A Gen Zer asked Boomers to explain why they come off as 'angry.' They replied with vintage honesty.
The Baby Boomer generation (those born between 1946 and 1964) has a number of unique habits and a less-than-positive reputation among younger generations. Millennials have stated that Boomer grandparents are all but absent and glued to their phones. And younger generations have coined the phrase "boomer panic" to describe what they see as Boomers becoming rather unhinged when facing minor life problems.
But what do Boomers have to say? One Gen Zer on Reddit gave Boomers the floor to try to understand their experience and perspective better. They posed the question: "Why do boomers act angry all of the time when they had the happiest lives out of every generation alive today?"
They went on to explain that from a Gen Z point of view, Boomers have had it pretty good.
"Boomers literally had the easiest life out of every generation that came after it. They got out of the house at 18. They got jobs by walking into stores and asking for a job. They got jobs in the field that they got their college degree in. They didn't deal with dating apps," they wrote.
And they concluded the post with an earnest assessment: "Like, I don't understand why they are always so angry and act like they had the hardest life out of every generation alive today when they had the easiest."
The post prompted an honest discussion, with many Boomers explaining where their "angry" disposition comes from in ways that may be enlightening to younger generations. Most challenged the perception that Boomers are angry, and some offered humorous responses:
- "I am a baby boomer. I did move out at 18 years old. I started working full time at 17 years old. I am pretty happy most of the time. But, it has NEVER been easy for me. I am the only one of my two siblings that did not get a college education. I just retired at 65 this year. I slept for three weeks-due to stress and exhaustion. I am so poor now, but that happiest I’ve ever been in my life now! Goldie Happy Holidays! P.S. I have always worked 2-3 jobs all of my life." - rgold02
- "As an aging boomer and student of history, one of my greatest achievements is that I have developed a keen sense of empathy and compassion. Everyone struggles, no one makes it alone, and we need to share whatever resources we have to keep the game going." - IndicationCurrent869
- "Not 'easiest', just more fun. Boomers remember hope in the air. They're pissed that everything's turned to sh*t." - Responsible-War5600
- "Life is not always easy for everyone, boomer or not. When you are a boomer, obviously you know you are going to die at some point. However don't know what health issues come up or things that go wrong with your body. I am not an angry person, it's just not in my nature, I strive to be kind to everyone." - Samurai_Cupcake
- "I'm a boomer. I'm not angry as most of the time im rather happy and enjoy knowing the young uns. I did have a happy childhood but also had a mom who abused all us kids. Drove my brother to become an alcoholic to cope with his trauma from her. He died young from it. It was a tragedy. Its hard to know or judge others lives even if it may seem great from your pov. All I want is to get on with others. Conflict and fighting really hurts my soul. I saw a lot of it growing up. Despite that I chose not to be like that. Not to be angry and have conflict if I can avoid it. We're all different despite being boomers or gen x . Whatever." - AcrobaticProgram4752
- "I'm not angry. I got out of the house at 18 by working one or two part time jobs while going to college. It was not easy to find jobs. I worked in a blue collar job right out of school. I didn't get a job in my field 'til I was well into my 20s because there was a recession. Every generation has sh*t to get through." - schnozzberryflop
- "Retired boomer here. Definitely not an angry person. In fact, I'm really happy and thankful my efforts have paid off. My kids (four of them) will do well also. Why? Cuz I taught them what my dad taught me: Earn it! And, don't be a drain on others." - OrlandoEd
- "Lead Poisoning." - grethro
- "Lead, plastics, entitlement, wealth." - theMEtheWORLDcantSEE
- "Wait until your kids or grandkids work to upend everything you've fought for and see how you feel then." - Ok-Profit6022
- "Why does seem to think that all boomers are living high on the hog? I live in a cheap apartment, have no savings, my car is 20 years old, and I can barely afford food. Not every boomer grew up with a silver spoon in their mouth. There are plenty of us that are just scratching by." - HopefulButHelpless12
- "Because we've seen those opportunities we had disappear, all so we can have a bunch of billionaires hoard our collective wealth and hide it in tax shelters for bragging rights." - RealBLAlley63
- "Weak times create weak people." - AdStrange6636
- "You have no clue. I worked 3 jobs. Lost my main one and couldn't find another. We didn't have internet to see jobs. I asked for the job I lost back and they gave it to me. I started working at 14." - ClearUniversity1550
- "Boomer here. Yeah i get angry. But i just don't give a sh*t anymore. I’ll say 'on my mind w/o worrying abt offending others. So there's that. But I wasn't handed a damn thing. Worked my *ss off for everything." - Most_Nothing_1017