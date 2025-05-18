upworthy
11 old-timey frugal living habits younger generations need to bring back ASAP

"A penny saved is a penny earned" hits harder in economically uncertain times.

couple cooking together
Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Learning to cook can save a lot over eating out.

Though people can't seem to agree on what makes the American economy "good" or "bad" (with people's perceptions being heavily influenced by who sits in the White House at any given time), there's no question that economic uncertainty is on many people's minds. Middle-agers who lived through the Great Recession of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic of the early 2020s know how fast economic stability can falter, and youngsters have started their adult lives with unaffordable housing and education as well as post-COVID inflation driving up the cost of everyday living.

With a major upheaval of the U.S. government unfolding in early 2025, uncertainty seems to be the theme of the day. When financial instability hits, it's time to take measures to mitigate it however we can, and thankfully, we can learn a thing or two from our elders who lived through the money struggles of two world wars and the Great Depression. Frugality was a way of life for our grandparents and great-grandparents, and though times have changed—a lot—many of those wise ways to save money still stand. And the good news is that many of them are good for the environment and our health as well as our wallet, so

Here are some of the easiest, best frugal living habits we can take from previous generations:

couple cooking togetherCooking can be fun and a money saver. Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Cook from scratch

Even with the cost of groceries being higher than they were, it's almost always significantly cheaper to eat at home than it is to eat out. Learning to cook is a useful and enjoyable (for many) hobby that can also save you money, as long as you're not trying to cook something overly fancy. Cooking doesn't have to be complicated, and it's never been easier to find simple recipes. There are even sites that will come up with a menu and recipes for you based on what you already have in your pantry. Stock up on basic ingredients, keep it simple, and find some favorite meals that you can whip up quickly and easily.

Less meat, more beans

Meat is pricey—especially good quality meat—and with animal-borne diseases becoming more of a concern, animal products in general are getting more expensive. Perhaps now would be a good time to transition to more of a plant-based lifestyle, making more use of cheaper protein sources like beans. Canned beans are generally quite affordable, but dried beans are even cheaper if you don't mind taking the time to soak and cook them. If you have an Instant Pot, it's super easy to batch cook dry beans, which you can then store cooked in the freezer for quick reheating.

stainless steel bowls of spicesBulk spices are often a fraction of the price of jarred. Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

Buy herbs and spices in bulk

Spices in jars are stupidly expensive sometimes, and you might assume that's just what they cost. But if you've never shopped in the bulk spice section at a store—even at an expensive health food store—you might be surprised by how much cheaper it is. Leafy herbs like oregano, thyme, basil, and sage weigh almost nothing, so even if they cost $20/lb, a jar's worth is often pennies to the dollar cheaper than buying them already packaged. (Just beware heavier spices, as sometimes those can be just as expensive as jarred. Definitely worth comparing, though.)

Borrow and barter

When times are tough, getting by becomes a community effort, but there's no reason we have to wait for an actual economic depression to help one another out or scratch one another's backs. We all have things that sit around not being used much of the time that others might like to borrow, from tools to books. Trading services can be an excellent way to save money in a win-win way.

hands in a gardenGrowing your own food can save a bunch in the long run. Photo by Sandie Clarke on Unsplash

Grow a garden

During the pandemic, many people started growing WWII-style "victory gardens" simply because they could, but gardening can be a great way to save on produce and herbs. If you can start early in the spring and grow from seed, even better. Though learning to keep a garden thriving can be a little trickier than it looks, the savings can be impressive. For instance, one tomato plant can harvest 10 to 20 pounds of tomatoes, so even if you spend $5 on a starter plant, you can save a ton compared to produce section prices at the store. No yard? Gardening in containers works, too.

Clean with vinegar and baking soda

It may seem like a small thing, but lots of small things like cleaning products add up. Buying vinegar in bulk and diluting it 50/50 with water makes a great basic cleaner, and baking soda in bulk can help you scour surfaces as well. Vinegar smell doesn't last long, but you can always add a little essential oil to the mix to add some scent. You might need a stronger disinfectant for certain cleaning jobs, but for a basic cleanser, vinegar gets the job done.

Reuse or reutilize containers

So many foods we buy come in jars or containers, most which get tossed or recycled. Then we go out and buy containers for storing leftovers or other things. Aesthetically, I get it. But practically and financially, reusing or reutilizing containers makes more sense, even if you just use them once or twice and then toss or recycle. Plus, if you reuse jars or containers you're not planning to keep, you can write on them with a Sharpie without feeling like you ruined it.

woman riding white bikeBike more. Photo by Murillo de Paula on Unsplash

Drive less

Americans love to drive and many of us do it far more often than we need to, spending more on gas than necessary. And even though gas prices have come down most places, it still isn't cheap. Combining trips or making a once a week "errand day" can help us cut down on driving. So can carpooling or biking or walking more.

Buy used

Thrift store shopping can save a ton of money, especially if you shop around to various thrift shops to find the ones that actually have good stuff at low prices. Clothes especially can be a much better deal used than new, and no one will ever know the difference. Furniture is also a fraction of the cost used vs. new, and often older furniture is better quality anyway. Check Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and other online markets for used items before running to the store or buying something new online.

person wearing black and gray jacket in front of bookshelfLibraries usually have a lot more to offer than just books. Photo by matthew Feeney on Unsplash

Utilize your public library

Public libraries are treasure troves of free stuff, and not enough people take full advantage of them. Not only can you get books, but many libraries have huge collections of movies or other entertainment. Some have art collections you can check out, others have tools and household items you can borrow. There are also free book clubs, lectures, classes and other activities that can add to your social calendar without spending anything.

Make do with what you have

This might sound like a no-brainer, but many of us have gotten into the habit of buying whatever we think we need simply because it's convenient. Amazon has created some habitual buying habits that we might want to rethink if we're trying to save money. Do you really need a new jacket or is the one you have still perfectly usable? Is there still some life left in that pair of shoes? Even holding off on buying things for a month or two and making do with what you have can help you save money and see that you don't need as much as you might think.

Lots of small savings can add up, so don't assume that a few cents or a dollar here and there don't matter. Once you get into these habits, you may even find that frugal living to be a preferred way of life, regardless of your financial situation. It certainly can't hurt to try it.

This article originally appeared in March

Mental Health

Motivation expert explains how two simple words can free you from taking things personally

You don't need to take responsibility for everything and everyone.

via TEDx SF/Flickr and TEDx SF/Flickr

Mel Robbins making a TED Talk.

Towards the end of The Beatles’ illustrious but brief career, Paul McCartney wrote “Let it Be,” a song about finding peace by letting events take their natural course. It was a sentiment that seemed to mirror the feeling of resignation the band had with its imminent demise.

The bittersweet song has had an appeal that has lasted generations, and that may be because it reflects an essential psychological concept: the locus of control. “It’s about understanding where our influence ends and accepting that some things are beyond our control,” Jennifer Chappell Marsh, a marriage and family therapist, told The Huffington Post. “We can’t control others, so instead, we should focus on our own actions and responses.”

This idea of giving up control (or the illusion of it) when it does us no good was perfectly distilled into two words that everyone can understand: "Let Them." This is officially known as the “Let Them” theory. Podcast host, author, motivational speaker and former lawyer Mel Robbins explained this theory perfectly in a vial Instagram video posted in May 2023.

“I just heard about this thing called the ‘Let Them Theory,’ I freaking love this,” Robbins starts the video.

“If your friends are not inviting you out to brunch this weekend, let them. If the person that you're really attracted to is not interested in a commitment, let them. If your kids do not want to get up and go to that thing with you this week, let them.” Robbins says in the clip. “So much time and energy is wasted on forcing other people to match our expectations.”

“If they’re not showing up how you want them to show up, do not try to force them to change; let them be themselves because they are revealing who they are to you. Just let them – and then you get to choose what you do next,” she continued.

The phrase is a great one to keep in your mental health tool kit because it’s a reminder that, for the most part, we can’t control other people. And if we can, is it worth wasting the emotional energy? Especially when we can allow people to behave as they wish and then we can react to them however we choose?

@melrobbins

Stop wasting energy on trying to get other people to meet YOUR expectations. Instead, try using the “Let Them Theory.” 💥 Listen now on the #melrobbinspodcast!! “The “Let Them Theory”: A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About” 🔗 in bio #melrobbins #letthemtheory #letgo #lettinggo #podcast #podcastepisode

How you respond to their behavior can significantly impact how they treat you in the future.

It’s also incredibly freeing to relieve yourself of the responsibility of changing people or feeling responsible for their actions. As the old Polish proverb goes, “Not my circus, not my monkeys.”

“Yes! It’s much like a concept propelled by the book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k.’ Save your energy and set your boundaries accordingly. It’s realizing that we only have “control” over ourselves and it’s so freeing,” one viewer wrote.

“Let It Be” brought Paul McCartney solace as he dealt with losing his band in a very public breakup. The same state of mind can help all of us, whether it’s dealing with parents living in the past, friends who change and you don’t feel like you know them anymore, or someone who cuts you off in traffic because they’re in a huge rush to go who knows where.

The moment someone gets on your nerves and you feel a jolt of anxiety run up your back, take a big breath and say, “Let them.”

let them theory, let it be, paul mccartney, the beatles, exhalethe beatles wave GIFGiphy

This article originally appeared last year.

Parenting

Young parents in college share realities of raising their baby with 'village' of student friends

"POV: having a baby in college means your friends get a free, hands-on parenting course."

mindyour/Reddit/

Keali'i and Riho Maruyama raised their daughter Hinami with the help of their college friends.

The saying "it takes a village" has never been more true than for young married couple Keali'i and Riho Maruyama (@rihomaruyama). The couple married during their freshman year of college.

During her senior year of college in Utah, Riho became pregnant with their daughter Hinami—news that was "a total shock." However, their fellow college friends and students rallied around them to help raise her after she was born in spring 2023.

Riho documents their journey as young parents managing parenthood with higher education goals in a series of sweet videos. "POV: having a baby in college means your friends get a free, hands-on parenting crash course," she captioned the video.

@rihomaruyama

Their future wives can thank us later 😅🥰 #babytok #collegeparents #firsttimemom #firsttimedad #d1athletes #babiesoftiktok #parenting #wasian #fyp #teamwork #futurehusband #collegelife #iykyk #raisedby

In an interview with Business Insider, Riho shared, "I felt like there was this stigma that once you have a baby, your life would be over, and you can't do all that you love anymore."

The couple indeed faced many challenges as they balanced playing collegiate rugby, finishing their studies, and working part-time. "With only a year left, I was so close to finishing. Work was a necessity. We needed the money, so quitting wasn't an option," she added. So, the couple's friends stepped up. "Soon after her birth, our group chat became a day care forum to talk about who could take care of Hinami, with different people volunteering to have her when my husband and I weren't around."

@rihomaruyama

Anything but ordinary🥹💗 #ourvillage #family #friends #utah #collegekids #babygirl #toddlerlife #newparents #fyp #bestlife #hawaii #byu #uvu #ordinarygirl

The experience not only changed the couple, but deeply impacted their friends as well. "Raising her around people who don't have children has allowed me to become a first-time mom without fear of judgment. We are all learning what it means to take care of a baby together," she shared.

They credit their supportive friends for making it all possible: "I wouldn't have been able to raise Hinami without this village of friends around us. It's been a game changer. Because of them, life didn't have to stop. I could be a mom, an athlete, a student, and an employee, even with a newborn," she said.

Hinami recently turned two years old, and it was a milestone that meant so much. "We were two college kids who had no idea what we were doing—just trying to figure life out while figuring out how to raise a baby. We didn’t have much… she didn’t have the cutest nursery, most of her clothes were gifted or thrifted, and our resources were limited," Riho shared in an emotional Instagram post from her birthday party.

Their friends gathered to celebrate her birthday, and Riho shouted them out for their support over the years. "BUT looking back at the past 2 years… she’s been able to experience a special type of childhood—one full of adventure, sports games, rugby practices, study halls, concerts, and gym sessions. But the real gift? All her aunties and uncles who’ve loved her like their own. We’re beyond grateful for you guys!!"

Viewers on social media could not be more supportive of the village. "What a loved baby," one wrote.

Another said, "It’s beautiful. It takes a village to raise a child, and I think you’re blessed you have such a supportive one."

"She’s gonna have the best memories with all the aunties and uncles. 🥰" one predicted (and they're probably right).

Pop Culture

Two brothers Irish step dancing to Beyoncé's country hit 'Texas Hold 'Em' is pure delight

The Gardiner Brothers and Queen Bey proving that music can unite us all.

Gardiner Brothers/TikTok (with permission)

The Gardiner Brothers stepping in time to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em."

In early February 2024, Beyoncé rocked the music world by releasing a surprise new album of country tunes. The album, Renaissance: Act II, includes a song called "Texas Hold 'Em," which shot up the country charts—with a few bumps along the way—and landed Queen Bey at the No.1 spot.

As the first Black female artist to have a song hit No. 1 on Billboard's country music charts, Beyoncé once again proved her popularity, versatility, and ability to break barriers without missing a beat. In one fell swoop, she got people who had zero interest in country music to give it a second look, forced country music fans to broaden their own ideas about what country music looks like, prompted conversations about bending and blending musical genres and styles, and gave the Internet a crash course on the Black roots of country music.

And she inspired the Gardiner Brothers to add yet another element to the mix—Irish step dance.

In a TikTok that's been viewed over 42 million times, the Gardiner Brothers don cowboy hats while they step in time to "Texas Hold 'Em," much to the delight of viewers everywhere.

Watch:

@gardinerbrothers

Beyoncé 🤝 Irish dancing #beyonce #countrymusic

Michael and Matthew Gardiner are professional Irish-American step dancers and choreographers who have gained international fame with their award-winning performances. They've also built a following of millions on social media with videos like this one, where they dance to popular songs, usually in an outdoor environment.

The melding of Irish dance with country music sung by a Black American female artist may seem unlikely, but it could be viewed merely as country music coming back to its roots. As mentioned, country music has roots in Black culture and tradition. One major staple of the country music genre, the banjo, was created by enslaved Africans and their descendants during the colonial era, according to The Smithsonian. The genre also has deep roots in the ballad tradition of the Irish, English and Scottish settlers in the Appalachian region of the U.S. Despite modern country music's struggle to break free from "music for white people" stereotypes, it's much more diverse than many realize or care to admit, and Queen Bey is simply following tradition.

banjo, country music, country, roots, genreMan playing banjo.Canva Photos

People are loving the blending of genres and culture that the TikTok exemplifies.

"Never thought I’d see Irish step dancing while Beyoncé sings country," wrote on commenter. "My life is complete. ♥️"

"So happy Beyoncé dropped this song and exposed my timeline to diversified talent 👏🏽👏🏽," wrote another.

"Beyoncé brought the world together with this song 😭," offered another person.

"Ayeeee Irish Dancing has entered the BeyHive chatroom… WELCOME!! 🔥🔥🔥" exclaimed another.

"I don’t think I can explain how many of my interests are intersecting here," wrote one commenter, reflecting what several others shared as well.

The Beyoncé/Gardiner Brothers combo and the reactions to it are a good reminder that none of us fit into one box of interest or identity. We're all an eclectic mix of tastes and styles, so we can almost always find a way to connect with others over something we enjoy. What better way to be reminded of that fact than through an unexpected mashup that blends the magic of music with the delight of dance? Truly, the arts are a powerful uniting force we should utilize more often.

And for an extra bit of fun, the Gardiner Brothers also shared their bloopers from filming the video. Turns out stepping in the rain isn't as easy as they make it look.

@gardinerbrothers

Beyoncé Bloopers #texasholdem #gardinerbrothers

This article originally appeared last year.

Family

Moms share 6 reasons why their ‘absent boomer’ parents won’t make time for their grandkids

"Why do they complain about not seeing the baby when they don't make any effort?"

via Canva/Photos

A stressed, tired mom and her boomer parents.

There is a lot of discussion in online parent groups these days about how Gen Xers and millennials with baby boomer parents aren’t getting any support from them with their grandchildren. Sure, they will send a Christmas present or upload a photo to Facebook saying how much they love their grandkids. But even though they are retired, they just can’t make time for their grandchildren. Maybe it’s all the travelling they do, or they have a doctor’s appointment in a month, so they can’t be by.

Although it’s wrong to paint an entire generation with the same brush, it’s hard to ignore that baby boomers aren’t as interested in being grandparents as their silent generation parents, who seemed to have a different commitment to family. Baby boomers are more likely to be well off than their parents were, so they have more lifestyle options that take them away from family commitments.

A lot of folks aren’t shocked that baby boomers aren’t that into being grandparents; they weren’t that into being parents, so why should we think otherwise? The “Me generation” cohort started the massive upswing in divorces, was the first to embrace double-income households, and raised the least supervised generation in American history.

baby boomer, old guy on board, water sports, water skiing, boomerA baby boomer water skiing.via Canva/Photos

A group of parents who have absentee baby boomer parents tried to get to the bottom of why baby boomers aren’t that into being grandparents, and they came up with six reasons why they just aren’t around.

1. They weren't around when raising their own kids

"I’ve seen this question asked before, and it seems like answers boiled down to them not being particularly present parents themselves. Meaning, they often relied on their own parents to watch their kids, and this behavior carried on into their grandparenthood. They want the status of being grandparents without the heavy lifting."

"They’re just extremely selfish and were literally the ones that let us be latchkey kids, so they really didn’t parent either… I don't know why I expected anything different once they turned 60."

2. Self-absorption

The reasons are pretty varied, but come down to a level of self-absorption inherent in that generation. They are, and we’re driven by their wants, needs, and glory/success. My mom was an older mom, having establishing a very driven career. She was INCREDIBLY hands-on and present, honestly a fantastic mom, and we always joked about her needing grandbabies. Well, I finally gave them to her, and she’s just… not there. She lives half the country away from me, and there was the pandemic, of course, but it’s just been very noticeable and very odd. She sends gifts, she talks about how much she wants to see them, but just doesn’t. She hasn’t seen my second since she was born 7 months ago. ... She wants to focus on her now. Coming out to see the kids, being out of her comfort zone, not being in charge, not getting anything tangible from it, doesn’t meet a want that she’s not already meeting by sending gifts and delighting over pictures.


baby boomers, boomer couple, couple 70s, middle-aged people, grandparentsA baby boomer couple. via Canva/Photos

3. They are spoiled

"So I think it’s because they were an extremely spoiled generation that was emotionally stunted. So the boomers parents lived through the Great Depression. A lot of them had childhoods filled with poverty hardship, and very few childhood joys. So when they had their kids, they tried to give them a lot materially. This continued into their adulthoods when A LOT of us were pretty much raised by our grandparents. A lot of boomer were kind of absentee parents who either left us with family all the time or left us alone. Plus, their generation had very little access to mental health, and Vietnam was very traumatic (even for those who didn’t get drafted)."

4. Affluence

"They’re the last generation with a solid middle-class life with one breadwinner and can afford to retire. They DGAF about anything!"

affluence, money, wine, baby boomers, dinner, outdoor diningAn older couple eating outside.via Canva/Photos

5. Zero interest in paying it forward

"I think the part that's really hard to grasp is how much help many boomer parents had with their kids. ...I spent entire summers with my grandparents and remember them even coming to eat lunch with me at school. My child never recognizes my MIL at family gatherings. She has to be reintroduced each time. It's bizarre and beyond sad."

"When I realized how bullsh*t it was, especially since 75% of the time I was with grandparents, extended family, etc, it made me so mad. Like I was ALWAYS at someone’s house over the weekends and all summer vacation, my parents had so much help and ‘me time’, it’s ridiculous how little they help. Maybe that is the problem, they had TOO MUCH help."

6. The world revolved around them

"Baby boomers are named after the baby boom. As in - there are a LOT of them. When there is a big demographic, the world takes notice. Advertisers, planners, and politicians all jockey and cater. For most of their life, Boomers have had the world revolve around them a bit more than people of other generations."

Education & Information

6 foods that are so much cheaper to grow than to buy it's not even funny

Gardening isn't always easy, but it's definitely worth it for these crops.

Photo credit: Canva

Certain fruits and vegetables are particularly cost-effective to grow yourself.

Some people are born with a green thumb and love the idea of having a garden full of all kinds of produce. Others of us struggle to keep basic houseplants alive and feel overwhelmed by the idea of trying to grow our own food. Anyone who's tried to grow a garden knows it's not as simple as just throwing some seeds in the dirt and waiting, and if you don't really enjoy it, gardening can feel like it isn't really worth the time or effort.

However, there are some fruits and vegetables that are worth trying to grow, even with some initial cost and time investment, simply because growing them is so much cheaper than buying them. That's not automatically true of all produce, but for these six foods, if you succeed in nurturing them to harvest, you can save a bundle vs. buying them at the supermarket. (Yes, even when they're on sale.)

vegetable garden, grow your own food, plant a garden, save money, produceGrowing your own food can save money, especially with certain crops.Photo credit: Canva

Tomatoes

There's nothing like a fresh tomato right off the vine, first of all, so that's a reason to grow your own tomatoes all by itself. But tomatoes are fairly easy to tend and cost approximately six times less to grow than to buy by some estimates. And that's even if you include some initial cost for soil, a pot, and a starter plant. If you already had a garden plot and grew from seed, it would cost you even less.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Tomatoes can be frozen or canned to make a large harvest last longer than the growing season and then used in sauces and soups. Baby or cherry tomatoes can be frozen whole and roasted in the oven straight from the freezer.

Zucchini and other summer squash

Have you ever had a friend with a zucchini plant who tried to give you zucchini every time you turn around in the summer? Once these famously prolific plants start poppin', they don't stop.

You can grow zucchini in a bed or in a pot. You can also grow it vertically, like this:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Zucchini's cousin, yellow squash, is similar. Before you know it, you've got squash coming out your ears. You can give it away, but you don't have to. You can slice it up and freeze it for soups or stir fries after the harvest comes to a close.

Peppers

If you buy bell peppers, you know they can be on the spendy side, especially if you buy organic ones. Growing your own can save a pretty penny, though, especially once you get a garden plot or container established for them.

One gardener demonstrated how a successful crop of pepper plants in his raised bed can save approximately $320 a year, and that's including initial startup costs. Savings would be even greater in subsequent years since most of those costs aren't recurring.

@geekygreenhouse

How much money can you save by growing your own bell peppers? #gardening101 #gardeningtips

Peppers can be frozen fresh to be used in cooked dishes later. (Are we getting the hint that a large freezer is a necessity when you have a garden?) And the grow-your-own savings goes for all kinds of peppers, not just sweet bells. Poblanos, jalapenos, serranos, chili peppers—you can have a whole array of pepper plants right at your fingertips.

Lettuce

Salad lovers, rejoice, because growing your own leafy greens can be a big boon for your diet and your pocketbook. Romaine lettuce in particular is a fast-growing green that replenishes in just a week or two, so if you have a few of these babies planted you'll be eating fresh salads on the regular through the spring and summer (and into fall as long as the weather holds).

Lettuce is a comparatively easy crop to grow, so don't be intimidated if you've never done it.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

To harvest lettuce, you can cut off the largest, most mature leaves to eat, leaving the interior of the plant alone so it will keep on growing. Another method is to slice the whole lettuce plant straight across, as long as you leave the "crown" in the center so it can keep regrowing.

With lettuce, unfortunately, you don't get the ability to freeze for later, but having fresh salads for many months of the year makes up for it.

Cucumbers

If you enjoy the fresh, crisp crunch of a cucumber, growing your own is where it's at. While how much you can save will vary depending on where you live, where you shop, and how successful. your crop is, a cucumber patch can yield a ton of cucumbers, especially if you learn some tricks specific to cucumber growing.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

One of those "tricks" is to regularly harvest your cucumbers. The more you pick, the more the plant will produce—nifty, eh?

Another tip is to keep them watered well. Cucumbers are largely water, so they do require a lot of water to grow. Just don't get the leaves wet—keep the watering at the base of the plant.

Fresh Herbs

This might be the most cost savings you'll see in a garden, especially if you use a lot of fresh herbs (which you should—they're so good!). Have you ever bought fresh herbs in those little plastic clamshells at the store? They're usually $2 to $3 each for just a handful of leaves or sprigs, and they don't stay fresh for long. An herb garden can save you tons and provide a nonstop source of fresh flavorings.

Basil, oregano, rosemary, and mint are particularly easy to grow and you can even grow them in your kitchen.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

But a full-fledged herb garden is even more fun. Cilantro, parsley, holy basil, chives, dill, thyme—there are so many herbs you can grow yourself. In fact, you may find yourself using more herbs if you grow them since you won't have to spend money on them at the store and they need to be harvested in order to keep growing. Aromatic, healthy, delicious, and cheap—win, win, win, win.

And you can dry or freeze excess herbs to use for cooking later as well. So much winning.

Growing your own food isn't always easy, but learning how to garden crops that can save you big money is definitely worth the time and energy investment to try.

