike Mozart/Flickr
10. Stouffer's frozen lasagna
Families in the '90s put a Stouffer's frozen lasagna out on the table and treated it as though someone had whipped it up from scratch.
Stouffer's was cheap, lasted forever in the freezer, and lowkey tasted better than most homemade cooking. That's what made it a legendary millennial staple.
"Raised a family on Stouffers, as a working, single Mom," wrote a user on Reddit.
"You can serve that stuff in a restaurant, and people would be happy. I don’t understand why it’s so good, but, it is," added another.
Stouffer's frozen lasagnaK. Latham/Flickr
11. Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kraft is the GOAT, and kids have known this for decades. No matter what else comes along, no matter how much cheese and butter you put into your made-with-love homemade macaroni, nothing can dethrone Kraft in the eyes of an eight-year-old.
You need a little milk and butter to whip it up, but a box of Kraft macaroni will only cost a dollar or two most of the time, making it one of the all-time greatest, most affordable ways to feed multiple kids. That's why millennials still have a soft spot for the stuff.
Kraft Mac & CheeseMonica Gabriele/Flickr
12. Toaster Strudels
"It's like a Pop Tart, but tastes better!" That's a line to an iconic and memorable Toaster Strudel commercial from 1997.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The '90s were a time of many great breakfast conveniences like Pop Tarts, Eggos, and all different kinds of sugary cereals. But nothing was more '90s than Toaster Strudels. Somehow they were quick and easy but also felt gourmet. They were relatively affordable for middle-class families but also felt like a luxury. Truly, the perfect millennial food.
Toaster Strudels are still around, fortunately, but some watchful shoppers say they're smaller than the original.
Millennials grew up in a simpler food time. The healthy-eating craze was beginning, but our culture also prioritized quick and easy options for families on a tight budget.
Today, even low-quality fast food is way too expensive. Taking the whole family to McDonald's, for example, is supposed to be an exercise in sacrificing a little health and nutrition to get a cheap and easy meal. Now even that's out of reach for a lot of families.
But a lot of the staple foods that kept middle-class families going in the '90s are still out there. Fresh, homemade, and unprocessed meals are always great when you have the time and resources to whip them up, but occasionally working in a Tuna Helper or Chef Boyardee night can help take a lot of mental load off our plates.
It's also a fun nostalgic trip down memory lane. So is this POV of someone walking around a grocery store in 1996:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
A simpler time, indeed!