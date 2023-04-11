+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Best man sweetly supporting an emotional groom has people celebrating genuine friendship

Everything about this is beautiful.

wedding, groom, best man
Angela Brushe Photography/TikTok

The groom and best man, both named Peter, have been best friends since preschool.

One of the sweetest parts of any wedding ceremony is the moment the couple sees one another for the first time. That first glimpse is often emotional for everyone, but in a society that doesn't see men cry openly very often, it's especially touching to see a groom tear up when he sees his beloved coming down the aisle.

But as one viral video shows, an emotional groom's reaction can be made even sweeter by the reaction of his groomsmen. Ashley Brushe Photography shared the moment a groom named Pete saw his bride, Maddie, and how his best man and other groomsmen empathized with and supported him in a beautiful display of friendship.

We see Pete taking some deep breaths and looking nervous as he prepares to see Maddie, while his groomsmen keep checking on him and smiling. It's clear that the best man is excited for his bestie and eager to see his reaction, but what makes the moment particularly moving is seeing the best man tear up himself.

"One of the most adorable groom reactions I've EVER captured," reads the text overlay on the video. "His groomsmen really supported him through it."

Indeed they did. Watch:

@angelabrushephotography

When Pete saw Maddie 🥹 #fyp #groomreaction #emotionalmoments #weddingtiktok #firstlookwithgroom #weddingphotographer

Along with inquiries about the identity and relationship status of the best man came a wave of comments praising the mens' friendship and vulnerability.

"Men need to realize how masculine it actually is to show emotion," wrote one commenter, adding, "best part of every wedding is the guys' reactions."

"I love this! I love how happy they are for their friend and not trying to hide how emotional they are. Friends for life!" wrote another.

"The blonde guy, we need more people like this, what a lovely friend, he felt every bit of the groom’s emotions 🥰," wrote another.

The best man himself even chimed in in the comments, explaining that he and the groom have been best friends since preschool. Oh, and both of their names just happened to be Peter.

Love comes in many forms, and as these old, dear friends demonstrate, platonic love can be one of the most meaningful and reliable loves we ever experience.

And for those who want to see the bride as well, here you go:

@angelabrushephotography

Didnt expect Part 1 to blow up 🥺❤️ When Pete saw Maddie… including maddie 📸 #fyp #groomreaction #emotionalmoments #weddingtiktok #photographer #sunshinecoastweddingphotographer

Here's to a long and happy marriage and to genuine, lifelong friendships as well.

From Your Site Articles
friendship
Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

Keep ReadingShow less
nicu nurse
Pop Culture

Paul Rudd sent a fake Cameo to Jeremy Renner during his recovery and it's hilarious

"Hey Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower, apparently?"

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Now that's a Cameo.

Actor Jeremy Renner has undoubtedly received a ton of warm wishes and thoughtful gestures following his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. But one special message from Paul Rudd is its own special kind of wholesome.

While appearing as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new Disney+ series “Rennervations,” the “Hawkeye’ actor revealed that his fellow Avenger sent a gag video in the form of a very awkward fake Cameo video.

“Anybody know Cameo, where you can pay money and they get some movie star to say, 'Hey, happy birthday?'" Renner asked the audience.

Well, Rudd apparently decided to troll Renner during his recovery, Cameo-style. Because that's what friends are for, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
joy
Pop Culture

Woman's heart-stopping experience at hotel reminds everyone to lock the latch behind them

A much-needed reminder.

Canva

Woman's experience reminds everyone to lock hotel door.

If you've ever stayed in a hotel, you know there's an additional lock you can latch as an added layer of protection. But sometimes weird things happen that make us rethink the comfort and security many of us take for granted. TikTok user TayBeepBoop had a disturbing experience when a hotel front desk person attempted to enter her room while she was inside. Some readers may find the story to be unsettling but it's a powerful reminder of exactly why situational awareness and caution are so important in today's world.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotel safety
Pop Culture

Jack Black turns fan favorite 'Peaches' song into a delightful music video

That chorus is never leaving our minds.

Lyrical Lemonade/Youtube

10/10. No Notes.

In a film packed with Easter eggs and nods to the beloved game franchise, the ultimate fan favorite moment of “The Super Mario Bros Movie” has undoubtedly been when Bowser (voiced by the one, the only Jack Black) tinks the keys of a piano Elton John-style and belts out his burning, unbridled feelings for Princess Peach.

If you haven’t heard it yet, you’re in for a treat. The song is both co-written and sung by Black, and the way he makes an earworm out of a chorus using one word, “Peaches,” alone is nothing short of masterful. It’s even eligible to win an Oscar, it’s that good.
Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity
Family

Nine things new parents think they need and the more practical alternatives.

No, you actually don't need a 'pee pee teepee.'

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Things new parents think they need but don't.

There's nothing like preparing for a new baby. The excitement and anticipation take hold and before you know what's happening, your baby registry is five pages long full of things you've probably never heard of. I've been there before, and now, four kids later, I can tell you with absolute certainty that there are tons of things you actually don't need. It's easy to get carried away when everything is so tiny and cute, especially 'cause marketing around baby stuff is bananas. The following offers some alternative items to the ones you'll likely only use a limited number of times before practicality takes over.

Keep ReadingShow less
new parents
Pop Culture

People are sharing the things we'll be nostalgic for in 50 years. Here are the best responses.

You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.

via Pixabay

What will the future look like?

A Reddit user asked an innocent question about the future and it exposed a lot of the issues that people worry about today. It also highlighted the things we should appreciate while they are still around.

Klausbrusselssprouts asked the AskReddit forum, “In 50 years, what will people be nostalgic for?” and the responses went two ways. Some people mentioned the things they fear will get a lot worse in the future such as the role that technology plays in our lives and climate change.

Others saw the question as a way of appreciating the things we have now that may not survive over the next few decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
nostalgia
Trending Stories