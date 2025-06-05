Millennial shocked when she asks Gen Alpha sister what's new on the Disney Channel
Young people are literally losing the plot.
Twenty-seven-year-old Amelia Ritthaler was hoping to “connect” with her 13-year-old sister. Naturally, she attempted to break the ice with a seemingly universal subject: television.
“I was like, ‘so girl, like, what's cool on Disney Channel these days,” Ritthaler recalled in a now-viral TikTok clip.
What Ritthaler didn’t take into account, however, is that Gen Alphas like her sister are growing up in a completely different world, one that has always been entirely digital (even more so than that of their Gen Z predecessors). If she had, maybe this answer wouldn’t have been so jarring:
“I don’t watch plot-based media.”
That’s right. No TV, no movies, no books, not even games. Well, unless you count watching folks online playing said games. In an interview with Newsweek, Ritthaler shared that her little sis is “obsessed” with watching Youtubers play Minecraft.
Ritthaler’s sister is certainly not an outlier. According to a blog from Basis Technologies, YouTube is indeed the preferred platform of choice, with Alphas averaging 84 minutes per day on it, typically watching easy to consume, instantly gratifying short form videos, ala “storytimes,” “reviews,” “day in the life” clips, etc.
And while it might not be a surprise that Gen Alpha’s prefer this type of content…to not partake in plot-based media, i.e. good old fashion storytelling, at all? That’s what’s getting under people’s skin.
For one thing, it feels so foreign, as so many of us had such an intense connection to the stories we grew up with. As one person shared in another TikTok, “that’s where my whole personality came from!”
Aside from helping us carve out our personal preferences, stories of various forms teach us about empathy, broadening our perspective, and thinking creatively and critically. Not that all "plot-based media" is good, of course, but there's power in a plot done well. The thought of those values not being fostered is sad and troubling.
As one viewer lamented, “kids are genuinely not engaging with storytelling anymore, which is about as horrifying as it sounds. One of the oldest human pursuits and kids are just not doing it.”
Another added, “plot-based media has served a central role in developing a common culture. If everything you watch is curated for you and you leave the second you’re bored, you’ll have less in common with those around you.”
As people have noted, what’s even more concerning is what all this means for this generation’s focus, objectivity, and literacy. This has been reflected in many woes shared by education providers who’ve seen these struggles firsthand, including behavioral issues, a lack of interest in learning, and not being able to read or write proficiently. Granted, many blame these problems on the increased use of screens overall, but perhaps another factor is the increased consumption of plotless media.
Sure, technology has and continues to change the way we all consume media, not just Gen Alpha. But never have we seen it cause children to drastically disengage from activities that invoke their imagination. It’s understandable that older folks are genuinely scared, and what could be a better reminder for parents to teach kids the value of good stories? You certainly don’t have to seek them out on the Disney Channel, but they are still out there, and vital as ever.