Family

Do you think its better to have a 'living room family' or a 'bedroom family'?

Where you spend time says a lot about your family.

A family having fun together in the living room.

TikTok user alexxx1915 recently posted a short video with the caption: "I just learned the term 'living room family' and I never understood why my kids never played in their rooms when I always did as a kid." She briefly shows her kids hanging out in the living room with their pet dog and some toys scattered around the floor, before panning to her own face and giving a sort of sentimental look. The simple, ten-second clip struck a huge nerve with parents, racking up over 25 million views and thousands of heartfelt comments.


@alexxx1915

#livingroomfamily #fypシ

What are "living room families" and "bedroom families"?

This idea has been going around for a while on social media.

Simply put, a living room family is a family that congregates in the living room, or any common space in the household. Kids play in the same space where the adults relax — and things are often messy, as a result. Everyone interacts with each other and spends lots of time together. Bedrooms are reserved mostly for sleeping and dressing.

A bedroom family, on the other hand, is where the kids spend more time in their rooms. They play there, watch TV, and maybe even eat meals. Typically, the main rooms of the house are kept neat and tidy — you won't find a lot of toys scattered about — and family time spent together is more structured and planned ahead rather than casual.


"Living room families" has become the latest aspirational term on TikTok. Everyone wants to be a living room family!

The implication of being a bedroom family, or having 'room kids', is that perhaps they don't feel safe or comfortable or even allowed to take up room in the rest of the house, or to be around the adults. "I remember my brother coming round once and he just sat in silence while watching my kids play in the living room. After a while he looked at me and said 'It's so nice that your kids want to be around you'" one commenter said on alexxx1915's video.

"I thought my kids hated their rooms 🥺 turns out they like me more" said another. "You broke a generational curse. Good job mama!" said yet another.

There's so much that's great about having a family that lives out in the open — especially if you were raised feeling like you had to hide in your room.

In my household, we're definitely a living room family. We're around each other constantly, and the house is often a mess because of it. Learning about this term makes me feel a little better that my kids want to be around us and feel comfortable enough to get their 'play mess' all over the living room.

The mess is a sign of the love and comfort we all share together.

But the big twist is that it's also perfectly fine if your kids — and you! — like a little more solitary time.

kid, bedroom, alone time, solitary child, toys, kids rugA boy playing with toys on the floor.Gavyn Alejandro/Unsplash

Being a 'bedroom family' is actually perfectly OK.

There's a similar discourse that took place last year about living room parents vs bedroom parents. The general consensus seemed to be that it was better to be a living room parent, who relaxed out in the open versus taking alone time behind closed doors.

But it really doesn't have to be one or the other, and neither is necessarily better. Making your kids feel relegated to their room is, obviously, not great. It's not a good thing if they feel like they're not allowed to exist in and play in the rest of the house. But if they just like hanging out in their room? Nothing wrong with that at all! And same goes for parents.

Alone time is important for parents and kids alike, and everyone needs different amounts of it to thrive. Kids with certain special needs, like being on the autism spectrum, may be absolutely thrilled to spend lots of time in their rooms, for example.

In 2023, there was a similar debate on TikTok where parents sounded off on whether they were bedroom parents or living room parents. In this situation, the parents spent the majority of the time in their bedroom, while the kids were in the living room, or they spend time in the living room with their kids. According to Marissa Kile, the video's creator, this made the parents' bedroom feel like a "scared space" where the kids didn't feel comfortable.


@maroo927

I DONT hang out in my room.. its just a sleeping zone. Anyone else? #sleepzone #donthangout #herdofkids #fyp #sahm #foryoupage #missouri #

This article originally appeared last year.

Joy

Little girl entered a talent show without telling her mom, and the crowd was here for it

This is what pure confidence looks like.

Photo credit: Canva

A little girl peaking through stage curtains.


One little girl is somersaulting her way into people’s hearts, and reminding us all of how important it is to put yourself out there every once in a while.

In a now-viral TikTok clip posted by @ashleydkennedy14, we learn that her kindergarten-aged niece had apparently entered herself into a talent show without telling her mom—a feat that involved forging mom’s signature onto a permission slip, no less.

And just what did this “act” consist of? Somersaults. Lots of ‘em. Six, to be exact. Also one cartwheel, for good measure. She’d basically deliver one roll, wait for uproarious applause, then do another one. Solid routine, if you ask us.

Honestly, it’s hard to tell which aspect of this moment is more endearing: watching this little girl valiantly overcome a wee bit of shyness—and in the process tapping into some pretty captivating stage presence—or seeing how enthusiastic the audience was to support her. Just good, wholesome stuff all around.

Watch:

@ashleydkennedy14 lol. I’m ☠️☠️. She signed the form herself. #fyp #lol #funny #talentotiktok ♬ Get Ready - Steve Aoki Vocal Radio Edit - 2 Unlimited

Even online viewers were taken aback by this girl’s fearlessness. Or rather, her determination to keep going, in spite of her fear.

“I need to know what her parents did because this is CEO level confidence and I am here for it.”

“She was like oh 🤸 u like that 🤸”

talent show, funny kids, funny kids videos, wholesome, kids, kids dance, kids gymnastics, family, endearingNailed it. media4.giphy.com

“Im honestly impressed by her independence. She signed herself up and was confident that she had it. Good job mama.”

“She will go far in life. Courage is everything.”

Others noted how kind the crowd was to cheer her on.

“For the people who clapped, as a mother: THANK YOU. it means a lottt.”

“The cheers from the crowd are the best.”

“Ok. because the crowd passed the vibe check. We cheer over here, be brave!”

Funnily enough, plenty of other folks chimed in with similar stories of kiddos sneaking into talent shows…with talents they may or may not have actually possessed.

“My son tried to sign himself up to do karate at his school talent show…he’s never been to a karate class in his life…”

talent show, funny kids, funny kids videos, wholesome, kids, kids dance, kids gymnastics, family, endearingWatch out, she knows karate!media1.giphy.com

“My daughter entered herself into the talent show in 1st grade and didn’t say anything. She played the piano… she had never played piano in her life til that day lol I need that confidence.”

“My brother did this! He played harmonica for the whole school. He doesn’t know how to play the harmonica.”

While this girl might receive a stern talking to about the importance of not forging signatures, her story is nonetheless a prime example of how kids can really shine when left on their own to take risks, try new things, and opt for exploration over perfection. It can be hard for parents to not want to protect their little ones from failure (whatever that means), but life often provides moments just like this to remind them that taking a step back is a precious opportunity to help instill some self advocacy.

It’s just like the old saying goes, “Leap, and the net will appear.” Or in this case…somersault, and the cheers will follow.

Culture

Language expert gives incredible speech to high school students using only Gen Alpha slang

"Keep cooking, stay goated, never be mid."

YouTube, Canva

Xiaomanyc gives a speech to Alpha Gen for Language Week

With nearly 10 million subscribers/followers—and over one billion views across social media platforms—you may know Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约. He's a linguist who is so curious and immersed in other languages, he finds meaning in being able to speak to different cultures with depth.

His given name is Arieh Smith, and he's a 30-something New Yorker with an astonishing gift for communication. In short, he's a polyglot. According to Euronewsthey describe the "polyglot" as, of course, some fluent in French, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese, but also "dabbles in Yoruba, Navajo, Fuzhounese, Wolof, and Hindi."

He also speaks Portuguese, Yiddish (he's of Jewish Ashkenazi descent), Tamil, and Telugu alongside other Chinese dialects at a "conversational level." He even shocked some Dubliners by speaking Gaeilge that some native Irish didn't understand.

In fact, here he is "surprising strangers in every language."

Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约www.youtube.com

In an interview with Euro News Travel, he shares why learning Mandarin at an early age meant so much to him:

“I think the reason why I continued studying it to the extent that I did was… I got very positive feedback from Chinese people, very early on.”

The idea that he is able to connect with so many worldwide is meaningful to him. But it's equally important to those with whom he's connecting—especially in cultures where a language might be dying out.

"I think people want their culture to be seen and heard. If you know how to say something in their language — or if you even know that their country, culture, and food exist — it’s a sign of respect and people really appreciate that.”

If one can cross cultural and linguistic boundaries, why not generational ones too? When asked to speak at Westtown High School, he was up for the challenge. From his YouTube description:

"I was invited… as a language expert about the importance of learning languages, in front of a full auditorium of high school and middle school students. But instead of just telling the students why language matters… I decided to show them."


Dressed as a "nerdy professor," complete with bowtie and horn-rimmed glasses, he begins while the enthusiastic middle and high school kids restlessly listen. "A huge W to be vibing here at Westtown High School for Languages Week. But Chat, Chat, let's lock in. Bro came prepared."

The students begin to erupt with laughter.

He continues, "Now I know it's giving delulu for this chewby goober to speak in such Skibidi brain rot."

Now the audience seems totally sold.

"But if you'll bear with me, I'll put the fries in the bag in just a second. I do actually have a message here." (And then under his breath, he adds, "Type s--t.")

"No cap, I was dead ass pressed about learning this language, but I had to absorb the drip so I wouldn't get aired by your generation. High key, people think Gen Alpha slang is just memes and brain rot. But on God, it's giving a linguistic glow-up core, happening IRL."

"Every time you drop a GYAT or 'it's giving,' you're legit patching the English language DLC with fresh updates. Literally shifting the English meta. Language evolves because you're constantly cooking new ways to pass the vibe check. And honestly, your memes finna hit as the textbook vocab of tomorrow. Bet."

alpha generation, slang, linguistics, words, languageA woman says "it's giving..."Giphy, CocoJuice GIF

"And this is exactly why learning language hits different. Just like your casual Pookie talk could soon be the dictionary definition, picking up another language gives you front-row seats to how people around the world give the deets. It's like unlocking infinite drip. Allowing you to catch dubs across cultures, connect deeper with the squad and stan new perspectives that would otherwise leave you ghosted.

Languages aren't just sus grammar rules, fam. They're the ultimate Rizz for becoming a real one everywhere you pull up. It’s the GigaChad energy for me.

So knowing languages isn't mid. But it's not just a flex either. It's an infinite money glitch that slaps. People finna get pressed saying languages are chopped or too hard. Don't listen, Bestie, they're just salty because their language game is dog water. Being multilingual is OD. Letting you stan cultures, vibe with international fam, and utterly Mog your career. No cap, speaking another language lets you go off, turning you into an absolute conversation Rizzler.

So yeah Chat, that's the sauce. Keep cooking, stay goated, never be mid. And FR, study hard and go Rizz up that knowledge."

rizz, gen alpha, slang, language, lingustics A penguin winks Giphy, GIF by Pudgy Penguins

The crowd applauds uproariously. Just as if they were a small, tribal group hanging on to their traditional and unique way of communication, these kids seemed to enjoy being seen and understood. Also, they got a huge laugh out of a seminar they might have otherwise found boring. Bet.

Internet

Girl stops 80s game show host in his tracks after uncomfortable interactions with other kids

No is a complete sentence.

YouTube Screenshot

Girl stops 80s game show host in his tracks as he tries to kiss her

The 80s seems like a completely different lifetime when it comes to what was considered acceptable behavior. Things people deemed acceptable or were just part of everyday expectations for television back in the 60s through well into the 90s would get stars blacklisted today. But there was one game show in the 80s that had moments so cringy that even for the times may have raised some eyebrows though everyone seemed to go along with it, except one brave little girl.

The Canadian show, Just Like Mom ran from 1980-1985 even with the uncomfortable moments between the game show host and young girls. The girls who were aged 7-12 would appear on the show with their mother answering questions about each other and competing in bake-offs to see which pair knew each other best. Just Like Mom was created by Catherine Swing, the wife of the show's host Fergie Olver who would often stand uncomfortably close to the girls and elicit kisses.

80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomyMom hugging crying daughterPhoto credit: Canva

Recently a compilation video of the game show host behaving in a manner people might consider questionable is going viral. In the video the Olver stands near the girls, often putting his hand on their backs, placing his face close to theirs to ask questions. The very first clip shows 11-year-old Lee Ann, Olver hovers over her asking what color her eyes are.

"What color are your eyes?" Olver asks before the child tells him they're blue, to which he responds, "they're not blue, now don't tell me that. Look at me a little closer." Just as the girl leans in slightly, appearing hesitant to do so, Olver quickly kisses the child on the side of her mouth and declares, "they're green."

80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomyDad kissing child on cheekPhoto credit: Canva

The audience sounds as if they didn't know how to react to the bizarre moment. Some people loudly gasp, others uncomfortably chuckle, while a few seem to let out a high pitched surprised squeal. The girl also laughs uneasily while the host remains extremely close. Video clip after video clip shows similar interactions where the host tries to either kiss the girls or have them kiss him but one little girl refused. While it appeared that she was nervous to do so in front of a live audience, on television and refusing a directive from an adult, she stood her ground.

This was a moment where parents can see in real time the benefit of teaching body autonomy and the power of teaching children that no is a complete sentence. Olver originally didn't accept the young girl's "no," attempting to coerce her into kissing him when she was clearly uncomfortable and uninterested in the request.

The host perches himself up close to the young girl and says, "you look like a girl who likes to give out hugs and kisses," to which the girl laughs with discomfort before saying, "not really." That didn't stop him, Olver continued, "not really? can I have a hug and a kiss?" This time the girl gives a very direct answer through nerves by shaking her head no while saying "uh-uh." She's clearly uncomfortable as she bites her fingernail trying to assert authority over her body against someone much older.

At this point the child has been clear. She immediately told the host she didn't give out hugs and kisses and when that didn't work she mustered the courage to say no more directly. Olver was still not accepting of the child's boundaries and continued to apply pressure by questioning her decision, "I can't have one?" Again the child shakes her head and says no but he persists, saying "even if I say...whisper in your ear that Alison you're going to win the show? I still can't have a hug and a kiss?" Alison sticks to her answer so Olver changes tactics, telling the child, "Well I guess you can't win the show then if I don't get a hug and a kiss."

80s game show; just like mom; Fergie Olver; 80s childhood; family game show; body autonomyMom comforting daughterPhoto credit: Canva

Alison stayed firm in her no but the host's behavior resulted in the child's mother calling him a dirty old man. In the end the host appears to have moved on and told the girl she did a good job answering one of the questions, but to top the praise Olver attempts to sneak a kiss. The little girl didn't let that deter her as she quickly dodged his advance.

It seems apparent that Alison's parents instilled the idea of bodily autonomy in her giving her full permission to say no to adults and anyone else who dares to get in her space without consent. While the experience was probably not one that she would've ever wanted to have, that moment likely gave permission to other young girls watching to tell the host and other like him no. And no is a complete sentence, especially when it comes to someone's body. There's no further explanation needed. No further clarification. The answer is simply no. Well done Alison. Well done.

Education

High school teacher quits her job because 'technology is ruining education'

“We’ve got to start getting rid of the technology and bringing back the things that worked.”

via Canva/Photos

A stressed teacher and student looking at her phone.

Last year, the National Center for Education Statistics published a disturbing study that found that the number of Americans with the lowest measured literacy levels increased substantially between 2017 and 2023. In 2017, 19% of U.S. adults ranked at the lowest levels of literacy, and that number increased to 28% in 2023.

“It is larger than what we would normally see in an international assessment, particularly literacy, which is a fairly stable construct,” NCES Commissioner Peggy Carr said. She added that low literacy levels don’t mean someone is illiterate, but cannot read and write at a level to handle basic living and workplace tasks. When pressed for an answer to the literacy decline in America, she said, “It is difficult to say.”

Why are teachers leaving education?

Hannah Maria, an outgoing 10th-grade English teacher, went viral recently for a nine-minute video in which she described the reason why she thinks there has been a big decline in literacy in the U.S.: technology. The problem has become so bad that it was a major reason why she decided to leave the profession.

"Technology is directly contributing to the literacy decrease we are seeing in this country right now. A lot of these kids don't know how to read because they have had things read to them, or they can click a button and have something read out loud to them,” Maria said. “Their attention spans are weaning because everything is high-stimulation, and they can just scroll [away from something] in less than a minute. They can’t sit still for very long.”

Her students no longer care about watching movies in class; they just stare at their phones. Maria can count on her hands the number of kids in her three classes who actually pay attention to the film on movie day. This lack of attention span and disinterest in learning literacy skills makes it a chore to ask them to write anything by hand. "It's disheartening because if I ask a child to handwrite something, even just a paragraph, five sentences, a basic paragraph, they roll their eyes, throw tantrums. ...they get really unruly,” she lamented.

smartphone, student, student cellphone, desk, classroom, staring at phoneA child staring at his phone in the classroom.via Canva/Photos

Maria says students' disinterest in literacy skills has led them to stop caring about America's foundational documents. That’s a big problem in a democracy that requires a well-informed electorate.

The former teacher suggests that kids should be cut off from technology until they reach college to reverse this trend. "Call me old-fashioned, but we're at the point where I really don't have a lot of faith in some of these kids that I teach. That doesn't go for all," she says, noting she'd had "several" students who have bright futures and want to succeed.

smartphone, student, young woman, backback, hallwayA distressed student with a smartphone sits in the hallway. via Canva/Photos

However, she doesn’t hold her students 100% accountable for the trend. "The older generations have failed them because they haven't emphasized enough that learning how to read and write and use basic mathematical skills is important. These kids just have these devices in their hands that they think will get them through the rest of their life,” she said. “We’ve got to start getting rid of the technology and bringing back the things that worked.”

Ultimately, her students’ attitudes have led Maria to find a new career. She says the biggest reason she’s leaving education is the pay, but if the experience with the students was better, she could have "toughed it out."

Technology

Washing machines are basically magic. Of course, more than clothes can be thrown in there.

“I’ve never dry-cleaned an item in my life."

Photo credit: Canva

It's time to unlock the mysteries of your washing machine.

Your washing machine is basically a superhero in disguise. Sure, it can handle a t-shirt or bundle of socks, no problem, but did you know that your trusty appliance can also tackle a mountain of other random objects? But don’t start tossing everything and the kitchen sink into the washer, because there are also some serious no-nos, when it comes to laundry day. From surprising additions to machine-breaking mishaps, knowing what can and cannot go into your washer can be the difference between a small household catastrophe and simple, easier living. Let’s unlock the mysteries of the appliance.

10 things you CAN stick in the washing machine

1. Stuffed animals: Your beloved teddy bears and Squashmallows are usually perfect fits for the washing machine. “Most plush toys can be washed in a washing machine,” Real Simplereminds. “However, be careful with stuffed animals that have sequins, hats or fragile clothing (e.g., sheer), buttons and other plastic accessories, and glued-on eyes.” For the best protection, toss your cherished companion into a mesh laundry bag, turn the dial to cold water, wash on a gentle cycle, then air dry.

2. Baseball caps: Think about how many times greasy, sweaty fingers graze the tips of baseball caps. Yuck. Although experts recommend washing baseball caps by hand, “if you’re determined to use a washing machine, be sure to place your hat in a mesh bag and wash it on a gentle or delicate cycle in cold water,” writes the New York Times. Always remember to air dry to maintain that head-shaped mold: nobody wants an ill-fitting cap.

3. Yoga mats: It’s time to give your yoga mat the deep-clean of its dreams. Wipes and pat-downs are great for the short-term, but as REIreports, yoga mats are “a near-perfect storm for harboring germs” in which bacterial growth and unwanted odors can fester. Check your mat for specifics, but in most cases, use a delicate cycle with minimal detergent, then skip the spin cycle entirely. Air dry away from direct sunlight. Remember: yoga mats should be cleaned every month or so.

4. Shower curtains and liners: “Shower curtains are designed to withstand lots of hot water, so you should be able to wash any shower curtain in the washing machine on a low heat cycle,” says Pro Housekeepers. You can even toss them in with a few towels on a gentle cycle with warm water! But keep in mind: cold water can make plastic curtains crack and rip, so always stick to warm.

5. Small rugs and mats: Clean the rugs in your entryways or hallways and the mats in your kitchen and bathroom with a few rounds in the washing cycle. “Whether your rug is washing machine friendly depends on its size, material, and care label instructions. Cotton and some synthetic fibers are usually good to go, but wool, silk, jute, and shag aren’t typically washer friendly,” advises Whirlpool. Shake out the dirt first, then wash on gentle with cold or warm water; always air dry to prevent shrinkage or backing damage.

washing machine, settings, safe, laundry, dryer Knowing how to properly clean your washing machine-safe items is important. Photo credit: Canva

6. Backpacks and lunch bags: It’s important to clean these: just imagine how dirty the floors you’re setting them down on are! Many lunch boxes and backpacks can be thrown into the washing machine “to save you lots of hard scrubbing by hand,” writes Speed Queen. Turn inside out like a pillowcase for an extra gentle clean.

7. Oven mitts and pot holders: “These kitchen essentials handle grease and heat daily,” says Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO at AspenClean to The Washington Post. “Give them a refresh in the washing machine to keep them looking and smelling clean.” These items can handle a normal wash cycle with warm water, so feel free to throw them in with your towels. For extra saucy, grimy, kitchen disaster-y mitts, pre-treat with a spritz of white vinegar first, rinse, then wash separately.

8. Pillows (down and fiberfill only): It’s not just the shams and pillow covers—the entire thing can be thrown in the washing machine. “Most pillows, including those filled with cotton, feathers, down, and fiberfill, can be cleaned in a washing machine using warm water on the gentle cycle,” reports Martha Stewart. Wash two at a time to maintain balance and use minimal detergent. Rinse twice then dry thoroughly, with tennis balls or dryer balls, for maximum fluffiness.

9. Sneakers: This is one of the best kept secrets, one so obvious, that it could just…sneak by. Remove the laces (which you can wash in a mesh bag), toss the shoes in with some towels to soften the noise, always use cold water, and air dry. By cushioning your sneakers and preventing them from banging against the drum, you’ll be protecting the machine (and your ears.)

10. Reusable shopping bags: One of life’s simple pleasures: a good, reusable shopping bag. But over time, shopping trips in grocery carts and carrying fresh produce can really create some damage...and germs. So, turn your bag inside out, use warm water, turn on a gentle cycle, and air dry. In a 2010 study funded by the American Chemistry Council, 97% of the people interviewed never washed their reusable bags. Don’t be one of these people.


Washing machine, unexpected items, dryer , laundry, washer, cleanYour washing machine is a superhero. Photo credit: Canva

Your washing machine is a superhero, but that doesn’t mean it’s invincible! Always check care labels, use mesh bags when washing small or delicate items, and balance the load when dealing with heavy items like shoes or rugs. Good luck—and enjoy exploring your washing machine’s unknown powers.

via GIPHY

