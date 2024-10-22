A big reason why political polarization is spiraling out of control and how we can fix it
A new study shows us how to be more humane.
Polls show that Democrats and Republicans believe they have less in common now than they did 17 years ago. In 2007, around half of Democrats (46%) and Republicans (43%) thought those on the opposite side of the aisle shared their values and goals. However, a 2024 poll found that only 31% of Democrats and 26% of Republicans believe they share the same values and goals as those in the other political party.
The widening political divide makes addressing many of America's pressing issues harder. It has also created a political climate in which the parties favor extremists, and people in the political center feel they have no one to represent them.
A new study from the British Journal of Social Psychology has identified one of the major reasons people are becoming increasingly divided over politics. The good news is that it points to a solution.
Why are Americans so politically divided?
According to the study, one of the most significant and disturbing aspects of the political divide is the belief that the other side is less-than-human. This happens when someone’s relationship with their party evolves from simple identification to political narcissism. Political narcissists are emotionally involved with their party and have an “unrealistic belief about the unparalleled greatness” of who they are.
These people can't admit to their party's faults and believe that everything the other side does is wrong.
People often become political narcissists when they feel dehumanized by the other side. This leads them to believe the other side is less-than-human, too.
“Our findings suggest that dehumanization is not exclusive to any one political ideology,” one of the study’s authors, Marta Marchlewska, an associate professor and head of the Political Cognition Lab at the Polish Academy of Sciences, told PsyPost. “Both liberals and conservatives may dehumanize their opponents when they identify with their political group in a narcissistic way. Collective narcissism stems from self-related psychological issues, such as anxious attachment styles and low personal control, as well as group-related concerns like perceived in-group disadvantage.”
The interesting takeaway from the study is that when one group or political leader lashes out at the other in a dehumanizing way, they are pushing for the other side to see them as less than human, too. So, in a way, dehumanizing the other side robs you of your humanity as well.
The good news is that the study found that those who have little contact with people from the other side are more likely to become political narcissists. That means that the more we interact with people we disagree with, the more humanity we will begin to see in one another. The study also notes that many times, when people adopt extreme views, it can be more of a symptom of their insecurities than their feelings about the other party.
“It’s crucial to recognize the role of psychological factors in shaping political attitudes and behaviors,” Marchlewska told PsyPost. “By acknowledging our biases and understanding the motivations behind our political identities, we can foster healthier dialogues. I encourage readers to reflect on their identification with political groups and how it might influence their perceptions of others. This awareness could lead to more empathetic interactions, even amidst differing viewpoints.”
To prevent this partisan animosity from escalating, people must step out of their bubbles and engage with those on the other side of the aisle. You don’t have to talk about your thoughts on abortion, immigration, or how much the rich should pay in taxes. But socializing with people with whom you disagree exposes you to each other’s common humanity, which can help bridge the gap on the current divide. Once America's major political parties devolve to the point where their supporters become blind to the opposition's humanity, they open the door to committing the worst atrocities.