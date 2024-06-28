Gen Z and Millennials are sparring over ankle socks in their latest generational split
Cringe or the perfect fit?
It would seem that there's no way for Millennials to win when it comes to Gen Z's fashion rules. First they made fun of their older counterparts for wearing skinny jeans, then it was side parts, now it's ankle and no show socks. Those are out, while the tube socks that Millennials' boomer parents used to try to make them wear are in.
Surely they have to know that they are simply recycling late 90s-early 2000s fashion? But with how confidently they taunt Millennials for their supposed fashion faux pas, maybe they don't. One brave Gen Zer decided to ask the question on every Millennials' mind–why are ankle socks out?
Eva Gutowski took to TikTok to ask her fellow young people why they decided that they were switching to tube and crew socks, even though she's already made the switch. So what's the deal, Gen Z?
"I don't know when or why it happened but there was a shift in our generation where we are all about the tube socks now. I don't think I will ever go back to a no-show sock. I will die wearing tube socks," Gutowski shares.
Fellow Gen Zers were quick to explain why they made the shift to tube socks over no-show socks and it's actually pretty practical.
@mylifeaseva
Gen z socks vs millennial socks 🧦 what happened there? 🤨♬ original sound - Eva Gutowski
"No show socks roll off my heel and feels uncomfortable in my shoe :/," someone writes.
"Stopped wearing them after years of not finding a pair that didn’t slide right off + don’t find myself wearing shoes that “require” wearing some," another says.
"I used to HATE when my socks showed, and loved when vans had their no show socks but nowwww socks showing really pulls the fit together," one person claims.
Millennials on the other hand is over Gen Z's shenanigans and complaints about things that were beyond cool kid vibes when they were younger. Matt Bellassai jumped on his own TikTok account to set the record straight as a representative of the Millennial generation.
"I just want to say, you will pry these ankle socks off my cold dead feet before I put on a sock even approaching my shins. I don't think you understand. When I was in high school if I wore a crew sock they would've bullied me within an inch of my life," Bellassai exclaims passionately.
Many fellow Millennials concur with his passionate rebuttal to Gen Z's fashion critiques. They will be keeping their no-show socks thankyouverymuch.
@mattbellassai
you will pry my ankle socks from my cold dead feet♬ original sound - matt bellassai
"We worked too damn hard to get no-show socks," one person exclaims.
"I can't wait until summertime and they're all walking around with crew sock tan lines," another laughs.
"Not to mention that if I had worn crew shocks that showed... I would have been walking around looking like MY FATHER," someone guffaws.
"Anything higher than an ankle sock is unacceptable. I can FEEL it on parts of my shin that doesn’t need to be touched," a commenter gasps.
Since everything is coming back around again for Gen Z, should Millennials warn them to stay away from the business casual club wear? Maybe just leave them to their own devices and see what recycled fashion trends pop out of the wash next.