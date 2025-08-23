upworthy
Movies

A mom showed her Gen Z kids 'Ferris Bueller' and was surprised who they think the real hero is

Gen X and Gen Z apparently see the hero's journey very differently.

Ferris Bueller's Day off, Save Ferris, 80s Movies, Gen X, Gen Z
acommons.wikimedia.org

A photo collage from the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

It's really interesting what nearly 35 years does to the lens of perspective. When my friend invited me to join her family for their once-a-month movie night, she asked which John Hughes movie she should show her 14-year-old twins. The answer was obvious. It had to be something fun, school-related, and iconic. Ferris Bueller's Day Off seemed to be the perfect choice as we Gen X-ers loved it when we were exactly their age in 1986.

The fraternal twins (one boy, one girl) sat down on a rare early Saturday evening when neither had dance practice or a sleepover. We gathered in our comfy clothes, popped some popcorn, and hit "rent now."

They were excited by the opening scene, where an adorable Matthew Broderick (doesn't matter what generation one is, he transcends them all) is pretending to be sick in bed with worrying parents. His sister Jeanie is suspicious and exhausted by his antics, but Ferris prevails. He then proceeds to give a brilliant monologue about eating life up and living in the moment. His now-famous line, Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” is still plastered in quote books and on Bumble profiles.

The twins seemed inspired, and one of them actually teared up in the first five minutes.

- YouTube youtu.be

Spoilers ahead: the movie is pretty simple. Ferris is a super cool high school kid with a beautiful girlfriend, Sloane, played by Mia Sara. His best friend is a depressed hypochondriac named Cameron, who is played to perfection by Alan Ruck. Ferris skips school a lot (nine times!) and grabs each day by the neck. There are themes of hedonism, nihilism, and Taoism, but neither of the twins mentioned that.

The first thing both kids did bring up was how privileged the characters were. Affluent Chicago suburbs, after all, was the setting John Hughes knew best. They also noted, as many have over the years, that Ferris seemed rather selfish and insensitive to what others in his life wanted and needed.

Ferris Bueller, 80s movies, Gen X, Gen Z A Ferris Buellers Day Off Film GIF Giphy Paramount Pictures

There have been many conversations over the years about Cameron being the true hero of the film. He has a story arc, unlike Ferris, that is unwavering. He's sad, but pushes through it and even gets the guts up to stand up to his father after accidentally totaling the old man's prized Ferrari.

In fact, there was a theory that Ferris was a figment of Cameron's imagination—a Fight Club scenario, if you will. Robert Vaux writes on CBR, "The theory holds that the entire day is a fantasy taking place in Cameron's head while he lies sick in bed. His sickness actually supports the theory: once Ferris comes over, it vanishes, and Cameron plunges energetically, if reluctantly, into the events of the day. According to the theory, it's because there are no events of the day. He's still sick at home, and the whole thing is a daydream."

cameron, ferris bueller's day off, 80s movies, john hughes, gen x, gen z Cameron GIF in Ferris Buellers Day Off 80S Giphy, Paramount Pictures

I fully expected the twins to have similar thoughts. If not the Fight Club part, at least the idea that Cameron was the true protagonist. But what they (both of them) said instead was shocking. "No," the daughter told me. "I mean, I liked Ferris and I loved Cameron. But it's Jeanie who's the hero here."

Jeanie, the sister mentioned earlier, was played with pure rage by Jennifer Grey. She spends most of the movie attempting to narc on Ferris rather than enjoying her own beautiful day. She is angry and determined until…she meets a "bad boy" at the county jail, played complete with bloodshot eyes by Charlie Sheen.

Taken aback, their mom pushed back. "Jeanie, the sister? Why?"

The son answers, "She just changes the most. She starts out, like, having it in for Ferris. Really, having it in for EVERYONE. And then she just like figures it out." The daughter adds, "Yeah, in the end she was rooting for Ferris. She came the farthest from where she started and she's the one who kinda saved him."

- YouTube youtu.be

gobsmacked, I turned to Reddit for more answers. In the subreddit r/movies, someone recently posted, "Something I noticed about Ferris Bueller's Day Off." They then proceed to drive the Cameron theory forward. "At the start of the film, Cameron is in bed sickly and not really confident in himself, but as the movie progresses, he starts to get more confidence, and by the end, he gains the courage to stand up to his father."

A Redditor replies with this thoughtful answer: "I've heard it called a flat character arc when the protagonist doesn't change but is instead the catalyst for those around them to change. It's hard to pull off but is often the most satisfying kind of character. Ted Lasso (especially in season one) is a good example."

Others echo that idea, offering up characters like Forrest Gump and The Dude from The Big Lebowski. They stayed exactly the same while the world or others in their lives changed around them. It's described on a YouTube clip as "The moment you realize the main character is not actually the main character."

- YouTube youtu.be

This would give credence to the twins' opinion. But I'd never heard anyone choose Jeanie before (and they weren't swayed by Grey's performance in Dirty Dancing because they haven't seen it yet). When pressed one more time, their answer didn't change. "No doubt, it's the sister. She should have a spinoff." Their mom was so proud and we all totally agree.

This article originally appeared in June.

partnerships

3. This Chihuahua’s extravagant birthday bash

@phoebeparsons__ Tell me you’re a DINK family without telling me #chihuahua #dink #mexican ♬ EVERLASTING LOVE - GROWS

Do you love your dog? Would you throw a birthday party for them? How about a full-out celebration in a Mexican restaurant that includes banners, party hats, and the entire restaurant serenading him? Yeah, we thought not. These pet owners are absolutely "all in" on this dog's birthday, and we love to see it. Not only is this celebration extravagant and clearly well thought-out, people in the comments section are jokingly pointing out that taking a Chihuahua to a Mexican restaurant is a nod to the dog's cultural heritage. If that was intentional, this might be the best dog birthday party we've ever seen.

4. Truly unhinged (and maybe true?) Taylor Swift theories

@grindcitymedia did taylor swift drop super bowl hints? 😲 #swifties #nfl #taylorswift ♬ original sound - grindcitymedia

OK, whether you love Taylor Swift or not, you have to admit that her fans (known as “Swifties”) have an incredible commitment to the fandom (and an eye for detail). Case in point: Last week on her boyfriend’s podcast, Taylor announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was responsible for breaking the internet, and also for spurring a ton of fan theories about the future album and her future performances. In case you didn’t know, Swift is famous for dropping “Easter eggs” that hint at things she’ll be doing in the future, such as when she kept flashing peace signs and dropping the number 2 in her instagram posts in the weeks leading up to her double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April 2024. This time, Swifties have taken to social media to discuss potential Easter eggs that were hidden throughout her podcast appearance. The latest theory? Her constant references to sourdough bread were actually Easter eggs hinting at a 2027 Super Bowl Halftime performance. Only time will tell if that's accurate, but the enthusiasm, the attention to detail, and the hours of research that must have gone into all these fan theories is truly something to behold.

5. This dirt bike birthday surprise 

@dmndboys_

This is why I look forward to fatherhood 🔥

♬ original sound - dmndboys_

These parents didn't give their kid a birthday present—they gave him the best birthday present of all time. Not only did the setup require a lot of thought and planning, but check out this kid's reaction. You can tell this was something he'd been wanting for a long time. Going "all out" and getting such a great response in return—it's something amazing to see.


Pop Culture

Man reluctantly lets teens use his door camera to film a music video. It turned into a masterpiece.

"This gives me hope about the next generation of music," one viewer wrote.

@maplespetdinosaur/Instagram

The kids are alright!

The ‘90s/’00s music scene, especially genres like emo, pop-punk, and nu-metal, have been making a comeback—since the peak of COVID 19, really. Which makes a lot of sense. These styles originally emerged from a time of political and social upheaval as a way for young people to process what insanity was happening all around them and find a healthy way to let out their rage. This music still serves that purpose today, but with the added nostalgic effect of an “old-school” feel.

One teen band, called Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, has perfectly captured this gritty, retro vibe, not just in their now mega-viral song, “Lego,” but in the way they shot their music video…which just so happened to be filmed entirely on a neighbor's ring camera.

In the video, we see lead singer Maple Johns asking though the camera, “is it okay if we use your ring to make a music video, please?” to which the homeowner reluctantly replies, “Uh…yeah I guess…” (Is this part staged? Who knows? Who cares! It adds an awesome touch)

The band then immediately rocks out to a snippet from their song, which very much aligned with their ‘90s inspirations, which include Faith No More, Beastie Boys, and L7.

Watch:

Wasn’t that rad? Having it filmed via the ring cam gives such a fish-eye lens vibe, which all of us olds know is very apropos for the vibe they were going for. Many were even reminded of punk rock icons like Paramore and Avril Lavigne.

All in all, the video left viewers inspired for the future.

“Kids these days, you absolutely have to love their ingenuity. This generation rocks.”

“This gives me hope about the next generation of music. I legitimately enjoyed this song. And I can’t wait to see the whole video.”

'90s, band, music video, music, kids, pop punk Music video shot in fish-eye lens. media4.giphy.com

“Kids making garage bands a thing again is making this year a little better for me.”

In the comments section, the band shared that, like a lot of teens during lockdown, they began watching—and falling in love with— 90s/00s music videos, and were definitely trying to tap into that aesthetic for their own music. Mission accomplished.

'90s, gen alpha, kids, teens, cool, kids, alright The kids are all alright. media0.giphy.com

Pop-punk music has always been a distinct blend of catchy, dance-able (or at least headbang-able) beats paired with pretty emotionally raw lyrics depicting angst, heartbreak, and rebelling against the status quo. “Lego” certainly follows suit, as Johns said the song is a “bully diss track.”

“It’s for anyone who’s ever felt targeted and wants to fight back. A lot of songs about this topic are ‘in your feelings’ type ballads but I wanted to deliver a bully-beat down, a heavy ‘f*** you’ to anyone out there who tries to kill another person’s vibe and confidence. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my own people. Now I want to build that community further through this music.” (Life without Andy)

Just when you thought rock was dead, the kids prove they’ve got it handled. Give “Lego” a listen on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and more.

Pop CultureMusic
Culture

American woman moves to Australia and discovers embarrassing double-meaning of her name

Devyn introduced herself to a group of people and they immediately bust out laughing.

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels and Ethan Brooke/Pexels
A woman is shocked to learn that her name means something totally different in Australia.

When people move abroad, it's normal to experience serious culture shock. Culture shock is a feeling of being disoriented or confused by a different way of life and set or norms than you're used to. You'd think moving from America to another English speaking country wouldn't be so jarring, but you might actually be surprised at how different things can really be even when the bulk of the language and customs overlap nicely.

Devyn Hales, 22, from California, recently moved to Sydney, Australia, on a one-year working visa and quickly found out that she had a lot to learn about her new home.

The first thing that made her feel out of place? Believe it or not, her name. It wasn't going to work Down Under. It all started when a group of men made fun of her on St. Patrick’s Day.

australia, names, americans, living abroad, cultural differences, culture, america, travel, traveling, english language Australia is a lot more than Crocodile Dundee and Steve Irwin. Giphy

After she introduced herself as Devyn, the men laughed at her. "They burst out laughing, and when I asked them why, they told me devon is processed lunch meat,” she told The Daily Mail. It's similar to baloney, so I introduce myself as Dev now,” she said in a viral TikTok video with over 1.7 million views.

For those who have never been to Australia, Devon is a processed meat product usually cut into slices and served on sandwiches. It is usually made up of pork, basic spices, and a binder. Devon is affordable because people buy it in bulk and it’s often fed to children. Australians also enjoy eating it fried, like spam. It is also known by other names such as fritz, circle meat, Berlina and polony, depending on where one lives on the continent. It's like in America, where people refer to cola as pop, soda, or Coke, depending on where they live in the country.

So, one can easily see why a young woman wouldn’t want to refer to herself as a processed meat product that can be likened to boloney or spam.

"Wow, love that for us," another woman named Devyn wrote in the comments. “Tell me the name thing isn't true,” a woman called Devon added.

For Devyn, it could have been worse, as her name was easily shortened to Dev. She could have been named Sheila, which is a slang term for women or girls that also carries slightly derogatory undertones.

@dhalesss

#fypシ #australia #americaninaustralia #sydney #aussie

Besides changing her name, Dev shared some other differences between living in Australia and her home country.

“So everyone wears slides. I feel like I'm the only one with 'thongs'—flip-flops—that have the little thing in the middle of your big toe. Everyone wears slides,” she said. "Everyone wears shorts that go down to your knees and that's a big thing here.”

Dev also noted that there are a lot of guys in Australia named Lachlan, Felix and Jack. (Noah, Oliver, Leo, and William have officially held the top spots for years.)

She was also thrown off by the sound of the plentiful magpies in Australia. According to Dev, they sound a lot like crying children with throat infections. “The birds threw me off,” she said before making an impression that many people in the comments thought was close to perfect.

"The birds is so spot on," a user named Jess wrote. "The birds, I will truly never get used to it," Marissa added.

@dhalesss

Replying to @j🌿 #greenscreenvideo

One issue that many Americans face when moving to Australia is that it is more expensive than the United States. However, many Americans who move to Australia love the work-life balance. Brooke Laven, a brand strategist in the fitness industry who moved there from the U.S., says that Aussies have the “perfect work-life balance” and that they are “hard-working” but “know where to draw the line.”

Despite the initial cultural shocks, Devyn is embracing her new life in Australia with a positive outlook. In a follow-up video, she mentions she hasn't even had many run-ins with Australia's infamous and dangerous creatures like giant spiders and man-eating sharks. There are other perks to living there, as well.

“The coffee is a lot better in Australia, too,” she added with a smile, inspiring others to see the bright side of cultural differences.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

CultureJoy
Celebrity

Bizarre photo of Adele's face explains the viral phenomenon called the Thatcher effect

The 45-year-old optical illusion is still astounding people.

Credit: Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan)

Prepare to get Thatcherized.

Adele has a face that is chiseled into the public's mind. She's been a global icon for two decades with a number of mega hit albums and songs. But this photo might be the most unforgettable of all. Perhaps you’ve seen the image in question previously (it seems to make the rounds every couple of years). But in case you missed it—it’s Adele’s face. Normal, just upside down.

Only it’s not normal. In fact, when you turn Adele’s face right side up, what you notice is that her eyes and mouth were actually right-side up THE ENTIRE TIME, even though the entire head was upside down. So when you turn the head right side up, the eyes and mouth are now UPSIDE-DOWN—and you can’t unsee it. Do you feel like you're Alice in Wonderland yet?

Just wait. Things get even more fascinating. Especially because this optical illusion is over 40 years in the making.

Below you’ll find the Adele photo in question. Go ahead. Take a look at it. Then turn the image upside down.


adele, thatcher effect, psychology Can't. Unsee.scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net

Crazy right? And just a little terrifying?

As the Facebook post explains, this mind-boggling image highlights a phenomenon known as the Thatcher effect. Our brains, so much more used to recognizing faces that are right-side up, have difficulty detecting specific changes once a face is upside down.

margaret thatcher, colleage of thatcher photos, thatcher effect Image manipulation illustrating the Thatcher effect. Rob Bogaerts Image manipulation: Phonebox

Seeing that everything is more or less where it should be, our brains don’t notice anything out of the ordinary in Adele’s face until we turn her face back to a normal position.

The Thatcher effect got its name from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, on whose photograph it was first demonstrated back in 1980 by Peter Thompson, Professor of Psychology at York University.

This demonstration was one of the first to explore just how facial recognition works, and certainly the first to suggest that humans (and monkeys, it turns out) process faces on a more holistic level, rather than by individual components like lips and eyes. There's even evidence that rhesus monkeys and chimpanzees experience the Thatcher effect, meaning it may have deep roots in the evolutionary biology of mammals.

Since its publication, there has been a wealth of research exploring how our brain takes in both subtle and striking facial configurations.


- YouTube www.youtube.com


Funny enough, it was once believed that this illusion only worked on the Prime Minister’s face. But as Adele has proven, anyone can be Thatcherized.

This article originally appeared two years ago.

CelebrityPop Culture
Celebrity

Tributes pour in honoring the legacy of ‘America’s favorite judge’ Frank Caprio

“A modern saint, role model. He left a wonderful legacy of love and compassion.”

Stephanie R. Pereira via Wikimedia Commons

Tributes pour in honoring legacy of Judge Frank Caprio

If you've perused the Internet at any point over the last decade or so, you've likely come across a video of Judge Frank Caprio. His cheerful disposition, compassion and kindness when ruling on traffic cases quickly made him a viral sensation. People who were fortunate enough to have him as their judge appreciated his approach to doling out consequences.

Recently, Judge Caprio's family announced his passing at the age of 88 from pancreatic cancer on his social media page. The post has been shared over 450K times by people who stood in his courtroom and celebrities alike. He was beloved by many and it didn't take long for tributes to flood in from those who will miss his presence in the world.

Judge Frank Caprio; judge caprio; caught in providence; frank caprio; judge caprio funeral; judge caprio death Judge Frank CaprioScreenshot Judge Caprio's Facebook

Caprio served as a chief judge of the Providence, Rhode Island municipal court, where many of his court cases were televised on Caught in Providence. It was clips from that local show shared to the Internet that catapulted him to social media fame. People couldn't get enough of this kind judge and his witty sense of humor. He was known for offering assistance or reducing fees so dramatically the person on the receiving end would burst into tears from relief.

The judge took his time to hear everyone out and ensure that he provided them with a fair chance to pay their fees without going broke. This is something courtroom attendees and viewers both appreciated about Judge Caprio. It's always said that kindness goes a long way but looking at the tributes to the late judge, it's clear that his kindness was life-changing for some.

One man pens a heartfelt response to the news of Judge Caprio's passing, saying, "Its rare that the passing of one man can be such a tragic loss for humanity, but this is one of those cases. He was a rare, beautiful soul, who always thought before he acted. He was a master at perspective, and always put himself in the other person's shoes. The bench has been missing him since he left, and now America and the rest of the world will miss him. I believe there's a beautiful place in Heaven for such outstanding people. Until we see you again Judge, please keep us safe from up above, the same as you did when you were with us. God bless you, your legacy, and your family. Prayers with all rest in peace sir."

Another says, "I will always remember him for his empathy, compassion, kindness and his true nature of being a human. His philosophy 'Just because you have authority, it does not mean you have to exercise that authority in a bad way.' Frank Caprio was more than a judge—he became a symbol of mercy, warmth and understanding within the justice system. May his soul find peace. May his family find the strength to overcome this loss."

Someone else remembers, "I’ll never forget when he excused the 90-year-old man off a ticket when he was going over the speed limit to bring his special needs 65-year-old son to a medical appointment."

"I went before Judge Caprio for a parking ticket. I was parked in the handicap spot cause I had a kidney stone and couldn't wait to go find a regular spot, I needed to get pain medication fast. He told me he was waiving the fine and if I ever needed to go to the hospital for that again, don't worry about where to park just go inside and come back and he would waive that ticket as well. Anytime I ever needed to. God bless that man!" another shares.

One person sums up Judge Caprio best, saying, "Now this is what it means to live a fulfilling life... This is what it means to make impact and touch people's life... This is what life is all about."

Judge Caprio's son David shares that services will be held for his father in Providence, Rhode Island on August 28 for Calling Hours and August 29 for the Funeral Mass. The younger Caprio says that further details will be available at a later time. In the meantime, if you'd like to honor Judge Caprio's legacy of kindness, the Filomena Fund, named after Judge Caprio's late mother, accepts donations that go towards helping to pay traffic tickets to those in need.

CelebrityPop Culture
Community

People 'cooking for one' share their 13 practical tips for saving money and reducing waste

"I batch-cook more, freeze more, and I’m way less anxious about stuff going bad."

Image via Canva/corelens

People who 'cook for one' share their best money-saving tips that minimize food waste.

Cooking for one is a culinary challenge. Not only can cooking for one be difficult financially, but it can lead to food waste.

Thankfully, mastering how to cook for one is something a lot of single people and solo at-home chefs have nailed. They offered their best tips for how to cook for one person while still saving money and minimizing food waste.

These are 13 of the most useful tips to help people who live alone grocery shop, prep, and store food when cooking for one.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Make your freezer your best friend. Cook larger portions (soup, chili, curry, lasagna, etc.) and freeze in single-meal containers. Portion things right away like meat, bread, even pasta sauce cubes in ice trays. Future-you will thank you. A vacuum sealer or silicone freezer molds ('Soupercubes') make it easier." - illeatmyletter

"For freezing 'leftovers'...instead of containers, I use zip lock bags. I freeze them flat(ish) and then once frozen, they can stand up, almost like a filing system. Saves heaps of room in the freezer and you can write what they are above the zippy bits for the full filing system effect." - P2X-555

"Plan meals around one ingredient. If you buy cabbage (or any big veg), plan 2–3 different meals with it that week e.g. gyoza, slaw, stir-fry, soup. Herbs and sauces? Try to use them in multiple recipes so they don’t die in the fridge." - illeatmyletter

@simplysarahhart

Cooking for one certainly takes some getting used to but when you utilize your freezer and batch cooking, it gets easier. Freezer meals aren’t just for large families. You can make them as a single person.

"Another tip is to buy whole if possible - whole heads of lettuce, cabbage, peppers, etc. Lots of fresh veggies last much longer when whole than sliced. You can peel off leaves as you need them or buy when on sale and eat later." - mopasali

"Have a 'use it or lose it' shelf. Keep soon-to-expire food in one visible spot in the fridge so you don’t forget it." - illeatmyletter

@simplysarahhart

Cooking for one certainly takes some getting used to but when you utilize your freezer and batch cooking, it gets easier. Freezer meals aren’t just for large families. You can make them as a single person.


"Shop with purpose. Make the meal plan first, then shop for just those items. Buy smaller quantities when possible (butchers can weigh exact portions, some stores sell single carrots, etc.). Shop more often in smaller amounts rather than giant stock-ups." - illeatmyletter

"Think with framework by Ethan Chloebowski is actually decent, of thinking about ingredient(s) in a framework does saving food and leftover. Personally I'm following this, as it's pretty flexible, can with with eastern/asia and western recipes." - mell1suga

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Flexible recipes are gold. Stir-fries, soups, casseroles, fried rice, stews, all are perfect for tossing in whatever you need to use up." - illeatmyletter

"Don't go grocery shopping or ordering groceries while hungry. You will select far more than planned and appropriate. The same applies to filling your plate and portioning your batch-cooked stuff, do this after you've eaten. Half the plate is reserved for the veggies. And of course every meal starts with a salad (with self-made dressing, usually a vinaigrette variation)." - MaxTheCatigator

"Accept some waste. Several people said: you won’t get it perfect, and that’s fine. Even a little less waste makes a big difference." - illeatmyletter

@fitgreenmind

SINGLE HOUSEHOLD RECIPES 👩‍🍳 Cooking for only one person can be harrrrd, so stay tuned for the next 6 recipes… delicious stuff is coming.😌 - REZEPTE FÜR EINE/N 👩‍🍳 Für nur eine Person zu kochen kann schwer sein, also freu dich auf die nächsten 6 Rezepte … es kommen sehr schmackofatze Sachen.😌 #easyveganmeals #easyrecipes#easyveganrecipes #quickrecipes #vegancooking

"Experiment & preserve. Try homemade kimchi, sauerkraut, or pickling if you’ve got too much cabbage/veg. Blanch and freeze produce for later. Don’t be afraid to freestyle, curry paste + shredded cabbage = surprisingly good meal." - illeatmyletter

"Make sure your fridge is actually cold. Most vegetables can last over a week in a fridge without losing quality. Idk how long we have had the now nub of cabbage in the fridge but it's still fine. Meat will usually last 5-7 days too if it's kept cold enough (ours has a 4th door). You just don't want it so cold it freezes foods. Also there's hot spots and cold spots that can be leveraged. Also how to store food, just about anything that off gasses (potatoes, apples, onions, etc) can most of the time be stored on the counter for a while. Keeping them in the fridge will cause other produce to spoil faster. What you do keep in the fridge, keep the slider vent to closed. Wash lettuce and wrap it in a kitchen towel and it keeps a while." - permalink_save

Keeping food fresh means more flexibility to use it up."Use helpful tools. A few folks mentioned that apps like Oh, a potato! or Cooklist can make it easier to spot recipes that use up what you’ve already got.. Even just keeping a notes app list of what’s in your fridge can help a lot." - illeatmyletter

CommunityJoy
