26-year-old reveals how her gym's unusual 'dress code' makes new people feel welcome
About 50 percent of all gym-goers have felt judged by others for their clothing choices.
Dress codes at the gym can be a touchy subject. On the one hand, having some basic rules around appropriate dress in a public space like a commercial gym seems reasonable — not to mention, safe and hygienic. On the other, these policies almost always unfairly target women — men at the gym frequently get away with low-cut tank tops and "stringer" tanks that show their ribs, while women get singled out and embarrassed for any sign of cleavage or stomach.
So when a 26-year-old influencer from New York recently made a video addressing why she only wears certain types of clothes to workout, I thought: Oh boy, here we go again.
But as Caitlin began to explain her fitness club's rigid 'dress code', and the reasoning behind it, many of her viewers found themselves pretty surprised.
"You're only allowed to wear black activewear at my gym and let me explain why," she began, responding to a question someone asked regarding why she only ever seemed to wear one color of workout clothes.
"There's a few reasons they do this, the first reason is to avoid comparison," Caitlin said of her club, Greenwich Village Athletic.
Some people might see someone wearing an outfit and feel bad that they don't have as fashionable clothes themselves, or maybe worry that they 'couldn't pull it off', Caitlin reasoned.
"You don't know what everyone's style is outside the gym. Everybody looks the same, you have basically a uniform and you can go to the gym and not feel like you have to worry about what you're wearing."
The one exception? If it's your birthday you can wear a different color, so everyone remembers to give you a shoutout.
Greenwich Village Athletic clarified in an email that the dress code is not enforced, it's more of a tradition that members choose to partake in. Technically, members are allowed to wear whatever's comfortable, but they're encouraged to adopt the uniform for all the benefits it provides.
Lack of confidence is one of the biggest reasons more people don't exercise in public or go to the gym.
Anxiety and "gymtimidation" affect men, too, but certainly has a bigger impact on women. One survey found that over 60% of women had avoided going to the gym out of fear of being judged by others.
There are a lot of factors that contribute to that lack of confidence, like not feeling good about your body or not knowing how to use the machines or navigate the gym, but feeling pressure to look your best and put your most fashionable foot forward is definitely part of the problem — the same survey found that nearly half of people polled felt judged at the gym for their clothing choices.
I'm a guy who goes to the gym regularly and I even catch myself worrying about this! I always find myself hesitating if my shirt and pants don't match, or my favorite gym clothes are dirty and I have to wear backups — which is absurd because I hardly ever speak to anyone at the gym, so why should I care if my outfit is going to impress a bunch of random people?
There's a very fine line between wanting to look good for yourself and being worried about what other people will think. Exercising is hard enough without that negative self-talk creeping in. Being encouraged to wear all black, and only black, may not take all the guesswork out of choosing a workout outfit, but it certainly simplifies things. This is part of why Steve Jobs – and many other successful people — wear the same exact thing every day. Life is hard enough and filled an overwhelming number of decisions, trying to figure out what to wear so other people think you look good doesn't have to be one of them.
The all-black 'dress code' at Greenwich Village Athletic isn't for everyone. Some people like to express themselves through what they wear, and feel stifled by a uniform-like requirement.
One person had a, uh, colorful opinion to share under one of the gym's videos explaining the dress code: "*#*@ that I'm wearing something else." (Which, according to the official policy, is totally their right.)
But others appreciated a policy that wasn't designed to police women's cleavage, but to make everyone feel comfortable and confident by removing comparison:
"I just do this anyways helps me not think about what I have to wear as well and black is always flattering even if I don’t feel great still gets me in the gym!" a commenter wrote under Caitlin's video.