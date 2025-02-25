Mom shares the major reason why people can't afford to have children and how to change it
Since 2014, the U.S. birthrate has declined by about 2% a year. In 2023, just 3.59 million babies were born, the lowest number since 1979, when the overall US population was about 120 million lower. The precipitous drop in the American birthrate could lead to significant problems with the social safety net because there won't be enough young workers to pay into social security to take care of retired people.
In 2023, the fertility rate was 1.6 births per woman, significantly lower than the 2.1 births per woman necessary to sustain the population. There are many reasons why people aren't having as many children as they did in the past. A big one is that modern American life provides people with so many different lifestyle options that people believe they can live a fulfilled life without children. Others are also concerned about bringing a child into the world, given the state of the environment.
Cost is a significant factor among those who want to have children but are putting it off until their financial situation improves. Thirty-six percent of childless people under 50 say they cannot afford a child. A big reason for the cost is childcare, which has increased 36% over the past decade.
@sheisapaigeturner
People are choosing to have no kids or fewer kids because they simply cannot afford them. The cost of childcare has gone up exponentially over the last 10 to 20 years. On average in the state of Massachusetts it's about $20,000 a year per child. These rates are unsustainable for most families, which is why more and more people choosing not to have children. Affordable childcare would not only benefit families and children, but it would benefit our economy and society as a whole
Paige Connell, known as @sheisapaigeturner on TikTok, is a working mom of four who, after seeing what it costs for childcare in Massachusetts, took to TikTok to call for change. “How do you afford kids here? Because nobody knows how anybody is paying for this," Connell shared. “For an infant, for five days a week with 10 hours of care is $664 a week. That is just shy of $35,000 a year for one child, and the price does not drop that much when they hit pre-K,” noting that it costs $521 a week for a child in pre-K, about $28,000 a year.
Things get worse when parents have multiple children to go to daycare, which could run up to $60,000 yearly. Who has an extra $60,000 lying around to pay for childcare? “That is unsustainable for most families. And yes, the cost goes down slightly as they get older, but that doesn't account for that rate sheet, [which is] the annual increase every single September," Conell continues.
A teacher taking care of children at a daycare.via Canva/Photos
Things get even more dire as the costs of mortgages and other necessities have risen astronomically over the past few years. "The older generations have zero idea how serious younger people are when they say we can't afford kids," TwinDadTim wrote in the comments. "Yup. My husband and I are both professionals who make good money, and we just had our first (and likely only) child. Daycare, diapers, and formula together cost as much as our mortgage," J.TT added.
Connell believes that the only way to solve this is for the government to subsidize childcare costs, as they do in many other developed countries. Americans spend the highest percentage of their incomes on daycare compared to other developed nations. “If we had affordable childcare, it would not only benefit families and children it would benefit the economy. It would benefit businesses and it would benefit us as a greater society. The economy would be better for it,” Connell concludes her video. “This is not just a parent problem, right? But like people constantly are looking at adults who are married or of birthing years and saying, ‘Why aren't you having kids? And we’re looking around saying, ‘How could we possibly have kids when we can't even afford to buy a house?’”
