These two are now engaged after he answered her dating advice question with the 'worst' answer
Social media is a funny place but you just might meet the love of your life.
Twitter is best known as a place to get breaking news, daily rants, and read a lot of terrible sports takes. It's a take-no-prisoners platform where saying the wrong thing can get you canceled.
It's a place of never-ending human interaction but very few users are looking to find romance on the platform.
That's why hundreds of thousands of Twitter users are applauding @TBrown_80 and @KatieKatCubs. They managed to do what for many seems impossible, they found true love on, of all places, Twitter.
Our story begins three years ago when a gal named Katie living in Iowa posted some terrible advice she received from her married coworkers about where to find single men.
Terry Brown of Kentucky had recently started following Katie on Twitter because he thought she was "cute" and saw her tweet "as an opening." He boldly, and in the opinion of many, incorrectly, suggested that Twitter was a good place for Katie to meet single men.
Katie thought Terry's idea was horrible.
Terry responded with a funny list of more places that would be terrible for Katie to meet a single man.
Katie agreed but thought Terry was still egregiously wrong with his initial assumption.
The conversation turned to how Katie can find a relationship like women do in Hallmark channel movies or romantic comedies.
At that point, Terry made his move by taking things to the next level on Twitter and sending her a private, direct message.
"I slid into the DMs (as the kids say) as we were going back and forth and the timeline," Terry told Upworthy. "And we just kept messaging each other, eventually exchanging phone numbers."
The new friends talked for a while through Facetime and text message before Terry took the big drive from Kentucky to Iowa for the first in-person meeting. "It was amazing," Terry said of their first date. "I pretty much knew she was The One after that first meeting."
In September 2020, Katie said yes and it only made sense to share the news on Twitter.
But when Terry shared the news on his timeline, the tweet blew up, with over 500,000 likes. If anyone knows how unlikely a Twitter romance is, it's Twitter users, so they shared the tweet like crazy.
"Since we were Twitter folks, I knew I had to post something," Terry told Upworthy. "The initial 'She said YES!' tweet got about 1500 likes, but the SpongeBob meme tweet is at over 560K likes. It's been surreal, to say the least."
While the story of how a couple found love on Twitter is heartwarming, there's a lot of people out there that want to know Terry's technique for picking up his future wife on the platform.
You gotta have some serious Twitter game to pull off this impossible move.
"Twitter is a tool, just like anything else," he shared. "It's how you use it. I think that if you're interacting with someone, you can get a pretty good idea of who they are. If you look at our interactions on the timeline, there's nothing that would be considered flirty, but I just knew."
"Always, always be respectful," he says.
For Terry, meeting Katie was a reminder that you never know what lies around the corner or in your DMs.
"I was married for 13 years, got divorced and was in a dark place," he admits. "My advice to folks is to not get too down. Literally, you just never know where you'll find your person!"
This article originally appeared on 9.9.20