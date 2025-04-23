Millennial mom shares the 'one big' problem boomer grandparents refuse to get over
It's been a long time since they were parents.
A lot has changed since the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, when baby boomers raised their children. Back in the day, it was totally fine for babies to sleep on their stomachs, kids to ride without safety belts, people to smoke in the presence of children, and physical punishment was widely accepted. However, over the past 40 or so years, a significant amount of research has been conducted on child rearing and safety, so millennial parents do things differently than their baby boomer parents.
The problem is that now that these baby boomer parents are grandparents, they may not be up to date on the best way to feed a baby or to understand how to manage screen time. Good grandparents allow their children to take the lead when it comes to how they want their kids treated; however, many baby boomers think they know best and won’t be told otherwise.
Paige Connell, (@sheisapaigeturner), a working mom of four and a popular social media personality who discusses the mental load of being a mom and advocates for equality in relationships, addressed the issue with boomer grandparents on TikTok. “It's so strange being a millennial parent with boomers who are now grandparents to your children. Because we all want them to have this, like, really close, loving relationship, but struggle for so many reasons,” she opens her video.
@sheisapaigeturner
This is a PSA for Boomer grandparents. If you value time and closeness with your kids and grandkids, I highly recommend that you learn what their boundaries are around parenting, and respect them respecting your children as they become parents goes a very long way for your relationship. ##boomergrandparents##boomerparents##boomervsmillennial##millennialmoms##boundarysetting##grandparentsoftiktok##momof4kids ##parentingstyle
“I think one of the biggest reasons is just the blatant disregard for any parenting decisions we make, and so this can look so many different ways, I think it starts when they're born, right,” Connell continued. Connell then cited a situation where a friend told her boomer mother to stop piling blankets onto her sleeping newborn baby, but she refused to stop. The friend had to tell her mother to go home because it was dangerous to have her around the child.
According to the Sleep Foundation, babies should not sleep with loose blankets until they reach 12 months of age to avoid accidental suffocation. “So, it starts the second we come home from the hospital with our babies that we are hearing, ‘Well, this is how I did it, this is how it used to be.’ Instead of ‘Wow, I didn't realise it was such a risk to small children to have a blanket in their crib, I will make sure never to do that,” Connell says.
Connell’s post resonated with many parents her age who want to be respected by their parents. “Boomers are mad that we don’t look to them as the epitome of knowledge now that we have access to information through research and the internet,” Imabot wrote. “Drives me wild. They care more about not 'being wrong' than the baby's safety,” Chrissy added. “What we’re asking for is emotional maturity and emotional intelligence from our boomer parents, and they are utterly incapable of it. Always have been,” Cheugybuggy added.
Ultimately, Connell just wants her boomer parents to cooperate with her while helping out with the kids, rather than trying to parent her or teach her how to do things using outdated ideas. It’s okay to give your input, but most of the time, all parents really want is help. “I don't think it should be hard for grandparents to show up and say, ‘What do you want them to eat? Do you cut their food? If you cut their food, how do you cut their food? Great, I'm gonna do that thing,’” Connell says.