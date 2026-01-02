Man tries to rescue stray kitten on the side of the road, then 12 more show up out of nowhere
"I got ambushed."
The "cat distribution system" works in mysterious ways. The system refers to the phenomenon that cats seemingly "choose" their owners by appearing in people's lives at the right time, as if by some preordained fate. You'll find social media, which already favors cat-related content, awash with stories of folks who were magically bestowed with a feline friend…especially during kitten season, when there's an abundance of teeny tiny fur babies searching for a home.
That’s exactly what happened to Robert Brantley of Louisiana, except in his case, he got far more than he bargained for. This is a story of the cat distribution system on steroids.
Brantley was on his way to work and spotted a tiny white and gray kitten trying to get across the street. Like any kind human might, he stopped his car to bring the kitten to safety. In fact, he writes in an Instagram post, his wife had been wanting a cat for their farm so he figured he might as well rescue the little guy and bring him home.
But things got complicated as he was scooping up the little thing, when several more kitty cat siblings came running out of the nearby grass. Brantley writes that he was "ambushed by the mob."
Most adorable mob ever.
In all, Brantley counted 13 kittens. He had only planned on adopting one of them, but in the end, he couldn't bring himself to leave the others behind.
His kindness was much needed, too, considering humane societies and shelters are even more over-capacity in need of support from foster families during litter seasons, which starts in early spring and lasts throughout the summer.
In a follow-up video, Brantley's wife donned the cleaned up kitties in their Sunday best to have a photoshoot in her makeshift studio, in hopes that a purrfectly adorable picture would entice potential owners. One kitten could even be seen sporting a bow tie while the others climbed around the enclosure patiently awaiting their turn. Who could resist?
Since making his epic rescue, it looks like all the cats have been rescued, minus one, which they've named Scout.
But Brantley is still very much a "kitten wrangler" according to his Instagram.
May more people take Brantley’s lead to foster the kittens or puppies they find if they have the means. Although, with kittens under 8 weeks old, it is advised to actually leave them be, if found outdoors, as it's likely their mother (who is their best caregiver) is nearby. In these circumstances, it's best to wait several hours, or even a full day, to see if the mother returns.
She could only be temporarily gone while searching for food, or even waiting for the humans to leave. One helpful tip from Alleycat.org: sprinkle flour near the kittens’ nest. If the mother cat returns, she will leave paw prints.
Of course, there are times when newborn kittens will in fact need to be taken in and looked after, during which they'll need "round-the-clock care to survive," according to Alleycat.org. If you find yourself in this situation, contact your local shelter to see if they participate in a Wait Until 8 program, which provides tools and instructions, like kitten care kits, to ensure a kitten’s caregiver has everything they need.
The cat distribution system might seems magical (and it is!), but it still requires real effort from us humans.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.