Education

Fascinating video demonstrates that none of us has any idea what a continent actually is

What is a continent? Nobody knows.

continents earth geography
WikiImages/Canva

Here's why everything we think we know about continents is wrong.

Naming the seven continents is one of the first things young kids learn in school. Despite the fact that we forget most of what we learn, I'd wager that most American adults can still rattle off North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia (or Oceania, depending on how old you are) and Antarctica like it's nothing. Easy peasy.

Since knowing the continents appears to be a vital foundational part of our education, one might assume that there is a clear definition of what a continent actually is. Spoiler alert: There's not.

In fact, there isn't a single definition of "continent" that actually makes sense with what we teach as the continents, which is both fascinating and a little disturbing.

This fact is explored in a video by CGP Grey, an American-Irish YouTuber who brought us such informative delights as "Hexagons Are the Bestagons" and "The Better Boarding Method Airlines Won't Use."

In "What Are Continents?" Grey explains how the common definition of a continent for those of us in the English-speaking West—a large land mass separated from other land masses by a body of water—doesn't hold up due to Europe and Asia being considered different continents. But even if you were to combine Europe and Asia into Eurasia, which some places in the world do, you run into the problem of North and South America technically being one land mass (at least prior to the Panama Canal going in). But if you were to combine both Americas into one big American continent, you'd technically have to add Africa to Eurasia because the human-made Suez Canal is the only thing separating those land masses.

As you can see, it quickly starts to get complicated when we try to apply any amount of consistency to how we define a continent. Grey explains how one could make a compelling case for there being just three continents or dozens of them, depending on what parameters are being used to define them.

Watch everything you think you know about continents get dismantled like Pangaea in less than four minutes:

Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Joy

Mom hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances in her kitchen

The little kick at the end is the cherry on top.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Watch mom try to recreate TikTok dances.

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok can land you on some pretty interesting videos, including some that seem impossible. People upload all kinds of things to the platform, anywhere from rants about real versus fake grass to showing off their crazy amazing talent. For one mom on TikTok, watching other people exude rhythm while joining the latest dance craze was no longer good enough so she decided to join them. Yep, your everyday suburban mom with four kids and a knack for making sound effects decided to put down the toddler and shake her hips to the beat. It's hilarious.

tiktok
Joy

1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo is a wholesome nugget of comedic genius

Robin Williams is still bringing smiles to faces after all these years.

Canva via wikicommons and flicker

Robin Williams and Elmo (Kevin Clash) bloopers.

This article originally appeared on 06.30.22


The late Robin Williams could make picking out socks funny, so pairing him with the fuzzy red monster Elmo was bound to be pure wholesome gold. Honestly, how the puppeteer, Kevin Clash, didn’t completely break character and bust out laughing is a miracle. In this short outtake clip, you get to see Williams crack a few jokes in his signature style while Elmo tries desperately to keep it together.

Williams has been a household name since what seems like the beginning of time, and before his death in 2014, he would make frequent appearances on "Sesame Street." The late actor played so many roles that if you were ask 10 different people what their favorite was, you’d likely get 10 different answers. But for the kids who spent their childhoods watching PBS, they got to see him being silly with his favorite monsters and a giant yellow canary. At least I think Big Bird is a canary.

When he stopped by "Sesame Street" for the special “Big Bird's Birthday or Let Me Eat Cake” in 1991, he was there to show Elmo all of the wonderful things you could do with a stick. Williams turns the stick into a hockey stick and a baton before losing his composure and walking off camera. The entire time, Elmo looks enthralled … if puppets can look enthralled. He’s definitely paying attention before slumping over at the realization that Williams goofed a line. But the actor comes back to continue the scene before Elmo slinks down inside his box after getting Williams’ name wrong, which causes his human co-star to take his stick and leave.

The little blooper reel is so cute and pure that it makes you feel good for a few minutes. For an additional boost of serotonin, check out this other (perfectly executed) clip about conflict that Williams did with the two-headed monster. He certainly had a way of engaging his audience, so it makes sense that even after all of these years, he's still greatly missed.

robin williams
