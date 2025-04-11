upworthy
Mom proudly watches autistic son bring down the house singing Ariana Grande karaoke on first cruise

"POV: you started off the cruise as a shy karaoke novice but by the end became a karaoke legend thanks to the best backup strangers ever."

Image via Canva

Young man with autism sings karaoke on his first cruise.

Anyone who's been on a cruise knows that there are endless activities you can participate in while at sea. And for 19-year-old Kevin (@raisingkevin_), a young man with autism and ADHD, there was one activity that he was absolutely drawn to while on his first Caribbean cruise–karaoke.

Kevin's mom and main caretaker Tola documented his first time on a cruise and the impact his joy and enthusiasm for singing on the mic had on everyone. Not only was he embraced by a group of total strangers, but he personally transformed from a timid performer to a 'karaoke legend' by the end of the voyage.

"POV: my son is 19 and has a diagnosis of autism & ADHD. Here he is on a Caribbean cruise in a room full of 'strangers' singing karaoke as off tune as possible without a care in the world," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Kevin is holding a mic and passionately singing Ariana Grande's song "Dangerous Woman" to an entire room full of supportive people who are singing along with him, including his mom Tola. He doesn't waver once, and his mom added in the caption, "As a parent I used to focus on 'shielding' him in the name of 'protecting' him from the 'bad people in the world' but realized that in doing that I was also shielding him from all the 'good people' in the world too."


ariana grande, singer, gif, celebrity, song, karaoke Ariana Grande Wink GIF by The VoiceGiphy

In the comments, Tola shared how the kindness of strangers was the epitome of inclusion. "Kev has never met anyone in this video prior to this trip but here they are cheering him on like he their nephew! Inclusion at its finest! Hope this encourages other parents to be a lil less scared ❤️," she wrote.

Viewers were deeply impacted by Kevin's bravery and the support of strangers.

"I feel this--- I felt me shielding my son, was protecting, but if anything I was holding that bright light back because I see how weird their world is. But-- how can my sweet heart fly if I hold his wings. Thank you for this reminder❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"My lil neurodivergent heart is so full seeing him have a positive public group✨ moment ✨love that for Kev 💕."

In another video from the cruise, Kevin crushed Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" in front of another crowd. And in the comments, Tola shared more about Kevin's love for karaoke during the cruise and the community that supported him. "So [I] asked Kev what his favorite part of the cruise was and he said the karaoke. Shall we now call him karaoke Kev? 🤣 But really one of the best parts of our cruise was seeing Kev get more and more comfortable with singing some of his favorite tunes in front of strangers who became friends ❤️," she wrote.


Ed Sheeran, singer, snap, karaoke, cruiseEd Sheeran Television GIF by The VoiceGiphy

And viewers cannot get enough of his energy. "Kev really got his entire life on this cruise!! 😂" one wrote. Another commented, "I’m so glad he had a good time and opened up he’s a brave soul love ya Kevin and your mom is a wonderful woman for sharing 👏👏🔥❤️😍❤️👏👏👏."

History (Education)

The fascinating reason people looked much older in the past than they do today

Why did teenagers look like they were in their mid-30s?

via Vsauce/YouTube

Norm was only in his 30s?

Ever look at your parents' high school yearbooks and think people looked so much older back then? All of the teenagers look like they’re in their mid-30s and the teachers who are 50 look like they’re 80. When we watch older movies, even those from the 1980s, the teenagers appear to be a lot older as well. Why is it that they looked so much older? Was life harder? Did people act more mature? Did they spend more time outdoors and less time playing video games? Is it their sense of fashion? Were they all smokers?

Educator Michael Stevens, who runs the super-popular Vsauce YouTube channel, explains the phenomenon in a video called, “Did people used to look older?” In it, he explains that people in the past appear a lot older due to retrospective aging.

This is how it works: when we see people in the past, they are wearing outdated styles that we associate with older people; therefore, we think they have aged rapidly. For example, a teenager in the 1950s may have been in fashion while wearing thick Buddy Holly-style glasses.

anti-aging, youth, why do i look older, how to look younger, treatments for looking younger, anti-aging productsBuddy Holly was 20 years old in this photo. upload.wikimedia.org

But as people age, they tend to cling to the fashion of their youth. So many people of that generation continued to wear the Buddy Holly-style glasses into their 50s. So when younger people see those glasses they see them as old people's glasses and not a hip kid from the '50s.

So in the photo from the '50s, the teen appears to look a lot older because our perspective has been tainted by time.

anti-aging, youth, why do i look older, how to look younger, treatments for looking younger, anti-aging products30 going on 60…media3.giphy.com

But it isn’t all just an illusion. Stevens also points out that people did age faster back in the day due to differences in nutrition, lifestyle and medicine. In addition, he also does a deep dive on how a person's name can affect their appearance, referencing the Dorian Gray effect, which theorizes that cultural stereotypes linked to a name come to be written on the faces of their bearers, as well as the name matching effect, in which people whose faces "match" their names tend to be better perceived.

Basically, this 22-minute video is chalked full of fascinating tidbits. Give it a watch below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

It might be worth noting that, in addition to healthier lifestyle options, younger generations have more access to anti-aging procedures than ever before. "Tweakments," like fillers and botox, are less expensive and more readily available than ever—not to mention every anti-aging cream, serum, and cleanser known to man. And many millennials and Gen Zers take advantage of that, whether prompted by selfie anxiety, a growing obsession with youth, or some other motivation.

Plus, millennial and Gen Z fashion often honors their inner child. Nostalgic cartoon tees, colorful prints, cutesy accessories, etc. Granted, under the retrospective aging theory, even those styles could one day look dated, but they are so youthful that it's hard to imagine that being the case. That said, can't wait to see bunch of geezers sporting those broccoli haircuts.

This article originally appeared three years ago.

Internet

This fictional group chat has so much juicy drama that it's everyone's new favorite show

Have you tuned into the latest "Group Chat?"

GIPHY, Canva

We're all so invested in this.

No, this group chat contains no classified war plans. This group chat isn’t even a real group chat. But it has so much juicy drama that people are totally hooked.

We are of course talking about the “Group Chat” TikTok skit series that quite literally blew up overnight.

The first “episode” details the heroically passive aggressive (yet ultimately very relatable) text spat between four girlfriends after one of them, Hailey, says her boyfriend, Justin, will be tagging along for dinner since he’s had “such a rough day” and the girls would “totally get it.” The other gals aren’t very keen on this, and of course, drama ensues.

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: a series #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo

Sydney Robinson, who wrote the sketch and plays all the characters, told Rolling Stone she had posted the video on “a lazy Sunday night” with little to no expectations. Come Monday morning, it had already gained a whopping 8 million views, along with tons of comments—including quite a few from celebrities and brands.

“Everybody quiet … my show is on,” wrote the UPS TikTok account.

“this is our super bowl,” added Ashley Furniture.

Part of what has made people so invested is the universal etiquette debate of it all. Well, it wasn’t so much of a debate. Everyone was team #dontinvitetheboyfriendtogirlsnight.

“You guys are nicer than I would have just said ‘dang, we’ll miss you but have fun with Justin!” one person quipped.

Another said “Unless Justin’s family just died, girl can leave him at home”

“Ladies. Do not ever. EVER. think it’s ok to bring your man to girl's night,” wrote a third. “His presence defiles the very definition of girl’s night. If your friends tell you it’s ok, they are lying.”

Robinson told Today that she got inspiration for “Group Chat” back in 2024, when she had been watching an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in which Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells everyone he’s out of jail via group chat, which caused a shock to the cast. She had wanted to emulate that “feeling” in her own work.

While she had no idea what a viral juggernaut it would turn out to be, she thinks it’s success has to do with it focusing on a very "universal experience” for women.

“I think having a really close group of girlfriends with very different personalities that are bound to clash, but it doesn’t always mean the end of a friendship,” she told Today.

Of course, every series needs to build tension, and subsequent episodes do just that. Like in the video below, when Hailey leaves the group chat (gasp!) and it gets revealed that she actually added Justin to the restaurant reservation weeks ago (double gasp!)

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part II #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo


Things get even more turbulent in Part 3, when Hailey asks to rejoin the group chat, and invites them to dinner at another restaurant, without Justin. Only when one of the gals shows up, he’s already there! Hailey, you trickster.

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part III #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo


Later in Part 4, we see what happens between Justin (voiced by actor Charlie Puth, how cool is that?) and the rest of the group. It’s…not pretty.

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part IIII #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo

Even though the restaurant portion of this story has concluded, Robinson already has some future plot lines up her sleeve. It’s not easy to stand out in a sea of TikTok skits, but often it’s the ones with relatable characters and scenarios that gain the most traction. Robison has certainly done that, and kudos to her for it.

Stay tuned with more “Group Chat” shenanigans by following Robinson on TikTok.

Education

One teacher's simple, disgusting experiment drives home the importance of hand washing

"Hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands!"

Facebook/Jaralee Metcalf

Simple. Disgusting. Informative.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in preventing the spread of illnesses and infections in hospitals was embarrassingly simple: hand washing. In 1846, Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that hand washing played a vital role in the spread of germs, and the practice soon became mandatory in hospitals. The simple act of scrubbing hands with soap and water literally saved lives.

Getting a kid to wash their hands, however, can be an uphill battle. While it's a common thing kids (don't) do, global perspective on the importance and effectiveness of hand washing has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2023, before the emergence of COVID-19, a survey found that only about 36% of people always washed their hands with soap, 48% sometimes used soap, and an unsettling 16% of respondents said they wash without soap. After COVID-19 emerged, however, more than 72% of respondents reported using soap every time they washed their hands. There's nothing like a pandemic (and perhaps the reality of FAFO) to strike fear into the hearts of those chronic under washers, but in 2019, one teacher did a simple experiment to show her students just how important hand washing is.

"We did a science project in class this last month as flu season was starting," teacher Dayna Robertson and classroom behavioral specialist Jaralee Metcalf wrote on Facebook. "We took fresh bread and touched it. We did one slice untouched. One with unwashed hands. One with hand sanitizer. One with washed hands with warm water and soap. Then we decided to rub a piece on all our classroom Chromebooks." Robertson later noted that they normally do make a point to sanitize the classroom Chromebooks, but didn't that day in the name of science.

science, experiment, dexter's lab, cartoon, kids, hygiene Dexters Laboratory What A Fine Day For Science GIFGiphy

The bread was put into plastic bags and the germs were left to fester. The bread that had been touched by unwashed hands and the bread that had touched the Chromebook had the most mold. The bread that had been touched by hands washed with soap and water remained (relatively) good enough to eat.

This experiment has been done before, but Robertson expanded on it by testing the effectiveness of hand sanitizer. The bread that had been touched by hands cleaned with sanitizer also had a fair amount of mold on it, although not as much as the bread touched by unwashed hands.

bread, mold, experiment, education, hand washing, cleanlinessThe bread doesn't lie. Facebook/Jaralee Metcalf

"As somebody who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of being sick and tired," Robertson wrote, "wash your hands! Remind your kids to wash their hands! And hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands!! At all!" It's kind of making us retroactively gag over seeing port-a-potties with hand sanitizer set up in lieu of sinks.

The experiment was prompted by a different science lesson. "We had just finished a science lesson on how leaves break down during winter. The kids were kind of grossed out by the mold, so we decided to run our own version using germs and mold from our own environment," Robertson told Scary Mommy.

Weirdly, the classroom experiment received some criticism. "Lots of people actually DEFENDED not washing their hands!" Robertson told Scary Mommy. "That was shocking! It really was just a simple classroom experiment to teach about mold but we have all learned more about how easily we can spread the germs we can't see."

In the 2019 lens, this lesson being about mold seems simple enough. All of us here in 2025, though, blessed (or cursed) with the experience of the pandemic, know that washing your hands really is as life-saving as Semmelweis proved nearly two centuries ago. Research done in 2020 and published in PubMed showed that individuals who washed their hands consistently were more likely to have lower rates of COVID-19 infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2024, hand washing also reduces respiratory illness like colds and flu in the general population by 16-21%, and reduces the number of people with diarrheal illnesses by 23-40%.

And to be sure, how we wash our hands is incredibly important. A quick rinse without scrubbing won't do the trick. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proper technique for handwashing is to wet your hands, apply soap, and then run your soapy hands under the stream while rotating, rubbing, and scrubbing every inch of your hands for at least 20 seconds. Usually you can hit that mark by singing "Happy Birthday" twice. Then, rinse. When you're done, dry your hands with a clean towel. Check out this demonstration from the CDC:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The moral of the story is, please, please remember to always wash your hands. It really makes a difference.

This article originally appeared six years ago. It has been updated.

Love Stories

​'Love on the Spectrum'​s Abbey writes the most heartfelt song and fans are in tears

"Heart just turned into a puddle and stayed there."

Photo by Anna Kolosyuk on Unsplash

This song is melting hearts everywhere.

It began in Australia. Producer Karina Holden, alongside director Cian O'Clery, had seen many dating shows and wanted to make something unique and heartfelt, geared entirely toward men and women on the autism spectrum.

O'Clery got the idea after working on a documentary about people with disabilities seeking employment. Screen Rant writer Christine Persaud shares, "After working on the Australian documentary series Employable Me, which shed light on how having a disability should not make someone unemployable, he came across an interesting and unexpected piece of information."

Holden tells Forbes Australia, "It took a long time to convince a public broadcaster [ABC] that this dating show would be done in a unique and authentic way and that there was a real public service value to the series because it spoke about people who are often marginalized and misunderstood."

But they, with Northern Pictures Productions, persevered, and the show was so well-received that it got a second season. Netflix picked it up to share with other countries around the world. From there, a U.S. version was born, airing its first season in 2022 and its most recent season just last week.

In their quest to cast vulnerable and lovable people—truly opening their lives to the examination of love and even heartbreak—the co-creators and producers exceeded expectations. Each season, the cast members (often recurring) allow cameras to follow them, their families, their dates, laughter, and tears. They're also assigned dating coaches/therapists to tenderly address some of the specific issues that come with being on the spectrum in terms of communication, perception, and processing.

It's a learning experience for the daters, their families, and the audience. And more than that, it's a downright joy. We get the honor of watching people express their purest desire—the one most every single person has on earth: to find love.

We watch two of the daters, Abbey and David, go from shy introductions all the way to traveling the world together. And this season, Abbey treats us to a song she wrote specifically for him. With lyrics like "You're the lion to my lioness" (Abbey loves lions!), "The milk to my chardonnay. My Prince Charming doesn't bring me flowers; he knows I'd rather have Gummy Bears any day," David, and their respective families, gasp, as they're so deeply overjoyed.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

And the fans are too. It's posted on X with the caption: "You're not emotionally prepared for Abbey's song to David." A commenter replies, "Heart just turned into a puddle and stayed there." They're not wrong. It's climbing quickly in likes on TikTok, with fans feeling emotional. One points out, "Hard to believe she was once nonverbal. Sweetest thing I've ever seen." Over on YouTube, the comment section is also filled with people sharing that they were moved to tears. One writes, "Can’t lie, this made me cry like a baby, and I absolutely did not expect that to happen."

One person has compliments for their families: "Can we just say that the parents who have raised these amazing kids into young adults are beyond amazing, and we are inspired by their journeys." Another shares a common thread: "It is SO special witnessing Abbey and David's most beautiful love for one another. A true-life princess and prince fairytale!"

Joy

Boomers and Gen Xers recall 17 things they loved in old-school restaurants that are long gone

"Cafeterias in discount stores. K-Mart had a delicious orange drink that I absolutely loved."

via Sandra Foyt/Flickr and Reddit

A Farell's sundae and a Pizza Hut lamp.

Dining out was a different experience in the 1970s and 1980s. Many of the pizza places and family restaurants were elaborate, sit-down joints with ornate decorations, theming, and plenty of video games. The dining experience also catered to smokers, with ashtrays on the table, smoking sections, and machines that distributed cigarettes by the bathrooms.

These days, when you go to a department store or big-box retailer, it’s rare that you’ll find anywhere to sit down and eat besides maybe a Starbucks or, in some Walmarts, a McDonald’s tucked into the corner. But department stores used to have sit-down grills or places to relax and have a hot dog. It was also assumed that going to a K-Mart, GEMCO, or Sears in the ‘70s and ‘80s would smell like freshly popped popcorn.


There was also a time when fast-food restaurants were a lot more elegant. You could get some decent greens at the salad bar in a Carls, Jr., Wendy’s had a great taco buffet, and it wasn’t uncommon to be able to relax in the glow of a solarium while scarfing down fries. Let’s not even get started about how incredible and imaginative the McDonald’s Play Place was.

A group of folks born in 1980 or later shared the things they miss the most about eating establishments that no longer exist on the AskOldPeople Reddit subforum, and it brought back some delightful, if not smoky, memories for many. It also taught young people that an eating establishment doesn’t need to be sterile; a bit of theming and tons of breadsticks can go a long way.

1. Pizza Hut was fantastic

"I miss when Pizza Hut had dining rooms. Dark, plastic Tiffany hanging lamps over each table, and those plastic red cups."
"Pizza Hut is permanently etched into my brain. It was such a treat to go there. The smell of pizza when you walked in the door, the tablecloths, the plastic red cups."

"I always liked the tabletop arcade games that were the start of my gargoyle curve in my posture."

2. Farrell's ice cream was epic

"Farrell's Ice Cream. Every time someone ordered a Zoo -- a bowl with 20 scoops of ice cream, usually for parties -- they'd bring it out on a stretcher-like item, carried by two people. And they'd ring a bell and blow a siren and generally make a racket, and run around the restaurant with it before bringing it to the table. And if one person ate a whole Zoo? An announcement, also accompanied by sirens, bells, etc. And I think for every birthday, also, which included the singing of Happy Birthday by the whole restaurant. Basically, every trip to Farrell's was sure to include multiple loud interruptions to the meal. It was a blast."

"Omg Farrell’s old timey candy store by the register was so fantastic."


3. Cigarette machines in waiting areas

"The closest place to buy cigs was a nice restaurant. If you needed change for the machine, the bartender would help you out. Nobody cared if you were 12."

4. Mini jukeboxes

"Small jukebox at your table to choose songs and insert your quarter (for 3 songs)."

"One of my favorite memories! When I was a kid, we'd go to a diner on Sundays with the little jukebox at the table, and I'd play Heartbreak Hotel every time. Whenever I hear that song I'm right back in that booth."

5. Fewer chain restaurants

"I remember a lot more locally owned restaurants, and fewer chains. When you were on vacation, there would be all these different local restaurants and you would have to ask around to find the good ones. And you would get food that was different than what you would have at home. Now every town seems to have the same chains and the restaurants and the food are all the same."

6. The golden era of salad bars

"Salad bars, lots of restaurants had salad bars in the 1980s. Now, I can't think of one locally. Ruby Tuesday's, but I think they are all closed."

"Remember when Wendy's had this huge salad bar / potato bar thing that everyone loved? Looks like Wendy's closed all of those in 2006 or earlier. I'd say that's about the time that salad bars started to completely fade."



7. Arcade games in pizza joints

"When’s the last time you saw a Street Fighter or other game at any local store?! I’ve been to some laundromats that have old grubby and often broken machines, but outside of deals like that it’s like they just completely disappeared!"

"Oh god, yes. I remember my last great birthday as a kid, 12 maybe 13, my two friends and I went to the local pizza place and after sharing that large with all the gooey cheese carried out on the tray all smoking and greasy, we blew an entire roll of quarters beating some game, I think it was Aliens. We spent that entire roll of quarters and finished the game. That's still my favorite birthday memory from when I was a kid."

8. Discount store cafeterias

"Cafeterias in discount stores. K-Mart had a delicious orange drink that I absolutely loved. And going to Woolworth's for a burger, fries, and a chocolate shake."

"Around the early 1970s, Thrifty had a section with booths and food. Sister and I would go there often. After we ate, we'd go to the front of the store and get an ice cream cone... with the cylindrical scoops. Back then, it was 5 cents a scoop. We always got three :)"

9. Smoking sections

"My first job was as a hostess at a restaurant: 'Smoking or non-smoking?'"

"We went to a restaurant once and asked for non-smoking; the hostess led us to a random table and took the ashtray away. Presto, that was now the non-smoking table."


10. Free matches

"Matches with the restaurant's name embossed on them, by the register, next to the mints."

"Speaking of which, how do they solve crimes today without restaurant matches for clues?"

11. Breadsticks and crackers galore

"A basket with all different varieties of crackers and breadsticks to go with your cup or bowl of soup."

12. McDonald's deep-fried pies

"I had a friend who swears up and down, that before the FDA required ingredients lists, McDonald's Apple Pies were made with potato chunks, apple sauce, cinnamon, sugar, etc."

"'CAUTION: FILLING IS HOT!' We'd repeat it out loud and snicker every time we bought them :)"


13. Parsley

"You used to get a few sprigs of parsley on your plate. You weren't supposed to eat it. It was for decoration."

"Parsley is a good breath freshener after a meal."

14. Better atmosphere

"Whether it's nostalgia or real, I'd say the effort that went into building the atmosphere of a restaurant. It used to be an experience. Restaurants, especially asian ones or buffets would go all out on the ambience and variety. I remember fish tanks, complimentary pots of green tea, fortune cookies, exotic fruits or dishes etc. Now as Elaine from Seinfeld puts it you feel like a hog about to fill up at the trough."

"Nowadays, the problem is that minimalistic and uniform is mistaken for modern. Anything quirky, personable or fun is generally seen as tacky, unprofessional, lacking in class. Unless you're a chain with a theme of some sort. This goes for architecture in general. Restaurants definitely, I think shopping malls have definitely suffered, also."

15. Butter on cardboard

"Little yellow pats of butter on a square of cardboard."

"Whoa. I haven’t had that image in my brain for a loooong time."

16. Ashtrays on tables

"Those little foil ashtrays they had at McDonald’s. I used to fold them up to amuse myself."

"I liked the ones at Burger King better. They were gold LOL."

17. Cocktails on placemats

"When I was a kid in the 70s, many restaurants had paper placemats that were cocktail menus. There’d be photos of each cocktail with fun names like Singapore sunset, grasshopper, pink lady, monkey’s kiss, etc. They looked so good and I couldn’t wait to grow up to order them all one day. But sadly, by the time I was old enough to drink, those menus had long gone."




