Lunar New Year gets funky—watch this amazing Asian dance group boogie to James Brown
This year, Lunar New Year got funky.
If you were on social media Feb 1, you might have (very likely) seen posts commemorating the first day of the Chinese New Year, though it’s also celebrated in other Asian cultures.
Being the year of the Tiger, which symbolizes courage, bravery, boldness—all those awesome tiger-y things—we were pleasantly infiltrated with tiger memes and videos, including this adorable cutie:
Which I suppose is more of a dragon, but still.However, since both Lunar New Year and the first day of Black History Month fell on the same day this year (not always the case), one dance group decided to do something extra festive. And it’s not hard to see why it’s become a viral sensation.
The TikTok video, now with nearly 4 million views, has a simple, yet effective caption: “we’re feeling good and ready to have a funky time.”
@danceon We’re feeling good and ready to have a funky time 🎶💃🕺 #Moga_almeri ♬ Doing It To Death - Pts. 1 & 2 - The J.B.'s
Everything about this performance is a delight: the fun flowy outfits, the undeniable amount of joy being had, the fabulous thwack-inspired choreography that elicits an insatiable urge to get up and shake it … it’s just glorious. And the fact that it’s set to iconic music of James Brown is what brings it all together.
MOGA Almeri being hella fly.
A fan favorite is the front lead dancer lovingly nicknamed “Yellowpants.” Clearly, Yellowpants has fully embraced her inner tigress.
One person wrote, “The Black Delegation would like to welcome Yellowpants as an honorary Soul Sista.” I think we can all agree to that.
And just who is that groovy gold-clad dancer with the killer moves? The choreographer, MOGA Almeri.
Yellowpants wasn’t the only one getting internet love. “Brown checkered set was a whole vibe,” commented one TikTok user.
And hey, if you can’t pick a favorite, you’re not alone. One person asked “who is replaying the video focusing on a different dancer each time?”
This video is certainly taking social media by storm. It even received a retweet from Wanda Sykes.
When Lunar New Year and the first day of Black History Month fall on the same day pic.twitter.com/hFz8KkS3zN— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 1, 2022
But what’s truly remarkable isn’t its virality. The feelings of communion it has inspired is the real magic here. Just take a look at some of these comments:
“I’m loving this sooooo much. We need more of this unity and crossover appreciation.”
“I’m not a ‘retweeter’ generally…however, it was SPECIFICALLY because of the fusion of culture and the associated reference of blending Lunar NY with Black History Month which triggered HOPE inside my soul!”
Sometimes cultures blend in a way that is so fascinating and fresh and unique that it gives a whole new level of appreciation. This is one of those times.
If you’re already jonesing for more amazing routines, you can follow MOGA on Instagram. Here’s to a Happy Lunar New Year and a powerful Black History Month.
