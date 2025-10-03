Mom's 'book report' approach is a brilliant way to deal with baffling Gen Alpha slang
"It's not that deep" is not an acceptable answer.
I know it’s our lot in life as we get older to not jive with whatever slang the cool kids come up with, but the Gen Alpha lingo has simply crossed a line, hasn’t? Literally saying “6 7” to signify…nothing? Absurdism has its place, but are we, the ones charged with guiding our future leaders of tomorrow into adulthood, seriously gonna stand idly by and let that kind of brainrot slide? Nay, I say nay!
Thankfully, one mom has come up with a brilliant way to respond to what nonsense parents might hear coming out of their kids' mouths.
“What I've been doing with my two sons is I’ve been ‘book reporting’ them,” said content creator @Dewwwdropzz in a TikTok.
Essentially, what she means is that any time her kids come home and say something ludicrous like “6 7,” she has them do research on where the term actually came from. “We go on a journey together, and we decide to research what that means, where it comes from, why it happened, and where it stemmed from.”
So far, her kids haven’t rebutted with another Gen Alpha phrase, “It’s not that deep,” primarily because they are already being taught that everything is, in fact, interconnected in some way. However, if she ever does hear those words, you can bet that there will be a book report on it.
@juventus 6 7 🗣️‼️‼️‼️ #meme #67 #UCL #juventus #bvb (meme assets: @🦬🏹Первобытный🏹🦬 ♬ original sound - Sanity
This is a pretty cool idea, as it addresses questionable behavior without resorting to punishment, while also helping kids develop critical thinking, research skills, curiosity, and, perhaps most importantly, the wherewithal to not mindlessly parrot what they hear from others. All attributes that feel rather…vital, in this day and age, wouldn't you agree?
Other folks seemed to be on board with the concept and were eager to try it out themselves.
“This is probably the best thing you can do for your kid. I’m going to start this with mine.”
“I’m putting this in the back pocket for sure.”
Others, including parents and teachers, shared similar strategies they've already incorporated.
@mrcoachwhitehead and that’s what that means! #fyp #foryou #teachersoftiktok #education #highschoolteacher ♬ original sound - eazye_editz
"My rule is that they can't use words if they don't know the meaning," a commenter wrote. "This started after my oldest (8 at the time) came home saying ‘uwu.’ He heard it at school and thought it was a funny sound. Which is fine, but words have meaning. I don't want him hearing offensive words and causing someone harm just because they ‘sound cool.”
“If one of my students keeps interrupting saying these things I ask them to please stand up and explain what they are saying to the class, what it means, and why it is so vitally important that we needed to hear it right now," a teacher wrote. "If one actually knows we applaud because they not only knew but had the bravery to give an impromptu lesson. That has happened twice in 3 years. Usually they apologize and choose to stop.’”
Others were begging that the meaning “6 7” be explained. Again, people, it’s intentionally meaningless. Hilarious, right? Let’s just pray it goes the way of “cheugy.”