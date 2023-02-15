+
Love Stories

Do you use baby talk in your relationship? It might be a tell-tale sign of maturity.

Nothing says emotional stability quite like "I wuv you."

baby talk relationships, relationships
Canva

Around two-thirds of all couples say they use baby talk.

Whether it’s using cutesy pet names, a high-pitched voice or a full-on adoption of words like “wuv” and “wittle,” baby talk is a common occurrence in adult relationships. So common, in fact, that nearly two-thirds of all couples do it in some capacity, according to a study at the Kinsey Institute. (There are no specifics as to whether or not this applies to only heterosexual couples.)

While this way of communicating might appear regressive or even patronizing upon first glance, it is ironically a tell-tale sign of maturity in a relationship, and further goes to show how closely linked adult attachments are to moments in childhood.

As a video from School of Life explains, using baby talk signals that we have come back to a “vulnerability and defenselessness” once easily accessible in our early childhood.

In even the best of circumstances, growing into adulthood often means losing some aspect of our childlike wonder and open-heartedness. Becoming the “mother or father” to the younger self of our partners, and allowing them to do likewise for us, helps bring back that innocence so often snuffed out in order to navigate the challenges of adult life. You could say that couples who are able to do this for one another are able to engage in a fuller life experience.


Psychology Today adds that baby talk often indicates high levels of closeness, loyalty and security in relationships. Attachment theory, which has become a mainstream topic of conversation in relationships in recent years, seems to be a foundational concept behind this phenomenon. The theory posits that the innate need we have for emotional bonds as children with our primary caregiver never fully goes away, and how we received (or didn’t receive) that love will shape how we experience it in adulthood. It stands to reason that when there is security between two individuals, one might revert back to the original point in time when that security was first experienced.


Obviously, all relationships are different, and not everyone is going to appreciate baby talk. But if you do, fret not, schnookums. There’s nothing wrong with having someone who brings out your inner kid, encourages you to embrace your silliness and helps you take a break from the seriousness of life from time to time.

Pop Culture

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a ridiculously delightful duet about beanies

They managed to find 12 words that rhymed with "beanie."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

They wear teenies weenies beanies while sipping dry martinis.

Sometimes you listen to a song and have no idea whether you just experienced complete stupidity or utter genius. “Teenie Weenie Beanie” is one of those songs.

The song is about, you guessed it, tiny beanie hats, which might not seem like a bop at first. But when sung by two expert goofballs, Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon, it becomes far too silly not to love.

Plus, they managed to find 12 words that rhymed with "beanie." Even Dr. Seuss would be impressed.

Joy

Win $1,000 and a personal message from Kristen Bell with This Saves Lives sweepstakes

We're so excited about This Saves Lives bars hitting Costco, we're holding a nationwide sweepstakes. Here’s how to enter.

Upworthy/Instagram

This Saves Lives is on a mission to end child hunger.

True

When you become a parent, your grocery bill starts to grow right along with your kids. During growth spurts, the amount of food that kids consume can be mind-blowing, and many parents find themselves trying to balance keeping their kids fed well, keeping their bank account from dwindling and keeping their time in the kitchen to a minimum.

For millions of parents, Costco is a lifesaver on this front. The wholesale club is known for huge warehouses full of bulk buys and fair prices that make feeding a family a bit less daunting. (For real, who can resist a humongous rotisserie chicken for $4.99?)

One way Costco shines for busy families is in the grab-and-go snack department, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are now being stocked at Costco stores across the Southeastern United States. For $15.49, you can get a 24-count box of This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars, which includes 12 S’mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite flavors.

Joy

Emmy-winning director's obituary for his wife of 25 years has become a viral love story

"For those who never knew her, I'm sorry for your loss."

Canva, @BobWeide/Twitter

Bob Weide's obituary for his wife Linda is a beautiful tribute to a beautiful love story.

Everyone appreciates a story of true love that stands the test of time, even when it ends in loss. Emmy-winning screenwriter, director and producer Robert Weide has captured people's hearts with a love story for the ages—one that just happens to be his own.

Weide is best known for directing and producing the first five seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but he is currently in the spotlight for a more personal reason. His beloved wife, Linda, passed away in December 2022, and the obituary he wrote for her has gone viral for its pure love and charm.

Weide published the obituary in the Los Angeles Times, but also shared it on Twitter after other people started sharing it.

From the first line, we start to get a picture of the woman Weide was married to for 25 years.

"Linda Weide, my remarkable wife, believed everybody's age was nobody's business. Let's just say she was ageless and timeless. She had a kind of elegance from another era," he wrote.

Weide shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare, fatal neurological disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in 2018. She died at home on Christmas Day, peacefully, in Weide's arms.

"If you must die, try to do it in the arms of someone who loves you," he wrote. "It helps."

He described how they met on September 30, 1994. "I walked into Café Aroma in Studio City, and there she was," he wrote. "She had it all—beauty, style, grace, intelligence, wit, a great laugh, a blinding smile and (can I say this in 2023?) legs that demanded to be shown off, and were."

He said he wrote in his journal that night, "I think I may be in big trouble." Thus began their 28-year-long relationship that included a 25-year marriage.

"She was remarkably low maintenance," he continued. "We both appreciated the occasional meal in a fine restaurant and traveling abroad, but some years I'd ask what she wanted for her birthday and she would answer, 'a grilled cheese sandwich.' Typical. She was generous to a fault, always putting others' needs before her own."

Weide shared that his wife had a particular "soft spot" for animals in need. "Our own animals were all rescues, and friends would tell her, 'If I can come back in another life, I want to be one of your animals.'" he wrote.

Linda was an actress and Weide shared some of her most memorable roles, but it's clear her role as the leading lady in his life meant the most to him.

"What a team we made," Weide wrote. "She was Gracie to my George. After we purchased side-by-side cemetery plots years ago, I asked her what she wanted her marker to say. She answered, 'I'm with Stupid.' (That request will not be honored.) Oh dear—what am I ever supposed to do without her?"

It can't be easy to wrap up a tribute to the love of your life after they pass, but Weide did it beautifully.

"They say, 'Nothing lasts forever,' but they didn't know about my love for her," he wrote. "28 years wasn't nearly long enough. Still, I may just be the luckiest SOB who ever lived. Rest well, Bunnie. I hope we'll be together again."

And finally, the perfect last line:

"For those who never knew her, I'm sorry for your loss."

Weide has been "surprised and a bit overwhelmed" by how people have responded to the obituary, but he's thrilled that so many people are getting a glimpse of

"I love that total strangers are confessing to tears and saying they can tell what a beautiful person Linda was. The fact that so many are getting a small taste of what I blessed with for 28 years is so moving," he wrote on Twitter. "Many of the comments have made me cry, some make me laugh...Others make me shout, 'Yes, yes!'"

"Anyway, my deepest appreciation to everyone who's taken the time to read or ❤️ or comment on the tribute," he continued. "You have made this new widower feel a little less lonely. And I know Linda sends her love, too.”

Thank you, Bob Weide, for sharing your love story with the world. It seems you were right—we all would have loved Linda.

Read Weide's obituary in full here. And if this story compels you to do something to honor Linda's life, Weide suggests making a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, her favorite animal shelter.


Health

A female scientist’s discovery may lead to the first 'on-demand' male birth control pill

“Men need an option so that the burden of contraception is not on females anymore,” says Dr. Melanie Balbach.

via Free Images

Close up of a man taking a pill.

Even though men have condoms and vasectomies, throughout history, the burden of contraception has ultimately been felt by women because they bear the ultimate responsibility if they become pregnant. To maintain their reproductive freedom, women must take hormone-altering pills, wear patches or insert hormone-filled rings into their vaginas.

They also deal with copper IUDs, shots and spermicide-soaked sponges.

Women also have to manage the cost and hassle of doctors' visits to get their contraception and are at the mercy of the state if they have an unwanted pregnancy. Isn’t it time more men stepped up and took responsibility for contraception?

The good news is that new medical development may provide hope for the countless women who are tired of the pills, IUDs and headaches that come with female contraceptives. The cool thing is that a woman is behind its discovery.

Internet

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the Black national anthem on the 123rd anniversary of the song's debut

History was made in more ways than one at the Super Bowl.

YouTube screenshot

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the Black national anthem on its 123rd anniversary.

By now most people have heard that the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," was performed at the Super Bowl by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Of course, there has been some discourse online about the song being sung before the national anthem or even being sung at all. But let's focus on the history of the moment, because oh, history was made.

History was made all over the Super Bowl. It was the first time two Black quarterbacks faced off on the NFL's biggest stage. It was the first time two brothers played against each other in the championship. (Hello, Kelce bros and their poor mom torn between two children.) It was also the first time that the Black national anthem was sung at the Super Bowl, but not just that. February 12, the day of the game, was the 123rd anniversary of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" being premiered in public.

Interestingly enough, that song, which has been coined the Black national anthem and holds extreme significance to the Black community, is nearly as old as the actual national anthem that everyone learns.

Health

'Just enough': How the Swedish concept of ‘lagom’ can help you find contentment

Lagom is the right amount of everything.

via Unsplash

A woman salutes the sun in Adolfsström, Sweden.

American culture is out of balance. We work too hard, consume too much and live under constant stress. Our culture tells us to get rich or die trying and that resting is laziness. We take very few vacations, spend too much time staring at screens, and our diets are overly reliant on processed foods.

It’s no wonder over 37 million Americans are on antidepressants.

The antidote to this unsustainable lifestyle could come from a Swedish philosophy known as “lagom” (lah-gomm), which translates to “just the right amount.” Living lagom means developing a mindset focused on balance, sustainability and living in the moment. It’s learning to appreciate what we have instead of striving for what we don’t.

