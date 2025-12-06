Neuroscience coach shares 5 things to tell yourself every day to reach your full potential
Just about all of us have something we’d like to improve in our lives. Most of us would like to be more resilient, more proactive in accomplishing our goals, break bad habits, remain open to change, and stay calm when we are emotionally triggered.
Ed Janes, a life coach who uses scientifically proven neurological research to help people improve their lives, says these changes all start in our minds, specifically with our beliefs. In a recent TikTok video, he shared the five beliefs that we should all adopt to change our lives for the better.
“I don't know who needs to hear this, but here are the five best beliefs to have, backed by neuroscience. If you have these, pat yourself on the back. And if you don't have these, start to integrate them,” he opens the video.
Note: I have simplified Jane’s explanations so they are easier to understand for everyone.
1. “My emotions are data, not my identity”
When you are emotionally affected by something that you read on the Internet or that someone tells you face-to-face, realize that the emotions you experience are just a symptom of the situation and do not reflect who you are as a person. This belief activates the prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain associated with impulse control, and the emotional part of your brain relaxes, allowing you to think more clearly.
2. “My actions create clarity.”
Do you have a project you’d love to start but never feel it’s the right time? This belief actually trains your brain to avoid taking action, leading to predictive paralysis and overthinking. However, once you take the first steps on the task, whether it’s the perfect moment or not, your body floods with adrenaline and dopamine, which reward you with clarity to proceed with your project. “Stop waiting for the perfect moment. It's intellectualized procrastination,” Janes' says.
Jane's words echo those of Napoleon Hill, author of the 1937 mega bestseller Think and Grow Rich. In the book, he says that if you want to do something, start now. “Do not wait: the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, better tools will be found as you go along."
3. “Pain is neurofeedback, not punishment”
Reframing discomfort as feedback activates the part of the brain that helps guide you through stressful situations and increases your threshold for stress. In the long run, activating this belief when you experience physical pain will help you build a pain threshold and remain calm in stressful situations.
4. My identity drives my behaviour, not my willpower
Let’s say you have a problem with wasting your time doomscrolling. Janes says you should change your self-concept from someone who doom-scrolls to someone who isn’t interested in what’s happening on [insert your social media platform]. When you change to the new belief, the parts of your brain associated with habit formation will kick into action. “So when you change your identity, you will change your actions,” the name says.
5. “My brain can change at any age”
When you genuinely believe that your brain still has the power to change, the areas of the brain associated with learning (the hippocampus, basal ganglia, and prefrontal cortex) begin to fire up. “So when you actually give yourself this belief, it already starts making you learn faster, deal with emotions better, you regulate yourself better, and you also come back from your losses and become more resilient,” Janes says.
Janes’ video does a great job at explaining the brain science behind why we can easily get stuck with unproductive habits. It seems that our minds are afraid of pain, change, and taking action. But the good news is that when we change what we think is possible by accepting new beliefs. We can develop a mind eager to adopt new habits that make us happier, healthier, and more successful.