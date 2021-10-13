This black American flag has a disturbing message and has been popping up across the U.S.
America is divided over a lot of political issues these days and it's playing out on people's lawns and flagpoles. Americans used to stay away from signaling their political beliefs from their homes unless it was a lawn sign near Election Day, but that's changed a lot over the past five years.
In progressive neighborhoods, you'll often see people with "We Believe" signs on their yards that show the homeowner supports liberal values such as equality, gay rights and Black Lives Matter. You'll also see the occasional Pride flag to support LGBTQ rights.
In more conservative neighborhoods, you'll find a wide variety of massive flags flying from people's homes.
There is the Thin Blue Line flag.
These flags support police officers and started popping up after the rash of police shootings of unarmed Black people a few years back. On the one hand, they support law enforcement, but they also appear to be part of the backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Thin Blue Line flag.via Wikimedia Commons
There are also the thin blue, red and green line flags. These support cops, firefighters and the military all at the same time. Now, the funny thing is that the more colors people add to these flags, the closer they resemble LGBT Pride flags. Soon, we're bound to come full circle.
The thin red, blue, and green line flag.via Amazon
Getting closer by the day.
LGBTQ flag. via Wikimedia Commons
There are also the big-ass Trump flags that either say, "Trump 2020," "Trump 2024" or "Trump Won."
"Trump Won" flag.via Amazon
The Gadsden Flag or the "Don't Tread on Me" flag either means you're a Libertarian or a Republican who likes guns even more than the average Republican.
The Gadsden flag.via Wikimedia Commons
Some Libertarians are moving away from the "Don't Tread on Me" flag for the more inclusive, peace-loving "Don't Tread on Anyone" flag. Because a true Libertarian believes in everyone's personal freedom.
Don't Tread on Anyone flag.via Proud Libertarain
There's a new trend in conservative flags that should cause some alarm, and that's the black flag. The black flag has been a symbol of anarchists throughout history but, in America, it has been a call to violence. During the Civil War, it was flown by Confederates to convey the opposite meaning of the white flag, which means surrender.
According to The Sun, Confederates would fly the black flag to communicate that "the unit would not give in nor surrender and that enemy combatants would be killed."
That's not a very kind message to send to one's neighbors. Who wants to live next-door to anyone who proudly professes they are on the brink of murder? Why would anyone in a quiet suburban neighborhood need to tell anyone their back is against the wall and they can't take it anymore?
What is happening in these neighborhoods or in America right now that has pushed them over the edge?
Is it the infrastructure bill? The tax cut for parents? The drop in the unemployment rate?
There are a lot of scary videos on TikTok of people hoisting the black flag to show that they're ready to pop off at any minute and will take "no quarter."
@seahawkscita
#proudamerican #conservative #blackflag #blackflagnation
This guy in a quiet suburban nieghborhood is "not giving in" anymore.
@conservative_aims88
#noquartergiven #blackflag
This guy says America has gone "downhill" and to combat this, he's showing his neighbors he's ready to resort to violence.
@kirbyo34
#blackflag #patriot #noquartergiven #USA #America #flag #americahasgonedownhill
This guy put out a cute little garden black flag to show he takes no prisoners.
@cechelstout
#blackflag #neversurrender #2Am #2amendment #willnotcomply #patriots #patriotsrising #wewillnotbesilenced #2arights #blackamericanflag #goviral #fypシ
Throwing up a huge black flag on your home doesn't make you look tough, it shows that you have become irrationally afraid of people with different political beliefs and are on the brink of losing control. Your flag isn't alerting your neighbors to the country's impending doom, it's actually a big red flag that shows you no longer believe in the spirit of American pluralism and feel the strange need to show everyone on the block.
