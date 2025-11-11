Desperate mom of 9 gives herself an emergency C-section, saving both of their lives
She told her kids to get help before passing out.
Bringing life into the world isn't always as joyous as the media portrays. Several parents come through childbirth with physical, mental, and emotional trauma. But even among the most traumatic deliveries, the birth story of Inés Ramíez, a mother of nine in Mexico, likely catapults to the top of the list of the world's most traumatic births.
The International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics reveals in a case report originally published in December 2003, that a 40-year-old mother of nine gave herself an emergency cesarean section and lived to tell the tale. This wasn't a self-inflicted operation to test her fortitude and pain tolerance. This was an act of desperation, utilizing different areas of personal experience to guide her actions.
The mother lived in Oaxaca, a remote mountain town in Mexico without access to a local hospital. After delivering eight previous children, she's an expert on how childbirth is supposed to go, but during her eighth pregnancy, something went wrong. Labor didn't progress as it should've, and the baby couldn't descend through the birth canal properly, resulting in a stillbirth.
Newborn's first cry marks a fresh beginning.Photo credit: Canva
Living in an extremely rural area with little access to everyday necessities, Ramíez was accustomed to seeing goats slaughtered for food. This knowledge came in handy when she went into labor with her ninth child at home with no other adult around to assist. When her labor stalled, showing the same signs as her previous pregnancy that ended in a stillbirth, the mom became desperate. According to the report she gave the hospital, she knew she had to get the baby out quickly, so she took three shots of hard liquor and cut into her belly. Ramíez's husband was away deer hunting with no idea what was going on at home.
OBGYN Shannon M. Clark shares the story on her Instagram page explaining how the mother was able to successfully perform her own C-section without dying from blood loss.
"She did a right paramedian incision vertically to gain access to her abdomen, so likely she entered somewhere near the midline between the rectus muscles, and then she cut her uterus in the same direction and delivered the male fetus. She didn't report a lot of bleeding, but having done these a gajillion times, incisions that are up and down, either right to the side of the belly button, or above it, or below it, actually do not bleed very much because you get right in between those rectus muscles, and you avoid a lot of vessels that way," Clark explains.
It took her about an hour to complete the emergency surgery. Before passing out, likely from pain and shock, she directed one of her children to get her cousin, who is a local health assistant. The cousin arrived to find the mother still passed out with a gaping wound. Being that the community is so rural, her cousin didn't have proper sutures, so she used a regular sewing needle and cotton thread to close the mother's abdomen. The cousin then transported Ramíez in her car to the nearest clinic, 2.5 hours away, to stabilize her before continuing the drive to the hospital, which is eight hours away.
After making it to the hospital, the doctors there were able to perform surgery to make sure nothing was amiss. They repaired her uterus and abdomen 16 hours after she performed her own C-section with a butcher's knife. The mother healed well, leaving what appears to be a thin scar about six inches long next to her belly button.
People who watched Clark's video can't fathom having the strength to do the same thing, with one woman writing, "I’m a nurse and I don’t think I could do this to myself. To someone else, maaaaaybe, but I’m not sure. The nurse who came out and used a needle and thread to sew this lady up was also incredible."
Newborn baby.Photo credit: Canva
Another says, "Well, when you're on pregnancy number 9 you're pretty much a professional. Whatever brand of liquor she drank should hire her to advertise. Never underestimate the power of love, adrenaline and survival instinct."
Even doctors are impressed: "I have to say, as an OB I am extremely impressed at how straight and nicely done her abdominal incision was."
- Medical student shares how ‘absolutely wild’ her first c-section was to help empower moms ›
- Teacher uses a balloon and ping pong ball to explain childbirth in viral TikTok video ›
- Mom's reaction immediately after an unmedicated birth vs. 4 days later tells a whole story ›
- Women were dying from childbirth at hospitals. This 19th-century doctor figured out why. ›