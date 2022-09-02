+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Education

Unprecedented drought reveals 7500-year-old Spanish Stonehenge

Ancient artifacts are rising up from the depths.

spanish stonehenge
commons.wikimedia.org

Dolmen Guadalperal Verano , seen in 2019.

Just as multiple pyramids are scattered across the continents, another wonder of the world has found its duplicate.

Behold: Spanish Stonehenge.

The megalithic structure located in the Valdecañas reservoir of Spain owes its reemergence to Europe’s severe drought continuing to drastically reduce water levels. However, this is not its first surprise appearance.

The Dolmen of Guadalperal (the site’s official name) was first discovered in 1926 by German archaeologist Hugo Obermaier. According to Reuters, Obermaier’s find was deliberately flooded for a rural development project nearly 40 years later. Since then it has peaked up from its watery grave a total of four times. It last reappeared during another time of drought in 2019.

Like its Celtic predecessor, the origins of Spanish Stonehenge are shrouded in mystery.

As a video from Good Morning America explains below, the formation of 150 standing stones dates back to 3000 BC, though its creators are unknown. What it was used for is anyone’s guess—some theories suggest it was a sacred tomb, others claim it to be a solar temple.

As Europe endures months of its worst drought in 500 years, other bygone relics have risen up from the water’s descending surface. On Aug 19, Reuters reported that 20 sunken Nazi warships from World War II were visible along the Danube River in Serbia. An ancient bridge not seen since the 1950s also reemerged in Yorkshire, England.

Of course, Europe isn’t the only area being affected. The same month, a buddhist statue thought to be 600 years old appeared in China’s dwindling Yangtze River. Even Texas’ Dinosaur Valley State Park uncovered rare dinosaur tracks previously hidden beneath layers of water and sediment.

While it’s fun marveling at the historical spectacle, hopefully these discoveries from the past can also serve as warnings for the future in an effort to help limit climate change. Even the greatest stone monuments can be rebuilt. The same cannot necessarily be said for our planet.

From Your Site Articles
video
Pop Culture

Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds

Kids were tougher then for a reason.

via Wikimedia Commons

Island School Class, circa 1970s.

This article originally appeared on 06.08.22


Parents, do you think your child would be able to survive if they were transported back to the '70s or '80s? Could they live at a time before the digital revolution put a huge chunk of our lives online?

These days, everyone has a phone in their pocket, but before then, if you were in public and needed to call someone, you used a pay phone. Can you remember the last time you stuck 50 cents into one and grabbed the grubby handset?

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, roughly 100,000 pay phones remain in the U.S., down from 2 million in 1999.

Do you think a 10-year-old kid would have any idea how to use a payphone in 2022? Would they be able to use a Thomas Guide map to find out how to get somewhere? If they stepped into a time warp and wound up in 1975, could they throw a Led Zeppelin album on the record player at a party?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Family

Mom admits she isn't perfect in a hilarious 'back-to-school’ sign she made for herself

She was done before the first day even started.

via Pexels

First day of school can be exhausting … but for who?

It’s back-to-school time and that means new school supplies, a trip to Target for clothes and social media channels flooded with photos of kids holding chalkboards. Over the past decade, back-to-school photos with kids standing on their doorsteps with signs with their name, grade, year and teacher have been ubiquitous on social media.

There’s nothing wrong with the photos, they’re a cute way for parents and kids to mark the passage of time. For most parents, it’s a way to remember that it all goes by way too fast.

However, for the “perfect” parents out there who like to flaunt their Instagrammable lifestyle, they’re another way to show off their “flawless” first days on social media.

In an attempt to show parents they don't have to fall for the myth of perfection on social media, Jeni Bukolt—a mother of two boys age 8 and 12 from Waxhaw, North Carolina—posted a first-day photo of herself looking burnt out and wearing sunglasses. School hadn’t even begun yet.

"Mom's first day of school,” the handmade sign read. "I am 42 years tired. I'll probably miss a school 'theme' day. I really like sleep. Please don't ask me to volunteer. But I will buy you supplies."

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Pop Culture

People are sharing the weirdest things we accept as 'normal’ and it has people questioning reality

via Pexels

People living to work, not working to live.

This article originally appeared on 03.11.22


If we looked 60 years into the past, there are a lot of things that were accepted as “normal” that today most people find abhorrent. For example, people used to smoke cigarettes everywhere. They’d light up in hospitals, schools and even churches.

People also used to litter like crazy. It’s socially unacceptable now, but if you lived in the ’70s and finished your meal at McDonald’s, you’d chuck your empty styrofoam container (remember those?) and soda cup right out of the window of your car and onto the street.

It’s hard to imagine that just 60 years ago spousal abuse was considered family business and wasn't the concern of law enforcement.

It makes me wonder when people in the future look back on the year 2022, which things will they see as barbaric? Almost certainly, the way we treat the animals we use for food will be seen as cruel. The racial divides in the criminal justice system will be seen as a moral abomination. And I’m sure that people will also look at our continued reliance on fossil fuels as a major mistake.

Keep ReadingShow less
the future
Trending Stories