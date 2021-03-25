People are hilariously roasting Target's line of prairie dresses

Prairie dresses have never really gone away. The long, flowing, frilly gowns reemerged in the early '70s as a way for women to assert themselves after a decade of miniskirts designed for the male gaze.
In the '80s the frills popped up again with the giant puffed-up sleeves and ruffled collars that were common in women's fashion. In the '90s, prairie dresses became chic grunge style and were often paired with chokers and Dr. Marten's boots.
Now, the prairie dress has suddenly reemerged at your local Target. Their appearance was rather jarring to Facebook user Lorca Damon who thought they were some type of comment on life during the pandemic.
"Target has decided if we're gonna suffer a pandemic, we might as well look like we just lost the farm after locusts ate our crops," she wrote. Adding: "I swear, if I run into a woman wearing this and she's not in a stage revival of Oklahoma!, I'm going to help hide her from the other sister wives until we can get her a safe house and a divorce."
Rachel Weingarten, brand strategist, and trend analyst doesn't believe that target intended on making such a loathsome piece of clothing, rather it was a bungled attempt at mimicking the style of Kate Middleton.
"I don't think Target meant to create a hideous dress," Weingarten told Forbes. "I think they meant to piggyback off the Duchess of Cambridge's ladylike dresses, only an affordable version. It was just bad timing."
Damon's post quickly went viral and became the catalyst for the #TargetDressChallenge where people have been posing for old-timey pictures, many of them with livestock, while wearing the gowns.
The drudgery of life in Iowa in 1847.
#targetdresschallenge https://t.co/lqziyAJJC6— Kelly Moves (@Kelly Moves)1615958013.0
Make some chicken noises!
Make some #Chicken noises! #targetdresschallenge with #bourbon and @pineapplehelen @Hudakivity in @VisitVentura https://t.co/aNuniuFfQY— Gwendolyn Alley, Art and Wine Predator (@Gwendolyn Alley, Art and Wine Predator)1615835312.0
Those hats are so "Little House on the Prarie."
1. Time to share our #targetdresschallenge photos & story. This silly challenge came about after Target decided tha… https://t.co/D5sTRsKXob— Nancy D. (@Nancy D.)1613417295.0
One guy even made a 2022 calendar of dudes wearing the dresses and posing seductively.
2022 Chicken Daddies novelty wall calendar sneak peak! Visit https://t.co/Af3ySxIhyk to pre-order. Chicken Daddies… https://t.co/NwWmqVXpqW— Danielle Elizabeth Photography (@Danielle Elizabeth Photography)1615222101.0
Amanda concocted an elaborate backstory for her and her friend Siddhi's Target alter-egos.
After the villagers caught us talking to birds and hugging trees on multiple occasions, Siddhi and I were deemed to… https://t.co/bFu3gBgmIB— AmandaThorntonDewitt (@AmandaThorntonDewitt)1614966544.0
These polygamists sure do earn their keep.
Frank has left us sister wives to fend for the homestead ...it’s up to us to save the farm. #targetdresschallenge https://t.co/pIlBb0q3oz— AmandaThorntonDewitt (@AmandaThorntonDewitt)1614966331.0
She's the queen of a one-room schoolhouse.
The #TargetDressChallenge was giving me such great schoolmarm vibes that I thought I'd come to work today as the Li… https://t.co/xbkktWJLWe— North JHS Library (@North JHS Library)1614888764.0
Did she just walk out of the fitting room with that dress on?
Have you heard about the #TargetDressChallenge? If not, Google that hashtag! You're missing out on pure comedy gold… https://t.co/9oonh9MkGb— Vermont Mom (@Vermont Mom)1614456773.0
She's nailed the "old-timey people don't smile in photos" look.
Let's go back to the 1800s with a dress from @Target! Have you joined the #targetdresschallenge yet? Check out the… https://t.co/gddipxSwpo— Amber Myers (@Amber Myers)1614374518.0
Not sure how to react to this one.
All sexy in my #targetdresschallenge https://t.co/fM9HicmLrk— Rosebud65 (@Rosebud65)1613854771.0
The target dress does little to protect one's nether regions from cold.
I’m a little late on the #targetdresschallenge but I feel like I deserve some credit for doing this shoot in a wind… https://t.co/DnNuC8jMJq— Miles Jenks (@Miles Jenks)1613245942.0
