Best man sweetly supporting an emotional groom has people celebrating genuine friendship
Everything about this is beautiful.
One of the sweetest parts of any wedding ceremony is the moment the couple sees one another for the first time. That first glimpse is often emotional for everyone, but in a society that doesn't see men cry openly very often, it's especially touching to see a groom tear up when he sees his beloved coming down the aisle.
But as one viral video shows, an emotional groom's reaction can be made even sweeter by the reaction of his groomsmen. Ashley Brushe Photography shared the moment a groom named Pete saw his bride, Maddie, and how his best man and other groomsmen empathized with and supported him in a beautiful display of friendship.
We see Pete taking some deep breaths and looking nervous as he prepares to see Maddie, while his groomsmen keep checking on him and smiling. It's clear that the best man is excited for his bestie and eager to see his reaction, but what makes the moment particularly moving is seeing the best man tear up himself.
"One of the most adorable groom reactions I've EVER captured," reads the text overlay on the video. "His groomsmen really supported him through it."
Indeed they did. Watch:
Along with inquiries about the identity and relationship status of the best man came a wave of comments praising the mens' friendship and vulnerability.
"Men need to realize how masculine it actually is to show emotion," wrote one commenter, adding, "best part of every wedding is the guys' reactions."
"I love this! I love how happy they are for their friend and not trying to hide how emotional they are. Friends for life!" wrote another.
"The blonde guy, we need more people like this, what a lovely friend, he felt every bit of the groom’s emotions 🥰," wrote another.
The best man himself even chimed in in the comments, explaining that he and the groom have been best friends since preschool. Oh, and both of their names just happened to be Peter.
Love comes in many forms, and as these old, dear friends demonstrate, platonic love can be one of the most meaningful and reliable loves we ever experience.
And for those who want to see the bride as well, here you go:
Here's to a long and happy marriage and to genuine, lifelong friendships as well.