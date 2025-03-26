Five years ago, this five-year-old with autism spoke for the first time and his pride is still inspiring
The incredible video of Micah's achievement was favorited over 730,000 times.
About a quarter of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are nonverbal, and while that number seems high, there's been sharp decline from a generation ago when the number was closer to half.
This positive shift is due to an increase in studies on ASD which have resulted in more effective, therapeutic strategies. Children with ASD are often nonverbal, but many go onto acquire language skills. According to a 2013 study, up to 70% of nonverbal children become fluent speakers or can use simple phrases.
Having a child that is nonverbal or speech-delayed can be terribly frustrating because you want them to be able to clearly communicate how they're feeling emotionally and physically. It's also very hard to see them interact with other children without being able to express their full selves like everyone else. So, when a child with autism spectrum disorder makes their first language breakthrough it's a monumental moment for themselves and those close to them.
Photographer Haley McGuire shared her son Micah's wonderful achievement on TikTok in the Fall of 2020, and the inspiring video was favorited over 730,000 times. Today, the video, which stays pinned at the top of McGuire's TikTok page, has been shared nearly 30,000 times and still garners attention and delight from followers and viewers.
The first video she shared was of Micah repeating the names of his family members as they cheer in the background. Every time Micah gets a name right, he leaps in excitement and beams with pure pride.
@haley_mcguire
We love you, Micah 💙
Since the video was first recorded, Micah has shown no signs of slowing his progress.
"It's been a day and a half now, and everything we ask him to say, he's copying," McGuire told Newsweek.
"He's not going out of his way to say anything on his own, but he's literally copying everything we say, which is crazy because he wasn't talking at all," McGuire continued. "Every now and then, he'd blurt out a word. But when I say 'wasn't talking,' he would go weeks without saying anything. This is crazy. He's been doing great."
The video of Micah repeating the names of his family members was followed up by a new recording where he says his name for the first time that received over 2 million favorites.
@haley_mcguire
Micah 💙
McGuire says Micah is a very loving child and it's easy to see on the videos.
"Micah has always been a really sweet, tender-hearted, quiet kid," she said. "Obviously, he doesn't talk, but he kind of keeps to himself. He's always been extremely loving. I know that that's not necessarily normal for kids with autism. They like to not be touched and they like to be alone. But he's very affectionate and loving. It's been easy for us to be so happy and encouraging with him."
The videos have warmed a lot of people's hearts online and have been source of inspiration for the McGuire family. But, maybe the best part about the videos is they also give hope to families of children with an autism spectrum disorder, especially those who long for the day they can hear their child first speak.
Nearly five years later, Micah's progress is still going strong. Today, the McGuire family is on a journey to help Micah learn to spell, buoyed by the 2023 documentary, Spellers, inspired by the 2021 book Underestimated: An Autism Miracle (Children's Health Defense) by J.B. Handley and Jamison Handley.
Both the book and film challenge assumptions by "experts" about non-speakers with autism, namely that they're cognitively disabled. McGuire has shared clips of the documentary on her TikTok and has even begun teaching Micah S2C or "spelling to communicate." The method is an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) designed to help people with autism who also have limited or no verbal abilities to communicate. S2C claims to provide non-speakers with a way to express their thoughts, needs, and feelings through spelling using a letter board or keyboard.
Watch Micah during a lesson:
@haley_mcguire
Learning this new process together
Already, he's moving along wonderfully and making progress.
@haley_mcguire
Working on longer pokes, less prompts and working not to “scroll” as much on his way to the correct letter, or touches the outside letters before hitting the correct one. (This is training him to use his AAC fluently, eventually, for open communication. We still work with AAC and SLP, please don’t continue to tell me what I am already aware of.)
The McGuire's advocacy for this communication method is providing hope, inspiration, and awareness for other families on the same journey. Keep up the good work, Micah!
This article originally appeared five years ago.