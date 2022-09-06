+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Musical mashup at Scottish-Indian wedding is a delightful blend of cultural traditions

This works so well.

indian drum dhol bagipes
Choo Yut Shing/Flickr,Evie Fjord/Unsplash

Who knew that the dhol and the bagpipes made such a fabulous combo?

For most of human history, pretty much everyone formed families with people who lived within walking distance of where they lived. But over the millennia, advances in transportation, communication and technology have shrunk our world into a global neighborhood. Today it's not at all unusual for people from countries thousands of miles away from each other to marry, blending not only families but diverse cultures and traditions as well.

How those cultures and traditions come together can be interesting, though. Cultural clashes occasionally do happen and figuring out how to honor everyone's background when bringing together two families from vastly different places can be a challenge.

One couple came up with an utterly delightful way to do just that at their Scottish-Indian wedding, and it has everyone bopping along.

In some ways, Scotland and India are worlds apart. One is known for its cool, moist weather while the other contains 10 of the 15 hottest places on Earth. One is joked about for having bland food while the other's cuisine has been studied to figure out what makes it so flavorful. One is part of an island with a smaller population than New York City, while the other takes up a vast stretch of a continent and holds around one-seventh of the world's people. From clothing to food to religious traditions to melanin levels, Scotland and India are two very different countries.

That doesn't mean they don't make a fabulous combo, though. Wait till you hear the musical mashup that brought this Indian groom and Scottish-Indian bride into their reception:

If anything can bring people together instantaneously, it's music. Who knew that a bagpipe (traditional Scottish wind instrument) song and dhol (traditional Indian drum) would blend so well together?

The video was shared by Arun Bhopal, brother of the bride, on TikTok. People in the comments have shared how much they love how the musical traditions complemented each other.

"Absolutely LOVE this, two cultures coming together and appreciating each other," wrote one person.

"This combo, wow…didn't realize how much it works together," wrote another.

Several people said they wished they could get the song on Spotify, and Bhopal shared that it sounded even better in person. We can only imagine.

What a joyful celebration of two cultures coming together in love. More of these kinds of traditional musical mashups, please.

From Your Site Articles
Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

A 9-year-old Serena Williams perfectly lays out her ambitions in rediscovered CNN clip

9-year-old Serena would be so proud of 40-year-old Serena.

Images Canva via wikicommons

Serena Williams 1991 interview with CNN.

I'm going to take a risk here and assume that, unless you're brand new to this planet, you've heard of Serena Williams. It's almost impossible to believe that there was ever a time that people didn't know who she was, and thanks to this unearthed video, we can see that, even at age nine, the world was starting to know her name. In a 1991 video posted by CNN, 9-year-old Williams is interviewed along with her father, Richard Williams, and she mentions her dream to become No. 1 on the junior tennis circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
serena williams
Joy

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great

via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show.

This article originally appeared on 02.09.22


High schools are a perfect breeding ground for weirdness. First of all, you have a bunch of teenagers who are starting to deal with adult problems but they don’t have the experience or the brain development to figure out how to navigate complex feelings and relationships.

Then you add sex, drugs, learner’s permits, the stress of trying to get into college and really bad facial hair to the situation and you have all the ingredients for people and situations to go completely sideways.

Then there are the teachers. High school teachers tend to be a bit more eccentric than those in the younger grades because they are hired as specialists in a given field, such as history, math or science. Whereas teachers in younger grades have to be nurturing and have a more holistic approach to child development.


Keep ReadingShow less
high school
Trending Stories