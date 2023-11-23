Woman's simple, drill-free garland hanging trick hailed the ultimate Christmas decor hack
All of the holiday magic, with zero of the fuss.
TikTok is a wonderful hub of ingenious hacks, and that goes double for holiday decorating.
With Christmas just around the corner—and plenty of folks already infusing that Christmas aesthetic into their homes—this viral tip for hanging garland might be a gamechanger for those who love to get festive but hate tedious labor.
Not only is this hack easy to do, it requires zero drilling, eliminating any potential damage to the walls (apartment dwellers, rejoice).
Home decor blogger @thekwendyhome explains.
“Here’s a Christmas decorating hack for you: Damage free garland hanging with a shower curtain rod,” she wrote in the caption of a video posted to her TikTok channel focused on all kinds of nifty home hacks.
“I took the shower curtain from our guest bathroom and tested this out for myself,” she continued. “It has held up really well! I even put my heavy Norfolk pine garlands on and it didn’t budge. This is perfect for renters and those who don’t want to put nails in their walls. And an added bonus is that you don’t get a crick in your neck or get tired arms from decorating.”
Her suggestions are as follows:
- Use a shower curtain rod and tighten at an entry. (Wayfair currently has an adjustable golden curtain rod for less than $20, with great reviews)
- Drape and wrap your shower rod with a garland. You might need two for a fuller look.
- Remember to fluff your garland.
- Weave twinkle light into your garland.
- Add your accent — whether that’s ornaments or an additional sparkly garland (or both).
- Raise your shower rod to your desired height and tighten.
- Then turn on your twinkle lights and enjoy the magic.
This tip quickly got millions of views, with people calling it a “genius” idea. And @thekwendyhome has even more brilliant, cost effective holiday decor tips where that came from.
Like this hack for creating the same gingerbread houses you see at Crate & Barrel for a fraction of the cost.
@thekwendyhome Let’s make these gingerbread houses on a budget! I shared this DIY last year but saw that PB is making selling them this year for $50-70 a pop so I figured I’ll share it again! You can snag these birdhouses from the dollar store or from Michaels. Spray paint them brown and the key is to use joint compound as frosting. It gives a much more realistic look and you can make those 3D drippy designs and icicles hanging off your gingerbread house roof tops! It’s super easy to make a budget friendly. This is the perfect diy for your next crafty party with friends and family. Plus you can display these year after year. #christmascrafts #christmas2023 #diychristmas #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #homemadechristmas #homemadedecor #homeadedecorations #deckthehalls #gingerbreadhouses #kidfriendlycrafts #kidcraft #kidcrafts ♬ Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory - Theme - Geek Music
Or some Christmas garland using upcycled tomato paste tubes.
@thekwendyhome This upcycled garland is such a beautiful diy. Let’s give a tube of tomato paste a new lease on life! @_hausimwald_ on Insta captured my imagination with this beautiful diy and now I can’t stop! It is perfect for your autumnal decor, Thanksgiving and for Christmas. It gives me all the cozy cottagecore feelings. The possibilities are endless. Imagine cutting out your own Merry Christmas garland or any letter garland. You can do little moons 🌙 and stars ✨. Or even little mushrooms. In other words, I need more tomato or mustard tubes! What other packaging can we upcycle? #christmas2023 #diychristmas #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #diy #handmadedecor #homemadechristmas #homedecor#deckthehalls #garland #upcycle #upcycleddecor ♬ Twinkling Lights (Reimagined) - Auni
Christmas can be a time when people feel so pressured to spend money that they end up not fully enjoying the holiday. But there’s almost always a workaround, and sometimes it’s more fun to get creative than simply purchasing anyway. Bottom line: tis the season to be jolly, in whatever way feels best.