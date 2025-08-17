Dad shares an 'Amazon product review' of his newborn baby and it's parody perfection
"4.5 stars. Accidentally got the gassy mode."
Amazon product reviews have become a staple for many content creators as they piece together ways to make money with their social media channels. Product in hand, they talk to the camera, addressing other Amazon shoppers to inform them of their experiences with something they got from the website.
There's a bit of a formula with those reviews that might not be super noticeable until you see one done in jest, and one dad with a newborn has totally nailed it.
Jordan (@CamOnAll on TikTok) holds his newborn (Louise—they call her Lou) in a semi-football hold as he delivers an "Amazon product review" of her.
"Hey everybody, this is my product review. We got this from Amazon roughly five-and-a-half weeks ago or so. It came in a little different package than we were expecting. We had to do some manual opening of the box, but hey, we got it out of there." (Lou arrived via an unexpected but non-emergency c-section.)
"They don't tell you exactly the size," he continued. "This one was 21 inches, I believe, so it was a good length. It was six lbs 14 oz, which is a really healthy weight. The thing they didn't tell us after we first got this one was that they may lose a little bit of that delivery weight before you go home in terms of how much they ship to you. That's okay."
4.5 stars. Accidentally got the extra gassy mode. 5/5 for looks though.#amazonfinds #productreview
Jordan goes on to explain that he does have a few complaints. He gives this model 4.5 stars, but not because there's anything wrong with its features. "The big thing about this one is this one came with the gassy mode activated. We weren't sure if it was going to be activated or not, but this one most definitely was." It also came with a lip tie and a tongue tie, which they didn't order, but he does give it "5 stars for looks."
In all seriousness, you really never know exactly what you're going to get when you have a baby delivered (or when you deliver one yourself). And whether you hit snags with shipping or find yourself questioning whether something went awry in the manufacturing process, humor is often the best way to handle the unexpected.
Some people played right along with the joke, while other parents chimed in with their own experiences.
"i see you got the model without blinker fluid. can you get them with the blinker fluid already installed."
"Man..10 years ago I got 2 boxes at one time. I thought it was a joke. I guess they had a buy one get one free thing going on. They sent me another 8 months ago. It keeps scratching me and pulling my hair. Now they have another one coming in December😭 should I be scared?? I can’t return to sender LOL"
"👀 careful with the order button, I got 2 for 1 deal!"
"I ordered 2 about 2 years apart. Unexpected opening of the packages as well. Both of mine had gassy mode activated. Make sure to check your owner's manual for both and make sure you don't accidentally activate the colicky mode."
"I hear the shipping is like 9 months. 😳 Can’t get them with Prime!"
"I've been trying to order a third one for 8 years. Freaking amazon."
"28 years ago, I ordered 1 base model and they shipped 2. Now with that I was not charged extra shipping and did not have to order again. My packages arrived 2 months early so I didn’t have to wait the full delivery time."
"Yea I bought 2 of them..but heads up..alot of them start to glitch at about 12 years old..I have to threaten mine that I still have the receipts and the original packaging"
Yep, a sense of humor is definitely necessary when raising kids.
You can follow Jordan on TikTok.
This article originally appeared in June.