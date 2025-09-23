Linguist clearly demonstrates how 'thinking is walking' in English and it's just so cool
You'll never see "by the way" and "of course" the same way again.
Language is fascinating. The way humans have come up with literally thousands of languages to communicate with one another, the grammatical structures we've concocted, the fact that we learn our native tongues so naturally, and how powerful words can be are all testaments to how cool language is. But when you drill down even further, language gets even cooler, and in ways that most of us aren't even aware of.
Linguist and self-professed "etymology nerd" Adam Aleksic shared a video on TikTok explaining how many common phrases we use for thinking directly reference walking. We often use metaphors in our speech, of course, but there are many that we likely don't even recognize as metaphors.
We use metaphors all the time. Giphy
He starts with "by the way," which literally means being next to the way, or the path we're supposed to be on. It indicates that we're taking a mental detour from the path we were supposed to be on to introduce something unrelated. On the other hand, when we're talking about something that is actually on the path we're meant to be on, we say, "of course," which literally means "of the path."
"We use this metaphor all the time when we say, 'you're on track' or 'you're way off,' literally implying that you're not where you should be on the 'path' of thinking," Aleksic says, explaining that there's a greater metaphor at play here that "thinking is walking."
Once you see some examples, it becomes so clear. Our minds "race" or "wander," our thoughts "stray," and we "arrive" at conclusions.
@etymologynerd
"Via" just meant "road" in Latin #etymology #linguistics #language
"All this relies on physical motion, even though your mind is stationary," says Aleksic. "But it's from that idea—that thoughts can walk—that we can then go ahead and make statements about our own cognition. Like how I just used 'from'—originally a preposition for motion—and 'go ahead' to indicates continuation…Once you know thoughts can walk, you can 'follow' them down 'a line of thinking' until you 'come to' a resolution."
Even a saying as common as "Way to go!" is a metaphor indicating that you are on the correct path.
Once you start thinking about it, it's easy to come up with many more examples of how we conceptualize thinking as walking:
"Let's circle back."
"Walk me through your thinking."
"I'm backtracking here."
"The thought crossed my mind."
"No way."
"Let's move on."
We use physical movement metaphors to conceptualize ideas. Giphy
Some commenters shared that their languages use similar metaphors:
"In Norwegian you can say 'du er på helt på bærtur' when someone is way off, and it means that you are on a berry trip—specifically blueberry trip."
"In Czech, you say btw as ''mimochodem', while mimo means outside and chodem means a step or a walk, so literally meaning by the walk."
"En passant in french is the same way. It's like 'I passed near this thought' while on my way to another thought."
There's something to be said for "thinking is walking" even beyond the metaphorical way we describe our thoughts. Many of the world's greatest thinkers were also obsessive walkers.
In 2014, Marily Oppezzo and Daniel Schwartz of Stanford University conducted a foundational series of studies on 176 people, mostly college students, to see if walking had any effect on different types of thinking. They found that participants who walked instead of sitting or being pushed in a wheelchair consistently came up with more creative responses on tests commonly used to measure creative thinking, such as thinking of alternate uses for common objects or coming up with original analogies to capture complex ideas. In one test, they had some people walk outside and others walk on a treadmill, neither of which seemed to make a difference. Wherever people walked, their answers were more creative than those who sat or were pushed in a wheelchair.
"Thinking is walking" and waking can also help us think. Photo credit: Canva
“Incorporating physical activity into our lives is not only beneficial for our hearts but our brains as well," Oppezzo said. "This research suggests an easy and productive way to weave it into certain work activities." Could we perhaps say, "walking is thinking" in addition to "thinking is walking"?
A 2021 study of students in Japan found similar correlations between walking and strong responses on alternate use tests that measure divergent thinking.
So it appears at least some types of thinking are enhanced by walking, which of course makes it all the more fun that we use so many walking metaphors to describe our thoughts.
You can follow Adam Aleksic for more on TikTok here or check out his book, Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language, here.