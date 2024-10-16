People list reasons they've broken things off with someone and they're hilariously unhinged
"She's a snapper, Jerry!"
Everyone has their preference while dating and the preferences can range from height, and hair color to educational background and sense of humor. When looking for a long term partner people hope to be able to put a little check mark next to as many things as possible on their preference list.
But the reality of dating is that someone can check all the boxes but as you spend more time with them, you realize that there's some things you just can't live with–these things don't always make sense. This doesn't seem to matter when it comes to compatibility. What seems nonsensical to one person may not be to the person breaking off the relationship, even when they know the reason is petty.
In a question posed to readers on Reddit, someone asks people to share their pettiest reasons for not dating someone. Let's just say that some of the reasons listed were so random that you can't do anything but laugh.
You could meet the person of your dreams but every time they eat, they let out loud unapologetic burps that they announce no matter the location. Or maybe your perfect partner turns out to be someone that doesn't believe in the importance of morning dental hygiene and you're the type that never misses a morning floss, brush and tongue scraping. Those little quirks might be enough for you to pull the plug on continuing the relationship, even if they're great in every other area.
seinfeld GIF by HULUGiphy
Now, the people who respond to the question about the pettiest reason for ending things, may or may not have thought their former potential partner was a good match but these are things they couldn't get over. One man found himself to be in a real life "Seinfeld" episode saying, "This girl was beautiful, driven, intelligent; we got along well. She was perfect, except that she would snap her fingers whenever someone would say something she liked. Every conversation, peppered with snaps. She'd do it instead of applauding at concerts too. Eventually, I realized that this couldn't be my life."
Someone responds to his revelation about the finger snapping by quoting the show, "She's a snapper, Jerry!"
Beavis And Butthead Comedy GIF by Paramount+Giphy
Another person reveals the sweet boy she was dating accidentally made her see things she couldn't unsee, "Oh god, my time to shine. I was dating this sweet sweet boy, and he was like “I do an amazing Beavis impression” (from Beavis and Butthead) and he was right, he did! He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis. Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite. After that I was done. I felt guilty about it and told him it was my grandmother’s fault."
Other people were very particular about the way people eat, one person shares that they once broke up with someone because they ate their peas one at a time. Someone else explains, "Honestly, if they breathe or eat/swallow too loud I can’t handle it. It’s petty, I know. But I can’t do the rest of my life listening to someone breathe like a 70 year old man asleep on a chair, or chew/swallow like a cow."
Cow Appreciation Day GIFGiphy
iPhone users are ruthless and a little anxious if you're going by the reasons some of them won't date certain people. One person says that their friends will stop talking to someone who's text bubbles turn green when they're texting because it means they use an Android phone. Another commenter admits to a habit she had while dating in her 20s, "This was years ago, but I would swipe left on any dude holding an iPhone w/o a case on it cause I didn't need that kind of stress in my life."
Other really small reasons people list are having a velcro wallet, writing "could of" instead of "could have," biting their fork while eating, putting sugar on fruit, wearing crocs, and wearing one gold chain. One man admittedly refused to date a woman who's name was Jerry because his name was Tom.
Tom And Jerry Lol GIF by myHQGiphy
Please respect books if you plan to date this person, "Perfect girl. Beautiful, smart, charming… but she would mark her place in books by ripping off the corner of the page she was currently on to use as a bookmark. I couldn’t live that way."
Of course, everyone is entitled to date or not date whomever they like, they're also allowed to break things off for reasons that don't always make sense to others. So, what's the silliest reason you've ended things with someone?