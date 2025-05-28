Language expert gives incredible speech to high school students using only Gen Alpha slang
"Keep cooking, stay goated, never be mid."
With nearly 10 million subscribers/followers—and over one billion views across social media platforms—you may know Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约. He's a linguist who is so curious and immersed in other languages, he finds meaning in being able to speak to different cultures with depth.
His given name is Arieh Smith, and he's a 30-something New Yorker with an astonishing gift for communication. In short, he's a polyglot. According to Euronewsthey describe the "polyglot" as, of course, some fluent in French, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese, but also "dabbles in Yoruba, Navajo, Fuzhounese, Wolof, and Hindi."
He also speaks Portuguese, Yiddish (he's of Jewish Ashkenazi descent), Tamil, and Telugu alongside other Chinese dialects at a "conversational level." He even shocked some Dubliners by speaking Gaeilge that some native Irish didn't understand.
In fact, here he is "surprising strangers in every language."
Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约www.youtube.com
In an interview with Euro News Travel, he shares why learning Mandarin at an early age meant so much to him:
“I think the reason why I continued studying it to the extent that I did was… I got very positive feedback from Chinese people, very early on.”
The idea that he is able to connect with so many worldwide is meaningful to him. But it's equally important to those with whom he's connecting—especially in cultures where a language might be dying out.
"I think people want their culture to be seen and heard. If you know how to say something in their language — or if you even know that their country, culture, and food exist — it’s a sign of respect and people really appreciate that.”
If one can cross cultural and linguistic boundaries, why not generational ones too? When asked to speak at Westtown High School, he was up for the challenge. From his YouTube description:
"I was invited… as a language expert about the importance of learning languages, in front of a full auditorium of high school and middle school students. But instead of just telling the students why language matters… I decided to show them."
Dressed as a "nerdy professor," complete with bowtie and horn-rimmed glasses, he begins while the enthusiastic middle and high school kids restlessly listen. "A huge W to be vibing here at Westtown High School for Languages Week. But Chat, Chat, let's lock in. Bro came prepared."
The students begin to erupt with laughter.
He continues, "Now I know it's giving delulu for this chewby goober to speak in such Skibidi brain rot."
Now the audience seems totally sold.
"But if you'll bear with me, I'll put the fries in the bag in just a second. I do actually have a message here." (And then under his breath, he adds, "Type s--t.")
"No cap, I was dead ass pressed about learning this language, but I had to absorb the drip so I wouldn't get aired by your generation. High key, people think Gen Alpha slang is just memes and brain rot. But on God, it's giving a linguistic glow-up core, happening IRL."
"Every time you drop a GYAT or 'it's giving,' you're legit patching the English language DLC with fresh updates. Literally shifting the English meta. Language evolves because you're constantly cooking new ways to pass the vibe check. And honestly, your memes finna hit as the textbook vocab of tomorrow. Bet."
A woman says "it's giving..."Giphy, CocoJuice GIF
"And this is exactly why learning language hits different. Just like your casual Pookie talk could soon be the dictionary definition, picking up another language gives you front-row seats to how people around the world give the deets. It's like unlocking infinite drip. Allowing you to catch dubs across cultures, connect deeper with the squad and stan new perspectives that would otherwise leave you ghosted.
Languages aren't just sus grammar rules, fam. They're the ultimate Rizz for becoming a real one everywhere you pull up. It’s the GigaChad energy for me.
So knowing languages isn't mid. But it's not just a flex either. It's an infinite money glitch that slaps. People finna get pressed saying languages are chopped or too hard. Don't listen, Bestie, they're just salty because their language game is dog water. Being multilingual is OD. Letting you stan cultures, vibe with international fam, and utterly Mog your career. No cap, speaking another language lets you go off, turning you into an absolute conversation Rizzler.
So yeah Chat, that's the sauce. Keep cooking, stay goated, never be mid. And FR, study hard and go Rizz up that knowledge."
A penguin winks Giphy, GIF by Pudgy Penguins
The crowd applauds uproariously. Just as if they were a small, tribal group hanging on to their traditional and unique way of communication, these kids seemed to enjoy being seen and understood. Also, they got a huge laugh out of a seminar they might have otherwise found boring. Bet.