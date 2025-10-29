Gen X couple boasts hilarious '6 7' Halloween costume to the horror of their Gen Alpha kids
"I don't remember this kind of outrage when we were doing Degeneration X's 'Suck it' back in the day."
When financial analyst Douglas Boneparth and his wife and co-author, Heather, picked out their very simple Halloween costume this year, they had no idea it would become a viral sensation. After all, the costume was merely this: clad in pale blue jeans, they each wore black sweatshirts. Heather had an orange "6," and Douglas had a blue "7."
That's it. Some might wonder what that means, and the answer is, in a very Gen Alpha avant-garde way: Nothing. Nothing at all. It's two numbers with no meaning attached to them, other than someone possibly at some point being that age. (For example, the great lead singer of Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon, just turned 67 on October 27th.)
People Magazine's Skyler Caruso explains how it all started: "The 'six seven' trend derives from the song 'Doot Doot (6 7)' by Skrilla. In the song, the rapper repeats the numbers as lyrics.
TikTok and Instagram popularized the song on social media, making it a commonly used sound for video backing. Users believe the number combination is a reference to 67th Street, a possible nod to Skrilla's background.
Users have also associated the phrase with NBA star LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets guard stands at that exact height, 6′ 7″."
(Video contains some language unsuitable for young readers.)
Official music video for Doot Doot by Skrilla www.youtube.com, Skrilla
But now, with its virality, the original meaning has been lost for most. (My friend's Gen Alpha son said, "We mainly do it to bug people, as an inside joke.") So when the Boneparths stuck up a photo on X, in their "6-7" attire, with the caption "Our kids hate our Halloween costume," it spread quickly and people had some questions—many of which were simply: "Huh?" One X user asks, "Wait, can you explain the meme to me? My kids won't stop saying 'six seven,' but I have no idea what's going on."
Douglas answers, "Nothing is going on. Literally means nothing. I don't remember this kind of outrage when we were doing Degeneration X's 'Suck it' back in the day."
Of course, a few people attempted to troll, but Douglas wasn't flummoxed. "It's the best way to kill a meme," to which he replies, "You're welcome." Another grumpily announces, "And now the meme is dead." Douglas writes back, "Mission accomplished."
Some accuse the couple (who both do seem to have perfect hair) of "being AI," to which Douglas retorts, in the spirit of the absurdity of Gen Alpha itself, "AI is us."
The truth is, the Boneparths are very much NOT AI. Douglas is an author, money expert, and the president of a wealth management firm in New York. His wife, Heather, was a corporate attorney turned director of business and legal affairs at a law firm. Upworthy had a chance to speak with Douglas about the costume, his kids, his work, and everything in between.
Upworthy: How did you even know about "6" and "7?"
Boneparth: "Our daughters are nine and six, so their school is pretty much inundated with the whole 67 thing. I am also a creature of Internet culture, so it started popping up in various online channels that I follow. Of course, I immediately looked up what it all meant so I could properly be in the discourse."
Upworthy: What did your kids really think of the idea?
Boneparth: "Our kids found it amusing. But I think deep down inside they knew the top was in. I mean, how much longer can this thing go on?"
Upworthy: Have there been other costumes you or your wife have worn in years past that they've loved or hated?
Boneparth: "Ironically, my birthday is on Halloween, so I don’t get dressed up too much. If I do, it’s probably to be a part of whatever costume theme they’re doing. This year, my younger daughter is Rumi from K-pop Demon Hunters. She asked me to be a Saja Boy. That’s what I’ll be when we go trick-or-treating."
Upworthy: Since you're "in the know"—what are the ultimate go-to costumes for kids this year?
Boneparth: "Obviously, anything K-pop Demon Hunters is going to be super popular. Wednesday Addams, Wicked, and Labubus are all in the mix. My older daughter is Saquon Barkley from the Eagles. Go Birds."
This week, the Boneparths actually have a book release called Money Together: How to find fairness in your relationship and become an unstoppable financial team. Douglas assures that while it was helpful to go viral just before their book launched, it was not planned—just a very happy coincidence.