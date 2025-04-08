Millennials question how they're the 'the new parents' after not so classic lullaby goes viral
"Who left us in charge?????"
Millennials have always seemed to be the generation reminding folks that they are in fact adults. For more than a decade older generations continued to discuss Millennials as if they were still the youth of the day trying to figure out this thing called life. But the group of adults have children that range from infants to young adults along with mortgages and excessive student loans to prove their adulthood status.
Except lately, as Millennials reflect on raising children, they're now wondering who the heck left them in charge. Maybe the boomers and Gen X were right and Millennials really are just perpetual adolescents after all. Recently, Peter Le uploaded a video of how he soothes his crying baby with a not so classic lullaby. Maybe you've heard of it? If you guessed anything other than T-Pain's early 2000s mega hit "I'm 'n Luv (wit a Stripper)" then you'd be wrong.
As soon as the dad started belting out the lyrics (amazingly), the fussy baby immediately started to settle as if he just sang her a perfectly normal lullaby. The video had Millennials questioning who let them be parents because they don't see themselves as adults when it comes to their child-rearing choices. This doesn't mean that this forever young generation are bad parents—it simply means that they do things a little differently while not taking themselves too seriously.
Millennials range from ages 29 to 44, with many of them having come of age during peak club culture. With that in mind, so many of the bangers of the 2000s are locked in as core memories and make up the soundtrack of their lives. Sisqó's "Thong Song" along with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz's "Get Low" were all in regular rotation at high school dances or at the club in college. Just like their parents before them, reminiscing on the music of yesteryear is part of the gig, except Millennials were probably being soothed to sleep by Prince's "Raspberry Beret," not "My Neck, My Back" by Khia.
But that difference is the reason some Millennials are questioning why a hospital allowed them to walk out with a tiny human. Le's video has nearly 3 million views with thousands of commenters weighing in on his choice of soothing music for his daughter.
@.peter.le 60% of the time, it works every time #baby #babytok #babytoks #babygirl #babyboy #infant #dad #daddy #dadtok #dadsoftiktok #tpain #millenial #millenialhumor ♬ original sound - peter
"Years from now she’s going to hear this song and not understand why she’s so suddenly relaxed," one person jokes.
"Millennial parents are the most unserious people 🤣🤣 it’s me too," another says.
Someone else laughs, "I’m still shocked someone trusted us with kids when millennials are in fact stunted children with PTSD and incurable nostalgia 😅."
"This soothed me and was low key nostalgic! Somebody pick me up and let’s go to the club 😂," another person chimes in.
There's nothing like the possibility of your kid reminiscing about their childhood with their own children, telling them all about how their grandfather used to sing about being in love with a stripper. One has to wonder if their children will think nothing of it due to their own unique lullabies or if they'll be questioning if grandpa needed adult supervision. Either way, other Millennial parents agree with his methods.
"One day she will be in the club wondering why her favorite lullaby is playing…😭," one says.
Someone else writes, "😭😭 aye! Millennials are really the funniest bunch of parents. Love us! 🫶🏾😂," while an expectant mom takes notes saying, "Having my first next month and I DO NOT KNOW A SINGLE LULABBY[sic] 😭 Kendrick Lamar is going to be working overtime in my house 😂😂😂."