Bartender shares her $9.28 paycheck to remind everyone why tipping culture is broken
The tipped minimum wage hasn't changed in 30 years.
More and more people are getting fed up with tipping culture and "tip creep" in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the service industry and now almost everyone is paying the price; being asked to tip at self-checkouts, vending machines, and for drive-through or carry out food orders. Often times, the "suggested tips" begin at 20% and only go up from there. Tipping was meant to be a generosity for great service, not a necessity for business owners to be able to pay their workers.
That frustration, along with overall higher prices of... well, everything, has led to a noticeable decrease in overall tipping. People are annoyed and closing up their wallets. But until the culture and laws change, it's service workers who are the ones really getting hurt.
A server in Texas recently shared some personal information on TikTok to remind everyone why it's so important to tip those who serve us our meals, drinks, and cut our hair.
In 2020, Aaliyah Cortez filmed a video of her paycheck where she shows that although she worked 70.80 hours during a pay period, she only received a check for $9.28.
"So this is why you should always tip your bartenders and servers, anyone who waits on you, or provides a service for you," she said.
The video shows that even though she was paid the criminally low federal minimum tipped wage of $2.13, the money she received in her check was further reduced by taxes, social security, and Medicare payments.
"Of course, I got tips, but this is what I got for my hourly," Cortez said. "This is why you tip."
The rules for wages in tipped industries vary across the country. Texas is among the 16 states where the state minimum cash wage payment is the same as that required under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act ($2.13/hr.).
Now, if a server making $2.13 an hour doesn't reach the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour with tips, then their employer must make up the difference. Which, to be clear, is still horrendous and does not constitute a living wage. According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, a single person with no children would need to earn $21.82 per hour to afford basic cost of living expenses in Texas.
The calculator also indicates a "poverty wage," which is $7.52 — just a few centers higher than the minimum wage.
The best state to work in for tipped wages is Washington where the minimum wage is $16.66, with no separate wage for tipped employees.
In a follow-up video, Cortez further discussed the issue, noting that she doesn't agree with "state laws that allow restaurants to pay under minimum wage and expect the customer to pay our wages," she said.
"I make great money in tips, she added, "However, this is not the case for all service industry workers." According to Cortez, people aren't always that generous with their tips, even though their "state is expecting them to tip."
Cortez's video is a great reminder of two things:
First, that we should all be mindful to take care of those who serve us by giving them a decent tip. If you don't want to leave a tip for the cashier at the grocery store or the ticket-taker at the movies, who should all be earning at least $7.25 per hour, that's understandable.
Save it up and give it to the people who really rely on it for their income.
Secondly, Cortez's video is five years old but just as relevant as ever. It's still strong proof that the U.S. needs to address the issue of the tipped minimum wage because it hasn't changed in 30 years.
"Since 1991, the federal tipped minimum wage has been frozen at $2.13 an hour," gender economist Katica Rot told NBC. "Meanwhile, the non-tipped federal minimum wage has risen 70.6% and consumer prices have gone up 90.24%."
In fact, tipped employees are twice as likely (and servers three times as likely) to live in poverty than non-tipped workers.
Women bear the biggest burden of the tipped minimum wage. They represent 70% of all workers in tip-dependent occupations.
In recent years, Congress has rejected attempts to raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hour, even though most Americans support it. That fight, however, is far from over.
In the meantime, it means the average person needs to step up and do their part to help out as much as possible. But it's impossible to ignore the systemic nature of the issue at hand. And until business owners are required by law to pay their workers a living wage, no amount of spinning iPads and "suggested tips" will fix anything.
This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.