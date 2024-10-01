Gen X wigs out at Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain's grandbaby being born
Use those genetic superpowers for good, little one.
If you wanted to create a human with the most Gen X superpowers possible, the recipe would be pretty simple. Just get Kurt Cobain's kid to marry Tony Hawk's kid and have a baby, right?
Welp, that's exactly what has happened, and it's like a 90s fever dream come true.
Frances Bean Cobain—the daughter of infamous grunge legends Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love—married skating legend Tony Hawk's son Riley in October of 2023. How this news slipped past a good number of us Gen Xers is a mystery, but it's probably due to our stage of life. We're too busy caring for aging parents and putting kids through college to consume celebrity news like we used to. But whatever. That oh-so-Gen-X thing actually happened.
And now the 90s offspring supercouple just welcomed their first baby—Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk—and we typically chill Gen Xers are having a hard time staying cool over it.
The most Gen X thing that's ever happened
First of all, how is it possible that Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain could be grandpops? Isn't Gen X still young and hip? Are we really hitting the grandparent era? And second of all, this is so frickin' rad.
Needless to say, the commentary on the announcement is epic:
"Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son just became parents? That’s a rockstar-skater royalty baby right there! Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk is bound to have some serious genes and an even cooler future ahead. Talk about a legendary family tree!"
"This is the craziest 90s collab I've ever seen."
"This kid has just been born and is already the coolest person alive."
"Imagine Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk are both your grandfathers, you’re like the Son Goku of white people."
"Alternative rock and Xtreme sports literally defined the 90s for yt ppl. His grandparents are the legends in both!"
"The most '90s grandchild to ever live."
"This is the most gen x thing i have ever seen...."
"Finally, they have created the most chill human on the planet."
"Kid's got the coolest name ever on top of the coolest family tree."
"That is going to be the raddest child of all time."
"That kid is 90s legacy. Pain and sadness met with high energy happiness and had a baby."
Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk has some awfully big shoes to fill
Some people are pointing out the pressure that can come with having incredibly famous family members, making jokes about how the kiddo will likely surprise us all by being remarkably average.
"The most rebellious thing he could do is grow up and get a regular job as an accountant."
"This kid is going to grow up with the most unreasonable expectations and end up being a farmer in Illinois or something just to get away from it."
"And we though Lisa Marie Presley had an impossible standard to live up to. Godspeed, Ronin."
Of course, the kiddo doesn't actually have to fill any shoes—it's not like he chose to be born into 90s pop culture royalty and who knows how those genetics will actually play out. He could be a musical genius with incredible motor control or he could be something totally different.
Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk led very different lives early in their fame
Despite both being Gen X icons, Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain were polar opposites in some ways. Cobain struggled with a lot in his too-short life, including physical and mental illness that eluded diagnoses, poverty and a broken family, and isolation fueled by drug addiction. He spurned the fame and fortune that came catapulting his way, not really knowing how to handle it, but before he was able to realize his dream of a simpler life with daughter Frances Bean, he tragically died by suicide at age 27. His musical genius and influence on rock music are still lauded to this day.
Tony Hawk's story bears little resemblance to Cobain's, other than his huge success. He stayed away from drugs early in his rise to fame and became part of the anti-drug PSA campaign in his youth. He did slip into some over-drinking and use of painkillers in his 30s, but then stepped away from the partying lifestyle altogether. Though he retired from competition in 2003 and is no longer trying to push the envelope with new tricks, he still skates for fun at age 56. His four children came from his first three marriages, all of which ended in divorce, and he's been married to his fourth wife since 2015. The public knows him as a good guy with a friendly disposition (and a good sense of humor about people telling him he looks like Tony Hawk).
How these two famous men's genes express themselves in little Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk will remain a mystery for some time, but one thing's for sure: This kid will go down in history as having the two gnarliest granddad's ever.
Welcome to the world, little Ronin. Whatever you do, please use your Gen X superpowers for good.