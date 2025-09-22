Music teacher cleverly uses Gen Alpha slang to teach rhythm and it's surprisingly effective
Hey, whatever works.
The idea of teaching middle school is daunting enough for most people, but the idea of teaching music to middle schoolers is a whole other ball game. Picture the energy, attention spans, hormones, and social chaos of a couple dozen budding adolescents. Now hand them all instruments they barely know how to play, and imagine trying to teach them anything.
Seriously, we do not pay teachers enough. Even if you love kids and excel at your job, it's not easy, which is why seeing a teacher use an innovative method of getting kids' attention and effectively teaching them a skill is always impressive.
A music teacher shared a video of a lesson on music reading that uses Gen Alpha slang terms to learn rhythm—a notoriously tricky thing to teach kids—and it's making the viral rounds. Watch:
@goodvibes4lili
Trying to relate to todays youth. 🥴🎶 Thank you @Shalisha Turps #musicteacher #teachertok #middleschool
If you don't know what those slang terms mean, don't worry about it. Some Gen Alpha slang literally doesn't mean anything, so it's not really worth it to try to keep up. This teacher knows the lingo, though, and she's using it to her advantage.
Traditionally, rhythm reading has been taught using "ta" and "ti" for quarter notes and eighth notes, but that doesn't have quite the same catchiness. It's not unheard of for music teachers to use words to teach rhythm, but using the slang that's currently popular takes it to another level.
The idea appears to have originated with music teacher Shalisha Turps, who shared a similar version on her TikTok page and encouraged people to use it if it's helpful. She also said she has kids get into small groups and come up with their own words to match the rhythms.
@drummergirlturps_
Fun and engaging ways to teach rhythmic patterns in the classroom. They can come up with their own afterwards in groups! #musiclesson #rhythm #drums #music #drummersoftiktok
People in the comments are loving the innovation and the way she met the kids where they are in order to help them learn:
"Ok but this is actually amazing teaching. They’ll probably remember this into their 30s for some reason. I still know the quadratic equation because we learned a silly song for it."
"As a future music teacher i know for a fact that these kids will always remember eighth notes equaling 'clock it.''
"This is such good music theory application. Pedagogy that’s engaging. 🔥🔥🔥"
"The sign of any great teacher is their ability to teach in a way that the kids are able to understand and learn what they are being taught. wonderful job."
Gen Alpha already has its own slang. Giphy
Not everyone loved it, however. Many commenters flat out lamented the use of silly slang, while others begrudgingly admitted that it worked well, even if they found it cringey.
"Unfortunately, this is effective. 😭 She’s presenting content in a way that they understand and are engaged by. As much as it makes me and all y’all cringe, this is great teaching, keep it up!!!"
"Do I hate it? Yes. Did it work? Also yes."
"You laugh but unironically the sigma rizz and six seven ones helped conceptualize those rhythms to me better than i remember learning in school. 💀💀"
"All these people complaining in the comments and as a music teacher I'm like, their rhythm sound great for how young their voices sound."
Clearly, even if it rubs some of us older folk the wrong way, the approach is working. If kids are engaged and genuinely learning, and nothing truly objectionable is happening, that's the sign of an effective teaching tool. Nobody has to get it but the kids, so kudos to this teacher and others who find creative and culturally responsive ways to help their students learn.