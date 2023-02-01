+
Joy

Christine from 'Sister Wives' asked her fans for advice about dating at 50 and they delivered

Here are the 11 best pieces of advice.

sister wives, christine brown, kody brown
via Wikimedia Commons

The cast of TLC's "Sister Wives."

Dating is hard for just about anyone. But it gets harder as people age because the dating pool shrinks and older people are more selective. Plus, changes in dating trends, online etiquette and fashion can complicate things as well.

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown is back in the dating pool after ending her “spiritual union” with polygamist Kody Brown and she needs a little help to get back in the swing of things. Christine and Kody were together for more than 25 years and she shared him with three other women, Janelle, Meri and Robyn.

Janelle and Meri have recently announced they’ve separated from Kody. Christine publicly admitted that things were over with Kody in November 2021.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

She decided to end things after Kody admitted on the show that he wasn’t attracted to her.

“It was terrible to hear. And it’s super embarrassing,” Christine said in a December 2022 episode of “Sister Wives: One on One.” “It was almost a relief. I’m not going to keep fighting for this, and I’m not going to keep trying and I’m not going to keep doing this if you’re not attracted to me.”

Now Christine is ready to put herself out there, so she asked her 1.1 million Instagram followers for some help with dating at the age of 50. "I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she asked.

Her fans didn’t disappoint, chiming in with advice on everything from safety to the type of men to avoid. Here are the 11 best pieces of advice.

1.

"Run away if they think love should be multiplied not divided." — lindzerrs

2.

"Don’t talk or text too much before the first meeting and when you do meet only go for drinks after work. If it goes well you can always keep the date going and have dinner but if not, you just say goodbye after the drinks and you’re done!" — Laura_Lee1966

3.

"Definitely get on BeenVerified to check backgrounds!!" — marijobakale

4.

"Choose a man who knows your worth and is totally and wholeheartedly dedicated to YOU and only you. It’s what you deserve." — just_stacey_e

5.

"You look great! As far as advice goes, have a series of code words that you have to text a friend at various times throughout the date, including one that means you are at home & safe. And make sure that the person receiving the codes knows what the plan is. Just stay safe. And have fun!" — msgirlinhouston

6.

"At this age, we know what we want this time around and what we are and aren’t willing to put up with! We get to call the shots this time around. Best of luck." — only1lou

7.

"Our mind can play tricks on you and your heart can fool you but your gut never lies…..listen to it." — kimbarone122

8.

"Christine, as someone who's been through it, talk to them in person asap! Texting/online isn’t a true idea of who they are and how they interact with you. Also, don’t be afraid to tell someone kindly when you’re not 'feeling the spark' with them. You might attract a lot of great guys that you know right away you’re not 'into' —don’t be afraid to cut it short and then you’re not wasting yours or their time." — rhonda.f

9.

"Stoked for you!! My advice for dating at any age is to always be 100% authentically you. No false pretenses. No facades. Bring all your flaws, all your weirdness, all your imperfections, all your fabulosity to the table from the get-go. Will it scare some folks off? Of course! But that's the point. Better for them to realize that it's not a match early on, before you both waste time." — tamaramethyst

10.

"Be careful that the guy isn’t trying to get his 15 minutes of fame." — step0515

11.

"Go 'shopping' at Home Depot or Lowe’s." — stylebyjennsmith

