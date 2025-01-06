11-year-old brought the house down with electrifying performance of 'Defying Gravity'
It has to be heard to be believed.
Musical theater isn’t exactly for the hobbyist singer in general, but certain showtunes require so much skill that even the greats would shy away from them. “Defying Gravity,” from lyricist Stephen Schwartz and librettist Winnie Holzman’s Wicked, certainly falls into that category.
As we know, Wicked has been having a moment. "Defying Gravity" was first made famous by the iconic Idina Menzel on Broadway and the West End, and the song has found new life thanks to Cynthia Erivo's rendition in the new Wicked movie.
The song is a rollercoaster of key changes, dynamic shifts in tempo and volume, agile riffs and, of course, that thrilling high belt at the end—all while being suspended in the air, mind you. It’s something that even the best of the best have to train for years to be able to do.
And yet, an 11-year-old made it look effortless.
Back in May of 2023, Olivia Lynes stepped onto the stage forBritain’s Got Talent sporting a little pink dress with ruby red shoes.
As she tells the judges, “Hellooo!” in the most adorable accent, you’d never get the sense that this sweet, polite young girl was mere seconds away from blowing the roof off the place.
But then she opens her mouth to sing, leaving everybody floored from the very first note.
Watch:
Holy moly, was that incredible, or was that incredible?Olivia would go on to channel Menzel a few more times, singing “Let It Go” and “Into The Unknown” from Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2, which led to her being rightfully dubbed “the new, undisputed Disney princess” by judge Bruno Tonioli.
As if Olivia weren’t enough living proof, science does tell us that it is entirely possible to be born a gifted singer. After all, our genetics, anatomy, and environment play a huge role in our singing abilities, so it only makes sense that some come into this world with inherent advantages.
However, just like with any athletic endeavor, our singing skills can improve with practice and training. You know "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" have been stuck in your head for weeks anyway, so why not follow in Olivia's footsteps and get started on your own singing journey. Who knows where it will lead you!
This article originally appeared last year.
