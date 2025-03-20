Man transforms 'Phantom' and 'Les Mis' hits into acoustic folk songs, much to everyone's joy
It's weird how well this works.
We've seen a lot of musical mashups and genre-bending performances over the years, and just when it seems we may have seen it all, someone comes up with something fresh and surprising. We saw it with Irish brothers step dancing to Beyonce's country hit. We saw it with an Indian-Scottish wedding march. We've seen it with a South African musician's beats combined with cat's meows, yowls, and growls.
And now we're seeing it with musical theater and acoustic folk music. Musician C. Scott asked what would happen if Phantom of the Opera were sung by a folk singer, and then proceeded to show us in the most down home, sitting-on-the-porch-at-sunset way. And, in the most delightfully weird way, it works.
Check out his version of "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" from Phantom of the Opera:
People were blown away by how much they loved it, with some even preferring it to the original.
"SIR. SIR. I was NOT expecting to be absolutely gobsmacked on a Thursday evening. This is incredible. ❤️"
" Inject it into my veins. I wanna buy this."
"I need all my Broadway shows like this! ❤️"
"Whyyyy does this work???? Loll"
"I like this better actually?"
One person called it "Phantom of the Grand Ole Opry," and another called it "Portland of the Opera," both of which truly sum it up.
After C. Scott shared another Phantom song ("All I Ask of You"), actors who had actually performed in the musical weighed in with their thoughts.
"Oooo as one of the men who has gotten to play this role, I LOVE THIS and would absolutely love to see this version!!!"
"As a former Phantom on the national tour, I approve of this message."
"I played Christine in Phantom for a decade and this is greatest thing I’ve ever heard! Wow! Thank you for this glorious reinvention!"
"As a cast member of the Broadway production, I gotta say… THIS IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Clearly, C. Scott hit a nerve with the musical theater kids and the folk music lovers, but he didn't stop there. He moved on from Phantom and sang "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables, fully solidifying the unique genre.
It's not just that he put an Appalachian spin on Broadway; it's that his guitar playing and singing are genuinely enjoyable to listen to. Hearing these songs sung in a different way also highlight the lyrics in a whole new light, prompting us to think about them more deeply, or at least hear them from a different angle
Along with requests for certain songs—"Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" has been a repeated refrain—people have started pushing C. Scott for an album of musical-theaters-standards-turned-folk songs.
"Honestly. You could do a folk rendition of broadway classics and moderns. I’d buy that album. For sure."
"The genre I did not know I needed! Not to seem greedy but can we please have a whole album?"
"Better see an album come out for this."
"My wife would buy every one of your albums."
Ask and ye shall receive. C. Scott shared a message with his followers announcing his plans.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much for all the support I've been getting for these covers that I've been doing, these Broadway covers," he said. "It's really kind of surprised me how interested y'all are in them, and it's really, really exciting. You seem to enjoy listening to them as much as I enjoy making them, so thank you so much for that."
He shared that he'd been talking to his recording studio buddy to help him put together an EP. He said they have some musicians who will be coming on to make a three or four-song EP. (If you love this and want to help with the costs of production, you can find his Venmo here.) So, be on the lookout for that.
You can follow C. Scott on Instagram and TikTok, listen to his music on Spotify, and check out his official website here.