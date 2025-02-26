'Broccoli hair' and 14 of the 'worst millennium fashion trends people can't believe happened
People are passionate about the past 25 years of fashion.
We are already a quarter of the way through the 21st century, and now that enough time has elapsed, we can look back on some older trends with a twinge of embarrassment. The turn-of-the-century brought low-rise jeans, velour tracks suits — some with cheeky sayings on the butt — and bedazzled everything. There was also the indie sleaze movement, where it seemed like overnight, everyone wore skinny jeans and looked like The Strokes.
Over the past 15 years, athleisure has been at the fashion forefront, along with eco-friendly gear. Sneakers have become status symbols, like in the ‘80s and ‘90s, with Jordans, Yeezys, and limited-run collaborations draining banking accounts. We’ve also seen a reemergence of ‘90s styles amongst teens, with baggy pants and crop tops making a huge comeback.
The past 25 years have also seen the rise of fast fashion, a movement in which trendy, low-cost clothing mimicking big brand names has flooded the market and is thrown out almost as quickly as it is manufactured. This trend has raised many questions about labor exploitation in developing nations, resource depletion, and overconsumption.
That said, many people hope the fashion trends of the past 25 years will remain in the past and that some we see today are over as soon as possible. On the AskReddit subforum, a Redditor asked, "What was the worst fashion trend this century?" We highlighted the top 15 highlights (or, for many, lowlights) of the first quarter century.
1. Fast fashion
"Fast generally doesn't refer to how long it lasts, it refers to how quickly it gets manufactured and sold. It's less about the poor craftsmanship, more about the environmental impacts, the waste, the labor exploitation, and the manipulation of fashion trends."
"I feel like there's two sides of fast fashion where one side is how poorly constructed garments are and using extremely cheap and/or non-durable fiber to make them, and then there's the side where we're pumping out clothes like crazy with the idea that producing enough will ensure something sells enough to make a profit margin."
2. Hyper-bro style
"That weird hyper-bro period of multiple polos with popped collars and an upside down backwards visor."
"My immediate thought was the popped collars. What a horrible period that was."
3. Dropped-crotch jeans
"Those pants that were tight in the legs but also somehow had a sagging butt."
4. Thick false eyelashes
"Oh God, this. I work part-time at a retail, and so many girls have those outrageous false lashes. I genuinely can’t fathom why anyone would get them and how they think it even looks decent."
"Really long fake eyelashes always remind me of Mr. Snuffleupagus. Which I assume is not what they're going for, but..."
5. Lip injections
"A beautiful woman can go from a 10 to wouldn’t date easily with either of these. I really don’t get it."
6. Broccoli hair
"I don't think it's a terrible hairdo in and of itself. And I like to see people embracing their curls. It just gets funny when every member of a generation has the same hairstyle."
"I was surprised so many people had this curly hair, and then I learned that many of these young boys are getting perms for the look."
"It’s a struggle. I have an 11-year-old with naturally curly hair. He gets stopped everywhere and asked if the curls are natural. Kids at school make fun of him by saying he must have a perm. But he loves his curls and doesn’t want to cut them. So he gets the broccoli/alpaca look; and I think he looks adorable."
7. Barrel jeans
"It makes it look like they have bowlegs - a medical condition that should be corrected in toddlers."
"Not a single person asked for barrel jeans."
8. Fake fingernails
"Super long fake fingernails that are bedazzled and sharpened to a pointed end. Way too much time, energy, and money spent on something that is straight up awful and impractical."
"It's like a lifted pickup truck on big rims, absolutely about the aesthetic while rendering it completely useless."
9. Low-rise jeans
"Low-rise jeans. Not because they looked bad, but because they made everyone collectively anxious about sitting down."
"I was a science teacher in a class where students sat on stools. Had to avert my eyes often while helping a student behind someone with these on."
10. Jeans under dresses
"I may have fallen victim to this one lol. I don’t wear dresses much now, but I definitely did the jeans thing a time or two long ago lol."
"Pants under dresses only look cute on girls in Elementary school."
11. Long beards
"And their obsession with running their paws through it all the time. Imagine the smell!"
"Long beards are fine if you take care of it though, which some don't."
12. Bedazzled jeans
"The bedazzled jeans with excessive stitching and adornments. True Religion was one of the more popular brands. The kind of pants you’d wear with an Affliction shirt. Don’t know what they’re called, but I hope they stay gone."
"These have filtered down to rural areas/suburbs of small cities for people who want to think of themselves as cowboys, and it’s super gross."
13. Septum piercings
"It's so ridiculous. I keep picturing a bull in a field."
"I don't mind nose rings or other types of piercings, but that one bugs the sh*t out of me."
14. The Edgar haircut
"The Edgar haircut is the worst one. So many people are going to look back on those pictures in shame 20 years from now."
15. Super small suits
"When I got married I wanted the tight suit with inch-too-short pants: it was 2013, that was the look. Bought a suit from an independent shop, 70 year old owner/tailor refused to alter the suit like that. He said I’d look back at my wedding pics and wish I was wearing something more classic. I took his advice and I’m glad I did."
"While I like the recent James Bond movies, I blame Daniel Craig (or at least the stylist) for the too small suit look. His suits were consistently about two sizes too small in the movies."
