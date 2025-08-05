Boomers and Gen Jones people discuss the 30 worst things about living in the '70s and '80s
Shoulder pads and cigarette smoke.
Baby Boomers (those born from 1946 to 1964) and Generations Jones (those born specifically from 1954 to 1964) are two generations who remember what it was really like to live through the 1970s and 1980s. Nostalgia can put a rose-colored tint on the times. And for a lot of people, living through these two decades weren't all sunshine and rainbows.
In an online forum of people born after 1980, member Mundane_Bad_2437 posed the question: "For those who didn't like the 70s or 80s, why?" They continued, "I know that most people look back at the 70s and 80s as the good old days. But for anyone who actually lived during those decades and didn’t enjoy them, I’m really curious, why? What was it about that time that didn’t sit right with you? Just wondering what it was really like from the other side."
And Boomers, Gen Jonesers (and some Gen Xers) chimed in with their honest thoughts about some of the negatives about living through the two decades. These are some of the most interesting takes on why people didn't like the 1970s and 1980s.
"We always thought nuclear war with Russia as just a day away." - Evelyn-Bankhead
"Don’t forget those god awful leg warmers we thought were cute. Ugh." - kisskismet
"The cigarette smoke. We're all going to die of lung cancer." - valley_lemon
"Aids was a drag...." - PedalSteelBill2
"All but one of my gay friends died of AIDS. My best friend died in my arms. It was an epidemic." - wild-fury
"Shoulder pads. Have you seen the ugly cars from that decade? Chernobyl. Columbia Space Shuttle - and the empty promises of flying cars and trips to the moon and Jetpacks in our future." -Old-Bug-2197
"I was a child in the 70s a teen in the 80s and I find all the 'good old days' comments coming from people who weren’t there or they were wealthy. The 70s had a lot of anger about Vietnam and Nixon, and fear about gas prices and inflation. Women were marching for equal rights and the men who came back from the war were pissed off. It wasn’t like the 70s show. The 80s were better economically but Reagan really messed things up and played up fear. As teens we could see this trend being bad and fearing for our future as so many adults were taken in by his charisma. It wasn’t the good old anything. There was more hope that technology might somehow make things better but there was fear too. It wasn’t perfect. We were not all about concerts and big hair. We were worried for our futures because the advice our parents gave us sounded too good and easy to be true, 'just go to college and your life will be great' and here I’m 54 and still up to my ears in college debt because my parents never helped pay for it even though they promised me they would. My job under pays me and all of their advice on how to adult was based on different times." - ArsenalSpider
"Sexism, so much sexism. The whole emancipated working woman was a scam, we were nothing but dolls meant to prop up a company. The hair maintenance alone took a fifth of your income…Watch Dolly Parton’s movie 9 to 5, and imagine that without the fun parts. Just working harder than any man, and still getting paid less. Just having to laugh at those sexual innuendos, and trying to 'politely' tell a man three times your age that you don’t want to 'stay for another drink'." - EnvironmentalEbb628
"Women were consistently paid less for the same jobs." - SusanBHa
"I grew up in NYC in the '70s and '80s. As much people miss that version of the city it was kind of rough. Budget cuts. Dirty streets and subways with reduced service. Crime. The Great Lawn in Central Park was practically a dust bowl. Graffiti. Abandoned buildings. Lost jobs. Schools in decline. I was a kid in Queens and didn't really notice, aside from the gas shortages. But I can see people who grew up in the 50s and 60s not looking back on that period fondly." - damageddude
"I think people really don't remember or understand the high inflation rate and high unemployment of the era. When inflation went over 9% in 2022, people freaked out. I understand it was the shock, after prices being stable for so many years, but the inflation rate soon moderated after a year or two. Prices didn't go back down, but they aren't going up as quickly as they were in 2022. Now, imagine that inflation happening every year for several years in a row. That was the latter part of the 70's and early 80's. Then, when Reagan took office, his federal reserve chairman jacked up interest rates to kill inflation, which it eventually did, but it drove the unemployment rate over 10%. It was awful. As a high schooler, it was hard to get a job at a fast food place, as they were hiring adults for many of those jobs (the adults taking those jobs were unable to get jobs elsewhere...)." - SpiceEarl
"Nostalgia filters out the crap. But the 70s and 80s weren’t some golden era for everyone. Tons of people felt stuck—bad economy, sky-high inflation, racism and sexism baked into every system, cold war paranoia, no internet to escape into. Mental health? Not even a real conversation. Therapy = 'you’re broken'. Queer? Good luck. Different? Get bullied. Yeah, music slapped and the aesthetics were cool. But life for a lot of folks was survival wrapped in disco lights." - Thin_Rip8995
"Handling the details of life was much harder & took much more effort. I wouldn't trade the technology we have now for the best we had then." - PearlsRUs
"I enjoyed the 70s and 80s, largely because I was a teenager and a twenty something. My biggest complaint about that time was all the tobacco smoke in restaurants and bars and pretty much everywhere." - dweaver987
"I was very young during the 60s, and I loved all the peace, love, and creativity I saw happening. I was going to be a hippy when I grew up. Then they disappeared sometime between 70 and 80. I blame platform shoes and shoulder pads. What good hippie would hang around for that???" - Ok-Half7574
"The 80s f*cking sucked. Everyone was materialistic and shallow as hell and that's literally what was cool -- see Madonna's 'Material Girl.'" Yummy_Castoreum
"At the time? Vietnam, Watergate, gas shortages, stagflation, student loans with 18-20% interest, and the existential dread of the Cold War. But the music was amazing." - JustAnotherDay1977
"Loved the 80’s. 70’s were kind of depressing. Ugly colored clothes, browns, avocado greens, and harvest gold. Also for appliances. Not all music was bad, not enough regular rock, a lot of sleepy drug music (Jim Morrison)." - CanadianNana